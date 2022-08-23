Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Could These Altcoins Continue To Dominate The Crypto Market: Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Mehracki
Cryptocurrency has been growing in popularity all over the world. With more and more users trooping in to join the bandwagon it’s only a matter of time before crypto completely dominates the world in every aspect. Getting familiar and invested in the top cryptos around wouldn’t be a bad idea. To that effect, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most dominant altcoins around as well as a new one with great promise. These include Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and the newcomer Mehracki (MKI).
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Whales Reduce Shiba Inu Holdings By More Than 50%
Ethereum whales have been shedding some weight in the last couple of weeks. This time around, their focus has rested on the popular meme coin Shiba Inu, which continues to boast a very active community, but the price has refused to follow the same direction. Following the downtrend, Ethereum whales which have always seemed to be the biggest supporter of the cryptocurrency, have now reduced their bags by a large margin.
PETS・
bitcoinist.com
Tron Uses Nearly 100% Less Energy Than Bitcoin and Ethereum, Study Shows
Tron beats top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum in the energy saving department, new research shows. Web3 has gained a very poor reputation in the field of environmental protection and sustainable development. This is mostly attributable to blockchains like Ethereum and Bitcoin, whose protocols demand enormous amounts of energy. Recent study...
bitcoinist.com
Will Ripple Ever Reach $1? It Will but Not Before These Other Crypto
Ripple (XRP) was once the third biggest coin in the cryptocurrency space and has been a staple in the top 10 since it was launched in 2017 – offering a faster and more energy-efficient alternative to BTC. It reached an all-time high of nearly $3.50 in the 2018 bull...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
By The Numbers: Why This Bitcoin Bear Market Is On Pace With Its Worst
Crashing from an all-time high at around $69,000, Bitcoin has lost over 70% of its value since November 2021. New data reveals that BTC’s price might have entered one of its worst bear markets since its inception, as the cryptocurrency loses critical levels and remains trading in the red on high timeframes.
bitcoinist.com
3 Metrics Signal Crypto Bloodbath May not Be Over – Tokens Set to Run in the Opposite Direction
Since Bitcoin reached its all-time high in November 2021, it has crashed by 73% and dragged the rest of the crypto market with it. A few signs show that the crypto crash hasn’t reached the bottom, but the good news is that some coins are indicating a potential price pump.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and Big Eyes Coin Could 100x Your Portfolio
These three meme coins are perfect manifestations of the remarkable power of community. Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Big Eyes (BIG) are three meme coins projects fully operated by members of the community. They were built by communities of like-minded technocrats who synergize every day to create solutions and solve real-world issues.
bitcoinist.com
Two Crypto Tokens You Should Consider Buying: Decentraland and HachiFi
Numerous platforms are striving to keep their cryptocurrency prices stable in the wake of the recent record crypto crash. Additionally, there is added pressure for popular crypto tokens like Decentraland (MANA) to expand their use cases to draw in new users. As it might appear, as soon as HachiFi (HACHI), a new NFT-based token, joins the cryptocurrency market, the pressure is becoming more intense day by day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Why Amazing Bullish Predictions Drive The Sandbox, Neo, and GryffinDAO
The cryptocurrency market itself is amazing for buyers looking to multiply their wealth. Different from traditional stocks and equities, crypto coins combine income earning with usability and varied Web 3.0 experience. Though the crypto winter is holding off the burgeoning coin market in 2022, experts are optimistic in their forecasts for a quick revival and massive growth. Crypto coins, such as The Sandbox (SAND) and Neo (NEO), have already shown their bullish trends. GryffinDAO (DAO), a new cryptocurrency, has similar anticipation built around its presales.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Superfan, Anti-Virus Software Pioneer John McAfee Is Still Alive, Ex-Girlfriend Claims
Notorious Bitcoin proponent John McAfee could be hiding in some underground residence, or a secluded island and away from public view. He could still be alive. Samantha Herrera, the former girlfriend of McAfee – who is well-known for developing an anti-virus software in his name – claims he did not perish behind bars but escaped and is now living in the United States.
bitcoinist.com
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Casino & Crypto Gambling Sites in 2022
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and cryptocurrencies are one of the most innovative and best performing assets in the past 10 years. It’s underlying technology, use cases, and features have attracted millions of users looking for financial independences and access to its ecosystems full of endless possibilities. This has prompted many experts...
bitcoinist.com
The 2022 Trends That Could Signal a Bitcoin Recovery
2022 has been an extremely tough year for crypto investors, as major crashes like Luna and Celsius have led to the value of just about every token falling sharply, including Bitcoin. However, this year has also produced some interesting trends that make us believe that the future is still bright for Bitcoin.
bitcoinist.com
Celsius Drags Custody Provider To Court Over $17 Million In Crypto
Celsius has been one of the most prominent crypto companies to crash in the recent bear market. The crypto lender had been caught in the crossfire of the LUNA crash and was eventually unable to pay users their deposited funds after making some bad bets. Now, as the company continues to go through the motions of liquidation proceedings, it has dragged a crypto custody provider over millions of dollars in crypto that it owes.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Vs Ripple Vs Tamadoge: What Can $1 Do for You?
The DeFi space continues to bring up disruptive innovations that cut across different industries and economies. The internet community has continued to show its solidarity with decentralised economy and finance (DeFi). In the last two years, more than $50 billion has been locked in DeFi protocols across more than 13 blockchain networks.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Transaction Fees Falls To Post-Pandemic Levels
Data shows the Bitcoin transaction fees has now fallen down to levels not seen since April 2020, which was right after when the pandemic began. Bitcoin Transaction Fees Has Plummeted To Lows Not Observed Since More Than Two Years Ago. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the...
bitcoinist.com
SimilarWeb Traffic Data Says That Binance Is The Undisputed King Of Crypto
Crypto exchanges have been at loggerheads ever since the market started seeing more interest. The battle for supremacy among all these exchanges had grown even more in 2022, sparking rumors about crypto exchanges trying to sabotage one another. As always, the number of visitors to each website always shows which crypto exchange is being used the most by investors, and data from SimilarWeb has crowned the undisputed winner.
bitcoinist.com
New Crypto RoboApe has Brilliant Use Cases to help Place its RBA Tokens on Par with Floki Inu and Bitcoin
Floki Inu (FLOKI) is one of the biggest meme coins in the crypto market, with features well accepted by millions of users. These days meme tokens incorporate original applications and use cases that could take them ahead of Bitcoin (BTC). RoboApe (RBA) is one such meme coin with brilliant use cases that could keep it above the competition.
bitcoinist.com
How Animoca Brands Raised $45 Million To Expand Web3 Business
According to a press release, Animoca Brands Japan, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands Corporation Limited, will expand its Web3 business. The company recently completed a $45 million funding round, setting its valuation at $500 million, with the MUFG Bank and Animoca Brands Corporation. The funds will be used to explore...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto News Today – Comparing The Use Cases Of Solana and Stakenomics
Many experts believe that the introduction of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency is a giant leap in human evolution. For some time now, blockchain has proven to be the solution to the old way of handling financial transactions. With blockchain technology, we don’t have to rely on financial intermediaries to process transactions. Instead, the entire transaction will be processed between two parties seamlessly. This technology has also simplified the transfer of ownership and ensures that financial systems are more transparent.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto ATM Company Bitcoin Depot Bags SPAC Deal Worth $885 Million, Here’s What Next!
Bitcoin Depot, a fintech company which is the largest operator of cryptocurrency ATMs have decided to list itself on the Nasdaq index on Wall Street. According to Bitcoin Depot, this public listing shall occur with the help of a merger through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) GSR II Meteora Acquisition Group (GRSM).
Comments / 0