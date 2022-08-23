ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Amo Racing appeal against Norfolk result to be heard on Wednesday

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ibzyn_0hRmQTJY00

The appeal lodged by owners Amo Racing into the result of the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot will be heard at 10am on Wednesday.

The independent disciplinary panel of the British Horseracing Authority was originally due to hear the appeal on July 7, but that was postponed.

Controversy reigned after the conclusion of the five-furlong Group Two, which saw Richard Fahey’s The Ridler pass the post in front of the Amo-owned pair of Walbank in second and Crispy Cat in third.

Winning jockey Paul Hanagan received a 10-day ban for careless riding after The Ridler hung violently across the track, badly impeding Crispy Cat as well as the fourth-placed Brave Nation.

Crucially, though, the winner had a length and three-quarters in hand at the line over Walbank, with Crispy Cat a neck further behind in third.

And while the on-course stewards felt that Crispy Cat could have finished second, they deemed the interference had not improved the position of the winner and the placings remained unaltered.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

9 key signs of leukaemia, as awareness is called ‘non-existent’

Although most people have heard of leukaemia, “extremely worrying” new research has found awareness of the blood cancer’s symptoms is “non-existent”. A joint poll by the charities Leukaemia UK (leukaemiauk.org.uk) and Leukaemia Care (leukaemiacare.org.uk) found only 1% of people could identify the four most widely reported symptoms of leukaemia.
CANCER
newschain

15 reported killed in Independence Day attack on rail station in Ukraine

Russian forces have launched a rocket attack on a train station in central Ukraine on the embattled country’s Independence Day, killing at least 15 people and wounding about 50, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. It comes after the Ukrainian president had warned for days that Moscow might attempt “something particularly...
EUROPE
newschain

Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again

US first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend. President Joe Biden, who spent three days with his wife at their holiday home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, continues to test negative, the White House said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
newschain

Classic stakes Champagne claim with Newmarket verdict

Classic could bid to provide Richard Hannon with a fourth victory in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster next month after opening his account in impressive style at Newmarket on Friday. Having shaped with promise in finishing fourth at Newbury and second at Goodwood last month, the Dubawi colt was the...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Hanagan
newschain

Russian patriarch cancels event where he was to meet pope

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church has cancelled his planned attendance at an interfaith meeting in Kazakhstan next month where he was expected to meet with Pope Francis, a top Orthodox official said. The move is seen as a sign of further deterioration in relations over Russia’s war in...
RELIGION
newschain

Truss says ‘jury’s out’ on whether Macron is ‘friend or foe’

Liz Truss has been accused of “playing to the gallery” and risking worsened diplomatic relations with France after she said the “jury’s out” on President Emmanuel Macron. The Foreign Secretary told Tory members at a leadership hustings in Norwich on Thursday that she was undecided...
POLITICS
newschain

Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy

Former Wimbledon and US Open champion Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant and will take a break from tennis for the next few months. The 34-year-old German, who won at SW19 in 2018, revealed the news on the eve of this year’s US Open – a tournament she won in 2016.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Ascot#Uk#Norfolk#Walbank#Crispy Cat
newschain

Energy bills could be higher than mortgage payments next year, say experts

Households could see their fuel bills cost more than their monthly mortgage payments next year as energy prices skyrocket, energy consultants have warned. Many people are set to see their disposable incomes shrink significantly in the new year with some seeing the cost of their utility bills catching up with, or overtaking, their mortgage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Judge is handed redacted Trump affidavit

The US Justice Department has submitted to a judge a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump to look for classified documents. The document was filed under seal and it was not immediately clear when it might...
PALM BEACH, FL
newschain

Foster carer gave children soap to lick as punishment for lying, inquiry told

A woman accused of abusing a foster child has admitted making him lick soap but said she only used the belt as punishment four times before she decided to stop. Avril Campbell and her husband Dennis looked after Christopher Scott between April 1976 and February 1981, and Mr Scott has previously told the Scottish Child Abuse inquiry of his alleged ordeal in their care, which he said included harsh punishments, humiliation and regular beatings.
KIDS
newschain

Leger aspirations on the line for Hoo Ya Mal at Goodwood

Hoo Ya Mal puts his Cazoo St Leger aspirations to the test when he steps up in trip for the William Hill March Stakes (In Memory Of John Dunlop) at Goodwood on Saturday. Second in the Derby behind Desert Crown at Epsom when in the care of Andrew Balding, he was subsequently sold to Australian owners for £1.2million with the aim of running in the Melbourne Cup.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Fears of new CO2 shortage after last fertiliser plant confirms shutdown

The UK’s last fertiliser plant is to halt production, sparking fears that it could lead to a sudden shortfall in carbon dioxide needed for the food and drink industry. CF Fertilisers confirmed the move at its remaining UK ammonia plant at Billingham near Middlesbrough after soaring energy costs made production “uneconomical”.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Ukrainian fears run high over fighting near nuclear plant

Ukrainians are once again anxious and alarmed about the fate of a nuclear power plant in a land that was home to the world’s worst atomic accident in 1986 at Chernobyl. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war, and continued fighting near the facility has heightened fears of a catastrophe that could affect nearby towns in southern Ukraine — or potentially an even wider region.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Man ‘very happy’ with houseboat move as energy costs hit land-dwellers

A Londoner who decided to escape soaring rent prices by moving into a houseboat said he is “very happy with my decision” amid rising energy costs for land-dwellers. Martin Walsh, 25, moved in to a houseboat on the River Lee and the Regent’s Canal in 2021, as he could not find affordable accommodation on land in London.
INDUSTRY
newschain

‘Sense of relief’ in Liverpool at arrests over nine-year-old Olivia’s murder

The arrests of two men on suspicion of murdering a nine-year-old girl shot dead in her home in Liverpool are said to have brought a sense of hope and relief to the area. A 33-year-old man, from Dovecot, was arrested by armed officers on Friday, a day after a 36-year-old man, from the Huyton area, was held after an operation also involving armed officers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Agartha back on track with Fairy Bridge success

Agartha returned to winning form as she fended off all challengers in the Coolmore Stud No Nay Never Fairy Bridge Stakes at Tipperary. Successful in Group Two and Three company and placed at the highest level for Joseph O’Brien last year, Agartha was on a retrieval mission after disappointing in the Belmont Oaks at the American venue last month.
WORLD
newschain

Antonio Conte impressed with Djed Spence’s desire to improve

Antonio Conte has been impressed with Djed Spence’s desire to improve during his first few weeks at Tottenham but the full-back is expected to miss out on a return to his old club Nottingham Forest. Spurs travel to the City Ground on Sunday to take on Steve Cooper’s side,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy