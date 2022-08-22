Read full article on original website
NC commission rejects restrictions on poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's Rules Review Commission has rejected two temporary rule changes recommended last week by the state Board of Elections that would have tightened restrictions for partisan poll watchers in the November elections. The decision follows a unanimous elections board vote to more clearly outline...
NC workers reached 'peak burnout' on June 29, study shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina workers reached "peak burnout" on June 29, a new study says. That information comes from a study from MyBioSource.com, a biotechnical products distribution company. The top industries in which workers experienced the earliest burnout were legal, finance, tourism, education and media. The average...
Most dangerous state to be a driver? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — New research reveals that South Carolina is the tenth most dangerous state to be a driver. The research by personal injury and consumer rights law firm Agruss Law Firm studied data over 10 years from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to see which states had the highest percentage of driver deaths compared to state population.
AG Stein talks opposition to Mission Health expansion and why with local business owners
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein doubled down Friday morning on his opposition to Mission Health expanding its campus to add 67 acute care beds. He made those remarks virtually at a local business owners meeting Aug. 26. The purpose of Stein’s speech Friday was...
Attorney General Josh Stein discusses opioid settlement money during stop in Brevard
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — During a stop in Brevard on Tuesday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein discussed how money from a national opioid settlement will be spent. The $26 billion settlement was reached against three major pharmaceutical distributors in February, and $750 million of the national settlement was given to North Carolina.
North Carolinians raise $929.8 million for education programs during 2022 fiscal year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolinians won the most lottery prizes ever in the 2022 fiscal year. A press release from the NC Education Lottery says it was all while helping to raise more than $989 million for education. The lottery recorded $3.88 billion in ticket sales, continuing its...
'Pricing data I've seen is that health care costs too much in WNC,' AG Stein says
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein weighed in on the HCA Healthcare legal battle while visiting Transylvania County on Tuesday afternoon. The health care system currently has lawsuits leveled against it from six Buncombe County residents, the city of Brevard, the city of Asheville and Buncombe County accusing it of monopolization practices.
Iconic North Carolina lighthouse and its associated buildings to be rehabilitated
OCRACOKE ISLAND, Hyde County — The National Park Service has approved a plan to rehabilitate one of North Carolina’s iconic lighthouses. Officials have said rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island, and its associated buildings, is necessary after recent storm damage and flooding events and in consideration of future impacts from climate change and sea level rise.
Man sentenced to life after pleading guilty to killing 9-month-old in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Waynesville man who admitted to killing a baby in his care will spend the rest of his life in prison. Dylan Brian Green, 25, pleaded guilty Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, to first-degree murder for the July 18, 2019, death of 9-month-old Chloe Evans.
State educators want General Assembly to take action on teacher wages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The staffing shortages many local schools are facing are also being felt across the state. The president of the North Carolina Association of Educators said there are roughly 6,000 openings across state schools. The association said North Carolina educators are not being paid a living...
Group of brokers working to boost diversity within western NC's real estate market
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some brokers in Western North Carolina say there's a distinct lack of diversity in the real estate market, and they're looking to change that. “Whether it's red lining, block busting and steering, maybe that’s not happening today, but it still exists,” said Francina Edmonds, real estate broker and Asheville’s president of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.
Lawyers accuse AG's office of leaking Murdaugh video, push for release of evidence
COLUMBIA, SC (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh's defense lawyers continue to push state prosecutors to turn over evidence they may have against Murdaugh for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul. That evidence includes a cell phone video reportedly made by Paul Murdaugh just minutes...
