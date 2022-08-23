Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
Rock and Roll legend Chubby Checker joins Bridge Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rock and Roll Legend Chubby Checker joined Bridge Street Friday morning ahead of his Monday performance to chat with Steve and Christie. Chubby Checker talked about what he’s doing now, his history, and of course — showed us all his famous moves!
newyorkupstate.com
One of the best bands you’ve never heard of just crushed Chevy Court at the NY State Fair (photos)
Geddes, N.Y. — The Prodigals, an Irish punk band from New York City, gave the New York State Fair a pleasant surprise Thursday afternoon. Come showtime at 1 p.m., the aluminum benches in Chevy Court had become home to maybe 31 fans. It actually might have been a dozen true fans and a few folks just looking for a place to take a breather.
Rapper Ice-T breaks the mold at NY State Fair Chevy Court (review)
Never in Ice-T’s wildest dreams did he expect to perform at the New York State Fair, said the rapper from the fairground’s Chevy Court on Thursday night. “I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing,” he said, “but I’m here, God damn it.”
How many headed to the State Fair on Day 2?
Geddes, N.Y. — More than 48,000 people headed to the New York State Fair on Thursday, Day 2 of the 2022 fair. With a second straight day of great summer weather, 48,591 people went out to the fair, almost 10,000 more people compared to last year, when only 38,808 people went out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great NY State Fair, Daughtry, Brad Paisley: 10 things to do in CNY this weekend
The headliner for this weekend, of course, is The Great New York State Fair. There will be tons to entertain at the fairgrounds, as usual, like carnival rides, music, fireworks, racing pigs and more food than any one person could possibly handle (so bring your friends). In addition to the fair’s many concerts, there are a few more around CNY this weekend, like Brad Paisley at The Amp, Daughtry in Verona and Nashville songwriters at Saranac Brewery. There will also be two movie screenings outdoors, Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” a crafts fair in Armory Square and yoga in an apple orchard.
FYI: You Need To Know This About Wine Slushies at The New York State Fair
I know that I'm definitely not the only one who feels this way and I'm 100% okay to admit it. One of my favorite reasons for going to the New York State Fair in Syracuse is because of the wine slushies. I wouldn't say I'm the kind of person to over indulge, but, it's logical to say that it's nice because there's so many different options to choose from in one place.
cnycentral.com
Noteworthy names set to perform at del Lago
WATERLOO, N.Y. — The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino are welcoming a few more big and classic names to its stage in the upcoming months. On Saturday, Sept. 24, country legend Tanya Tucker will belt out her hits at The Vine. The two-time GRAMMY winner first came on to the scene with her hit "Delta Down" in the early 1970s and has been blazing trails ever since. The influential female country artist has amassed 23 Top 40 albums and 56 singles throughout her career, including "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," and "If it Don't Come Easy" to name a few.
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State
There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
RELATED PEOPLE
10 New FREE Concerts Added To Great NY State Fair! Who’s Playing?
As the Great New York State Fair gets underway for its 181st year, there's a lot to be exicited for: the $3 tickets, weird food, great midway rides, even the Fair's "best kept secret" - back for its 20th year. But the biggest draw is always the great musical acts....
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Syracuse, New York This Weekend
If you are looking for something to do in Syracuse this weekend, look no further than these tips. You’ll be able to find fun activities for the whole family, including visiting the Central New York Regional Market, the Art deco building, and Niagra Falls. From food to museums, Syracuse has something to offer everyone. Take advantage of the area’s many attractions and explore the city’s cultural scene.
localsyr.com
How expensive is the Fair?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re planning a visit to the Fair with the family, you might be wondering how much everything is going to cost. Luckily, families making their first trip this year can expect a welcome surprise when it comes to costs. Emily Cole, a visitor...
What’s This Super Long Vine Growing In My Backyard In Upstate NY?
If you've seen this vine growing in your yard or on your trees, here's everything you need to know about it. Has this green vine with white flowers suddenly popped up everywhere in your shrubs and trees? Well if it has, you are not alone. It seems to appear around this time of year and people are always wondering if it's dangerous.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hot Dog! Dirty Hog Wine Shake Among Tasty Treats at New York State Fair
There are so many things to see and do during the 13-day Great New York State Fair. From entertainment and exhibits to food and fun, there's something for everyone, including several interesting food and beverage combinations you'll want to try. More than 100 vendors, 15 of them new this year,...
Introducing The 2022 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture
The 2022 New York State Fair Butter Sculpture has been unveiled. Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, who have been carving the sculpture for the last 20 years, began work on the 54th edition, using unsellable butter from Batavia, New York over a week ago. The butter used for the...
8 of the best bang-for-your-buck foods and drinks at the 2022 NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — We’re all painfully aware that it’s costing us more to eat these days. Even chowing down at the State Fair will cost you more than it did last year. If you look hard enough, though, you can still be pennywise while being pound inflative when it comes to food and drinks at the fairgrounds. We set out to find some tasty deals on Opening Day at the Fair. Along with the forever favorites, we found hotdogs for a buck, huge bags of kettle corn that’ll last a week, and even relatively cheap shots of vodka that can become the life of the party.
NY State Fair should take cash at the gate (Your Letters)
This year, probably more than ever, the New York State Fair wants to see excellent attendance numbers. I hope this happens, just like everyone else in our state. Why, just like last year, do they not accept cash as an option to get inside the gate? Why make it more difficult to get inside? For the past 150 years plus (with the exception of last year), the fair has accepted cash at the front gates. Once inside the fair, nearly 100% of vendors accept cash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Sweet Treat Moving It’s Way Into Utica For Good! But Where?
Your favorite shop for delectable baked goods is moving to Utica! But where exactly?. Wicked Sweets by Alyssa, an independent baked goods store in Yorkville, is officially closing their doors and moving to a new location. Boilermaker runners know this spot well, as the shop is now reopening on 1402 Champlin Ave, across from Upstate Empire Fitness and Valley Gymnastic.
Help Bring Flea Market Journal of Syracuse Marine Born in 1901 Back Home
You never know what you're going to find at a flea market. The journal of a Syracuse Marine, born in 1901 has been discovered. Can you help bring it back home?. If you've ever been to Gino's Cheese Steak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York, you know they have more than just great food. There are a lot of weird things hanging on the wall, most found at flea markets. But the recent find might be the most interesting -a journal at the bottom of a box of used books.
X Marks Mystery Spot That Defies All Logic in Upstate New York
There is a mystery spot hidden in plain sight that defies all logic in Upstate New York. X literally marks the Lake George Mystery Spot, located behind the Visitor Center. Legend has it that if you stand on the X in the center of the circle and speak, no one else will hear your words but they'll echo back louder than you would expect.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Five crazy foods to try at the New York State Fair
The New York State Fair opened Wednesday with plenty of new and old foods to try. If you plan to attend the fair, go with an empty stomach because most of these are calorie-busting foods. 1. S’moreo from Fried Specialties. Fried Specialties has been coming to the fair for...
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0