State Police conduct an Underage Drinking Initiative in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY-On August 23, 2022, the New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in the Lewis County Towns of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson, and in the Village of Lowville. As a result of the initiative, the following businesses were checked and found to be in compliance:
Lowville Man Accused of D.W.I. in Alexandria Bay
VILLAGE OF ALEXANDRIA BAY-A 61 year old Lowville man is facing D.W.I. charges following a vehicle stop in the Village of Alexandria Bay early Friday morning. New York State Police from the Alexandria Bay Barracks charged Philip P. Ples with one count each of Driving While Intoxicated-First Offense, and Aggravated D.W.I. per se-No Prior: both class U misdemeanors. Ples was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Alexandria Bay Court at a later date.
Giveaway day
Everything is free! Clothes, furniture, dishes, small appliances and more. free hotdogs, chips, and lemonade, first come, first served.
West Carthage Man Accused of Criminal Contempt following Domestic Investigation
TOWN OF CHAMPION-A 21 year old West Carthage man is facing a criminal contempt charge following an investigation into an domestic incident that reportedly occurred on August 10th in the Town of Champion. New York State Police from the Carthage Barracks charged Tyler W. Pitts with one count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree-Disobeying a Court Order: a class A misdemeanor. Pitts was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charge in the Town of Champion Court at a later date. The incident status was listed as pending investigation as of press time.,
State Police Investigating Apparent Road Rage Shooting in Forestport
TOWN OF FORESTPORT-On August 27, 2022, at 4:37 p.m., New York State Police responded to State Route 28 in the area of Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport for a reported road rage incident. When troopers arrived, they discovered the male driver of a Chevrolet Impala suffering from a gunshot wound following a road rage incident with several motorcyclists. The victim was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Investigators ask if anyone witnessed this incident or may have stopped at the scene to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (315) 366-6000. The investigation is continuing.
