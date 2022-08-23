ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deland, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Deland, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

Can I get a DUI for using marijuana? Trooper Steve explains

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can you be charged with a DUI for using marijuana?”
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Officials: Man convicted of Volusia County murder, kidnapping

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, a man was convicted for a man's kidnapping and murder. According to State Attorney's Office, the victim, Randy Mueller, was tortured leading up to his death. Dionysius Nicols and four others were involved in the murder, which occurred in July 2019. The State...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

4 arrested in Florida drug seizure

PANAMA CITY, FL (WTVY) - 4 men have been arrested in a large drug bust, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). The arrest led to the seizure of $33,000 in US currency, an AR-15, 367 pounds of marijuana, and 7.4 grams of Fentanyl. The BCSO was contacted...
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Murder#Fbi#Fl#Wfla
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

California inmate who miscarried on way to hospital after deputies’ coffee stop awarded $480K

SANTA ANA, Calif. — An inmate who miscarried on the way to the hospital after sheriff’s deputies stopped for coffee on the way has been awarded $480.000. Sandra Quinones claimed in a federal lawsuit that Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies delayed her treatment after her water broke in jail because of their stop to get coffee at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, according to The Associated Press.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orange County man, 70, sentenced to decade in prison for shooting, killing neighbor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 70-year-old Orange County man was sentenced to a decade in prison for shooting and killing his neighbor in March 2021. Ralph Christie, 70, once faced a life sentence for a murder charge stemming from Billy Nobles’ death. The plea deal changed that charge to manslaughter, meaning his sentence could’ve been between seven and 10 years.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wfxrtv.com

Florida deputy resigns after pointing gun at pregnant woman

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy who was caught on video pointing a gun at a pregnant woman during a traffic stop has resigned, authorities tell WFXR’s sister station, WFLA. Deputy Jason Desue left the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office after the incident, which occurred around midnight...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
daytonatimes.com

Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams

Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
DELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy