Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
San Antonio named as one of the best cities for thrifting, beating out Austin
Three Texas cities made the top 10 list, which ranked New York as the nation's No. 1 thrifting spot.
Where to find 18 of the best burgers in San Antonio
A juicy burger awaits you at these local spots.
Uvalde Shooting Lawsuit, Lady Gaga: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Families affected by the Uvalde mass shooting retained a California law firm to file a $27 billion lawsuit against law enforcement agencies and the manufacturer of the gunman's assault rifle.
Tropically inspired cocktail bar La Ruina to open in downtown San Antonio
Opening this September.
How a Houston-Born Singer Became a Tex-Mex Star in the 1930s
Lydia Mendoza was only a teenager when she became an icon of Mexican American music. The year was 1934. The song was “Mal Hombre,” or “Bad Man.” A brave choice for a solo debut, the bitter tango of lost innocence and contempt forever defined her. The lyrics, quite possibly a prostitute’s lament, struck a nerve.
Hotel Emma announces new executive chef for signature restaurant and beyond
One of San Antonio's premier dining destinations dropped an exciting announcement on August 25: Hotel Emma has hired Jorge Luis Hernández as executive chef to oversee the entire property's culinary program. A San Antonio native, Hernández will shape the offerings at Supper (American Eatery), Sternewirth bar and clubroom, and...
KSAT 12 hires San Antonio native Camelia Juarez as news reporter
She's back in her hometown.
Southside pride is strong despite complicated relationship with San Antonio
The Southside is a world within itself, separate from and unknown by many.
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don't care, we're going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas.
The 3 richest people in San Antonio
Can you guess who the three richest people in San Antonio are? It's a question I was asking my wife last night to see if she could answer correctly. Let's see if you do better than her, and guess the three people below!
Pearl gives San Antonio a look at its vibrant new green space
Say hello to '1100 Springs Plaza.'
Beto O'Rourke to hold meet-and-greet at San Antonio's Nowhere Bookshop
O'Rourke will be signing for his new book.
San Antonio's Torch of Friendship marked with abortion-rights message
It's unclear who put up the lettering.
5 Fall Activities In The San Antonio Area That You Have To Do This Season
It's never too early for some fall fun.
College-bound Uvalde students grapple with leaving a hometown in mourning
When Ariana Diaz’s top college pick notified her she had been accepted into the class of 2026, she quickly imagined having to explain to her New York University classmates what corner of small town Texas she came from. But that was before her former Uvalde High School classmate shot...
McAllen's I Love Chamoy wins H-E-B's $25K 'Quest for the Best' grand prize
This chamoy winner is unique.
A San Antonio News Site Is Called Fake News by Creationists For a Story About North Texas Fossils
In the journalism business we have one simple rule to maintain our sanity: Don’t read the comments (save for an overworked editor or two who delight in correcting uninformed readers). But we're happy to read comments belonging to other news entities. Especially when they go bonkers. A News 4...
