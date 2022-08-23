Cryptocurrency has been growing in popularity all over the world. With more and more users trooping in to join the bandwagon it’s only a matter of time before crypto completely dominates the world in every aspect. Getting familiar and invested in the top cryptos around wouldn’t be a bad idea. To that effect, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most dominant altcoins around as well as a new one with great promise. These include Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and the newcomer Mehracki (MKI).

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO