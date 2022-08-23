ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

'In complete shock': Father and son thwart attempted abduction in Edmond

By Ashley Moss/KFOR
 3 days ago

EDMOND, Okla. ( KFOR ) – An afternoon fishing trip at the Homestead Pond in northwest Edmond Sunday afternoon took a dangerous turn. After an attempted child abduction, the dad said he had stepped away for just a few minutes.

“Somebody tried to kidnap my son,” said Derek Michael of his 11-year-old son.

While his son waited by the pond, he said a white van pulled up with two men.

While friendly at first, his son said the men quickly tried to get him into the car.

However, he resisted and ran away to the other side of the pond.

“I found my son just in complete shock,” said Michael when he returned.

At that point, the man says he and his son got in their vehicle and took off in pursuit of two men in a standard white van, hoping to get more identifying information.

“I went west on 192 nd just to see if there’s any trace of that van,” you can hear Michael saying to the 9-1-1 operator on the phone.

“An event like this completely strips you of that false sense of security that you might have,” he continued.

Edmond police said the boy did the right thing in this situation.

“Be aware of your surroundings, and never, ever get in anybody’s vehicle,” said public information officer Emily Ward.

The grateful dad said his family is going back to their normal activities, but with caution.

“We don’t want to change anything or walk around in fear,” he said. “I think what we will do is go on high alert.”

Oklahoma City police are on the lookout for a plain, white van with no windows and two suspects, including a white male with long hair, possibly in his forties or fifties, and another white male with dark hair and a mustache, possibly in his thirties.

Comments / 6

Jimmy knight
2d ago

Smart thinking! You did well buddy, to not get in the car with those creeps! I hope these weirdos are caught , before they harm someone!

Reply
4
Robin Montayne
3d ago

You can’t go anywhere anymore I stay home life will never be the same

Reply
13
Turd Ferguson II
3d ago

Sad world we live in today and no hope for the future!

Reply
10
