Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

How many headed to the State Fair on Day 2?

Geddes, N.Y. — More than 48,000 people headed to the New York State Fair on Thursday, Day 2 of the 2022 fair. With a second straight day of great summer weather, 48,591 people went out to the fair, almost 10,000 more people compared to last year, when only 38,808 people went out.
GEDDES, NY
Big Frog 104

FYI: You Need To Know This About Wine Slushies at The New York State Fair

I know that I'm definitely not the only one who feels this way and I'm 100% okay to admit it. One of my favorite reasons for going to the New York State Fair in Syracuse is because of the wine slushies. I wouldn't say I'm the kind of person to over indulge, but, it's logical to say that it's nice because there's so many different options to choose from in one place.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

8 of the best bang-for-your-buck foods and drinks at the 2022 NY State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — We’re all painfully aware that it’s costing us more to eat these days. Even chowing down at the State Fair will cost you more than it did last year. If you look hard enough, though, you can still be pennywise while being pound inflative when it comes to food and drinks at the fairgrounds. We set out to find some tasty deals on Opening Day at the Fair. Along with the forever favorites, we found hotdogs for a buck, huge bags of kettle corn that’ll last a week, and even relatively cheap shots of vodka that can become the life of the party.
GEDDES, NY
Syracuse.com

NY State Fair should take cash at the gate (Your Letters)

This year, probably more than ever, the New York State Fair wants to see excellent attendance numbers. I hope this happens, just like everyone else in our state. Why, just like last year, do they not accept cash as an option to get inside the gate? Why make it more difficult to get inside? For the past 150 years plus (with the exception of last year), the fair has accepted cash at the front gates. Once inside the fair, nearly 100% of vendors accept cash.
TRAVEL
Hudson Valley Post

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
ATHENS, NY
Oswego County Today

Small Block Super Championship Series Continues With SBS Classic At Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO – The Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series will return to action for its third event of 2022 as part of Oswego Speedway’s Budweiser International Classic Weekend on September 2-4. The Small Block Supers will hot lap and time trial on Friday, September 2 and then compete in their 60-lap Classic event, paying $2,200 to the winner, on Sunday, September 4.
OSWEGO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Five crazy foods to try at the New York State Fair

The New York State Fair opened Wednesday with plenty of new and old foods to try. If you plan to attend the fair, go with an empty stomach because most of these are calorie-busting foods. 1. S’moreo from Fried Specialties. Fried Specialties has been coming to the fair for...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Introducing The 2022 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture

The 2022 New York State Fair Butter Sculpture has been unveiled. Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, who have been carving the sculpture for the last 20 years, began work on the 54th edition, using unsellable butter from Batavia, New York over a week ago. The butter used for the...
96.9 WOUR

This Sweet Treat Moving It's Way Into Utica For Good! But Where?

Your favorite shop for delectable baked goods is moving to Utica! But where exactly?. Wicked Sweets by Alyssa, an independent baked goods store in Yorkville, is officially closing their doors and moving to a new location. Boilermaker runners know this spot well, as the shop is now reopening on 1402 Champlin Ave, across from Upstate Empire Fitness and Valley Gymnastic.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Help Bring Flea Market Journal of Syracuse Marine Born in 1901 Back Home

You never know what you're going to find at a flea market. The journal of a Syracuse Marine, born in 1901 has been discovered. Can you help bring it back home?. If you've ever been to Gino's Cheese Steak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York, you know they have more than just great food. There are a lot of weird things hanging on the wall, most found at flea markets. But the recent find might be the most interesting -a journal at the bottom of a box of used books.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

6 funky fried foods you must try at the 2022 NY State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — While deep fried Oreos, funnel cake, and fried dough never go out of style, we can always count on the New York State Fair to bring us over the top, deep-fried dishes of our dreams. Fuel your day wandering around the fair with one of these...
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

