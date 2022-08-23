Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar MillL. CaneFlorida State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
News4Jax.com
Palm Coast man, 4 other Florida men arrested on charges related to January 6 Capitol breach
The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that a Palm Coast man and four others were arrested on charges stemming from their actions during their breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Johnathan Rockholt, 38, is charged with interfering with a law officer during civil disorder, a felony....
wogx.com
Women accused of 'distraction-style' theft at Ross, other Central Florida stores
OCALA, Fla. - Police are asking the community for help identifying three women they said are linked to a ‘distraction-style’ theft at a Ross and similar thefts at another Central Florida retail store. Ocala police say on Aug. 9, the women entered Ross department store, located at 2701...
fox35orlando.com
Florida mom shares story of overcoming addiction years after viral overdose video
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County mom who made national headlines after her drug-related arrest in 2017 is sharing her story of recovery to help others. Kimberly McCaffrey was arrested after deputies found her passed out in the back of a car with her 8-month-old baby in the back seat.
Florida Man’s Carjacking Spree Thwarted A Few Counties Away From Where It Started
A Florida man went on a carjacking spree Tuesday morning with three separate victims, but his spree came to an end in a stolen box truck a few counties away from where he started. Just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
85 people arrested for California-to-Florida drug smuggling operation
Deputies have arrested 85 people and confiscated millions of dollars in drugs after uncovering an operation that used checked bags on commercial flights to smuggle drugs from California to Florida.
click orlando
Can I get a DUI for using marijuana? Trooper Steve explains
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can you be charged with a DUI for using marijuana?”
WESH
Officials: Man convicted of Volusia County murder, kidnapping
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, a man was convicted for a man's kidnapping and murder. According to State Attorney's Office, the victim, Randy Mueller, was tortured leading up to his death. Dionysius Nicols and four others were involved in the murder, which occurred in July 2019. The State...
wtvy.com
4 arrested in Florida drug seizure
PANAMA CITY, FL (WTVY) - 4 men have been arrested in a large drug bust, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). The arrest led to the seizure of $33,000 in US currency, an AR-15, 367 pounds of marijuana, and 7.4 grams of Fentanyl. The BCSO was contacted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California inmate who miscarried on way to hospital after deputies’ coffee stop awarded $480K
SANTA ANA, Calif. — An inmate who miscarried on the way to the hospital after sheriff’s deputies stopped for coffee on the way has been awarded $480.000. Sandra Quinones claimed in a federal lawsuit that Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies delayed her treatment after her water broke in jail because of their stop to get coffee at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, according to The Associated Press.
Orange County man, 70, sentenced to decade in prison for shooting, killing neighbor
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 70-year-old Orange County man was sentenced to a decade in prison for shooting and killing his neighbor in March 2021. Ralph Christie, 70, once faced a life sentence for a murder charge stemming from Billy Nobles’ death. The plea deal changed that charge to manslaughter, meaning his sentence could’ve been between seven and 10 years.
WESH
Daytona Beach mother accused of taping her children to chairs as punishment
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Daytona Beach mother is accused of taping three children to chairs and a wall as a form of discipline. Thirty-year-old Ymani Bain made her first court appearance facing charges of aggravated battery in the case of three of her children under the age of 10.
wfxrtv.com
Florida deputy resigns after pointing gun at pregnant woman
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy who was caught on video pointing a gun at a pregnant woman during a traffic stop has resigned, authorities tell WFXR’s sister station, WFLA. Deputy Jason Desue left the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office after the incident, which occurred around midnight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
South Daytona mom arrested after son, 1, found unresponsive with THC in system, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A mother was arrested Wednesday after her 20-month-old son was found unresponsive with marijuana in his system, according to the South Daytona Police Department. Officers said they were called to a South Daytona home on Green Acres South around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and found a...
Florida mail carrier mauled by 5 dogs when truck broke down
The county's animal control unit took custody of the dogs.
Click10.com
Gov. DeSantis announces SunPass savings for thousands of Florida commuters
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced toll relief for thousands of commuters on Thursday. During a news conference in Orlando, DeSantis said that drivers on Florida’s Turnpike, Sawgrass Expressway and the Alligator Alley will be eligible for a SunPass credit. The credit will also apply to...
flaglerlive.com
Jevante Hamilton Guilty of Manslaughter In 1st Ever Flagler Trial on Drug Overdose Murder Charge
After deliberating three hours today, a Flagler County jury found Jevante Tyquan Hamilton guilty of manslaughter, not first degree murder, for selling the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of Timothy Davidson in August 2019. The four-day trial before Circuit Judge Chris France was the first of its kind...
Florida Cop Quits After Pulling Gun On A Pregnant Woman
On August 12, 2022 a Florida Sheriff’s Deputy named Jacob Desue attempted to stop Ebony Washington for allegedly speeding doing 75 mph in a 55-mph zone. Ebony Washington didn’t stop right away out of fear because she was in the middle of no-where pregnant with three kids in the car.
Officials: Florida mail carrier dies after 5 dogs attacked her after truck broke down
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida mail carrier was attacked Sunday afternoon by five dogs when her truck broke down, officials say. The mail carrier later died from her injuries. Update August 23 at 12:53 p.m. EST: According to WJAX, on Tuesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said that a...
Florida stepdad gets life in prison after server saves ‘tortured’ boy with note
An Orlando man will now spend the rest of his life in prison for abusing his stepson, according to a report.
daytonatimes.com
Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams
Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
Comments / 1