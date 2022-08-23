ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KMOV

Metro East residents losing money to scammers pretending to be law enforcement

METRO EAST (KMOV) - Two law enforcement departments in the Metro East are warning residents about a phone scam that resulted in some people losing money. The St. Clair and Monroe County Sheriff’s Departments reported that residents are receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to be members of law enforcement and asking people to pay money for fees or face arrest. The scammers are reportedly using the names of officers from both sheriff’s departments.
MONROE COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Pinner to drop out of St. Louis County Executive race

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - After pulling off a political shocker by becoming the Republican nominee in the St. Louis County Executive race, author Katherine Pinner will drop out. According to Rene Artmann with the St. Louis County GOP Committee, Pinner announced she will drop out of the race...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Schmitt leads Valentine in latest SLU/YouGov poll

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A poll released Friday morning has Eric Schmitt leading in the Missouri U.S. Senate race. The poll asked 900 likely Missouri voters about the Senate race and other political issues that are facing Missouri. It was conducted by SLU/YouGov. In the race for the Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Suspect runs over victim after fight on Metro East road

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) - A suspect ran over a victim with a car after a fight occurred on a Metro East road Saturday night, police tell News 4. The incident happened just after 10:00 p.m. on Illinois Route 163 near Forest Hills School Road, which is north of Millstadt in St. Clair County.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the street in East St. Louis Saturday. The body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Police later identified the woman as Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman dead, child injured after multi-car crash near South County intersection

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead and two others, including a child, were injured after a multi-car crash near a south St. Louis County intersection Sunday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Mackenzie Road and Langley Avenue at around 4:53 p.m. St. Louis County police officers said when they got to the scene five cars were involved in the crash.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

