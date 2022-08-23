Has anyone been paying attention to all the recalls on food ,food shortages,food facilities burning down ,high inflation, shortages on gas even though we have it here,high gas prices,high crime,bail reform,our national debt,giving billions of our money away to forgein countries,shoving electric batteries down or throats because the elite and this administration have stock's in them and there made in China,open boarder during a pandemic but lick DOWNS for American citizens,mask and forced JABS for We The People but open boarder and no mask or forced jab for millions of illegal imagrintes. Hunters and Daddy's LAPTOP WIDE OPEN, Pelosi family insider trading,freedom of speech being taken away,right to Carrie,red carpet and rooms for millions of illegal imagrintes but not for homeless Americans,racism , division. All in 2 years under this administration.
Comments / 2