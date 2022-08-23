ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
wxxinews.org

NY Attorney General releases report on death of Dedrick James in Rochester; it says he died of self-inflicted gunshot

The New York State Attorney General’s office has released a report on the death of a man who died during a struggle with law enforcement last September. State Attorney General Letitia James released the report from her Office of Special Investigation on the death of Dedrick James. He’s the 24-year-old Rochester man who the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force was trying to apprehend when they say he was shot by his own gun during a struggle with law enforcement on September 15, 2021.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Heastie
wxxinews.org

How invasive species are affecting homeowners and farmers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes

Last summer, a homeowners throughout Western New York reported unseasonably barren trees and trees covered in caterpillars. The cause? An infestation of a moth called Lymantria Dispar Dispar -- or LDD. This summer, farmers say a different invasive species is wreaking havoc on crops: the spotted lanternfly. The insect is native to China and as CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli writes in a new piece, "their attack on fruit crops, like grapes, can best be described as vampiric."
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy