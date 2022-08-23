Read full article on original website
Related
wxxinews.org
One year after her appointment as governor, Hochul is running strong to be elected to the job
Wednesday marked a year since Kathy Hochul became New York’s governor. Hochul, who was the state’s little-known lieutenant governor, is now running to win a full term and become the first female governor elected to the post. Hochul took over as governor two weeks after former Gov. Andrew...
wxxinews.org
‘It’s time to move onto the next chapter of my life’: Paladino appears to concede NY-23 GOP primary
After initially alleging irregularities in the Republican primary for New York’s 23rd Congressional District, Carl Paladino appeared to concede the race to Nick Langworthy Wednesday afternoon. “It is time to move onto the next chapter of my life,” Paladino said in a written statement. “I am forever grateful for...
wxxinews.org
NY Attorney General releases report on death of Dedrick James in Rochester; it says he died of self-inflicted gunshot
The New York State Attorney General’s office has released a report on the death of a man who died during a struggle with law enforcement last September. State Attorney General Letitia James released the report from her Office of Special Investigation on the death of Dedrick James. He’s the 24-year-old Rochester man who the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force was trying to apprehend when they say he was shot by his own gun during a struggle with law enforcement on September 15, 2021.
wxxinews.org
NY opens licensing process for retail cannabis; those affected by prohibition are first in line
New York state has begun the application process for licenses to run retail cannabis stores, nearly a year and a half after the drug became legal for adult recreational purposes. It’s taking a different approach than other states that have legalized marijuana by emphasizing social and economic equity. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
wxxinews.org
How invasive species are affecting homeowners and farmers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes
Last summer, a homeowners throughout Western New York reported unseasonably barren trees and trees covered in caterpillars. The cause? An infestation of a moth called Lymantria Dispar Dispar -- or LDD. This summer, farmers say a different invasive species is wreaking havoc on crops: the spotted lanternfly. The insect is native to China and as CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli writes in a new piece, "their attack on fruit crops, like grapes, can best be described as vampiric."
Comments / 0