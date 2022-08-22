ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WLOS.com

NC commission rejects restrictions on poll watchers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's Rules Review Commission has rejected two temporary rule changes recommended last week by the state Board of Elections that would have tightened restrictions for partisan poll watchers in the November elections. The decision follows a unanimous elections board vote to more clearly outline...
ELECTIONS
WLOS.com

NC workers reached 'peak burnout' on June 29, study shows

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina workers reached "peak burnout" on June 29, a new study says. That information comes from a study from MyBioSource.com, a biotechnical products distribution company. The top industries in which workers experienced the earliest burnout were legal, finance, tourism, education and media. The average...
ECONOMY
WLOS.com

Most dangerous state to be a driver? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — New research reveals that South Carolina is the tenth most dangerous state to be a driver. The research by personal injury and consumer rights law firm Agruss Law Firm studied data over 10 years from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to see which states had the highest percentage of driver deaths compared to state population.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOS.com

Attorney General Josh Stein discusses opioid settlement money during stop in Brevard

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — During a stop in Brevard on Tuesday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein discussed how money from a national opioid settlement will be spent. The $26 billion settlement was reached against three major pharmaceutical distributors in February, and $750 million of the national settlement was given to North Carolina.
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

'Pricing data I've seen is that health care costs too much in WNC,' AG Stein says

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein weighed in on the HCA Healthcare legal battle while visiting Transylvania County on Tuesday afternoon. The health care system currently has lawsuits leveled against it from six Buncombe County residents, the city of Brevard, the city of Asheville and Buncombe County accusing it of monopolization practices.
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Iconic North Carolina lighthouse and its associated buildings to be rehabilitated

OCRACOKE ISLAND, Hyde County — The National Park Service has approved a plan to rehabilitate one of North Carolina’s iconic lighthouses. Officials have said rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island, and its associated buildings, is necessary after recent storm damage and flooding events and in consideration of future impacts from climate change and sea level rise.
TRAVEL
WLOS.com

State educators want General Assembly to take action on teacher wages

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The staffing shortages many local schools are facing are also being felt across the state. The president of the North Carolina Association of Educators said there are roughly 6,000 openings across state schools. The association said North Carolina educators are not being paid a living...
EDUCATION
WLOS.com

Group of brokers working to boost diversity within western NC's real estate market

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some brokers in Western North Carolina say there's a distinct lack of diversity in the real estate market, and they're looking to change that. “Whether it's red lining, block busting and steering, maybe that’s not happening today, but it still exists,” said Francina Edmonds, real estate broker and Asheville’s president of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.
ASHEVILLE, NC

