This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
San Antonio burger staple Mark's Outing to open new location at the Shops at Rivercenter
The new location is expected to open no later than Oct. 1, according to owner Mark Outing.
Tropically inspired cocktail bar La Ruina to open in downtown San Antonio
Opening this September.
San Antonio named as one of the best cities for thrifting, beating out Austin
Three Texas cities made the top 10 list, which ranked New York as the nation's No. 1 thrifting spot.
flicksandfood.com
Delicious Specials are Always Happening at This Uptown Hotel
Delicious Specials are Always on the Menu at Estancia del Norte’s LAZO With Don Strange & Paseo Bar. Look for delicious specials at both LAZO and Paseo at Estancia del Norte during Culinaria’s Restaurant Weeks which ends August 27th. At Paseo enjoy a delicious lite meal like the...
McAllen's I Love Chamoy wins H-E-B's $25K 'Quest for the Best' grand prize
This chamoy winner is unique.
Hotel Emma announces new executive chef for signature restaurant and beyond
One of San Antonio's premier dining destinations dropped an exciting announcement on August 25: Hotel Emma has hired Jorge Luis Hernández as executive chef to oversee the entire property's culinary program. A San Antonio native, Hernández will shape the offerings at Supper (American Eatery), Sternewirth bar and clubroom, and...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Local restaurants receive low inspection score due to ants, roaches, and employee hygeine
SAN ANTONIO – Ants marching across plates on ready to serve food and employees not washing their hands earned some San Antonio restaurants low scores on their recent health inspections. Pik-Nik Foods. Health inspectors found a long list of violations at Pik-Nik Foods, located in the 1200 block of...
5 Fall Activities In The San Antonio Area That You Have To Do This Season
It's never too early for some fall fun.
KSAT 12 hires San Antonio native Camelia Juarez as news reporter
She's back in her hometown.
fsrmagazine.com
Four Brothers Opens on San Antonio River Walk
Omni La Mansión del Rio and Mokara Hotel & Spa today announced the opening of Four Brothers. A contemporary, casual restaurant, this new dining experience invites guests to enjoy a fusion of traditional and modern Southern Texas cuisine, accented with Latin & French flavors. “Four Brothers is taking a...
San Antonio Current
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
A pair of San Antonio homeowners have listed a Mid-Century Modern home in Castle Hills they spent 18 months returning to its sleek 1962 glory. The six-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath property hit the market last week for $725,000. The sellers' renovations include opening up the living room and kitchen into a single...
Beto O'Rourke to hold meet-and-greet at San Antonio's Nowhere Bookshop
O'Rourke will be signing for his new book.
Kumbia All Starz to perform at benefit concert for San Antonio Zoo
Alexa, play "Chiquilla"
flicksandfood.com
Complete New Menu at This Kozy Eatery is Sure to Please
Complete New Menu is Now at Tucker’s Kozy Korner, a San Antonio Eastside Restaurant. The complete new menu offerings at Tucker’s include Vietnamese coffees, pho, Texas barbecue plates, Southern comfort food and more. The Eastside joint will also be launching weekend brunch pop-ups with guest chefs!. Pop-Up Brunch.
Uvalde Shooting Lawsuit, Lady Gaga: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Families affected by the Uvalde mass shooting retained a California law firm to file a $27 billion lawsuit against law enforcement agencies and the manufacturer of the gunman's assault rifle.
tpr.org
San Antonio Symphony reborn as the San Antonio Philharmonic
Last June 16, when the San Antonio Symphony management dissolved Texas’ longest running professional orchestra, San Antonio became the largest city without a professional symphony. Now, from the wreckage of that organization, the San Antonio Philharmonic has emerged. “It's a new organization, old orchestra. And we're really excited to...
8 dog-friendly restaurants and bars with patios in San Antonio
Some even feature specialty pup menus.
