Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
BBC
Girl, 12, dies after hit-and-run collision between cars in Barnet
A 12-year-old girl has died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a hit-and-run collision with another car in north London. She was in a Vauxhall Astra that was involved in a collision with a Bentley Continental on Colney Hatch Lane, in Barnet, on Saturday at about 22:10 BST. Two men in the Bentley fled on foot.
Mother's fury at caravan park after two-year-old son 'went flying' off a rented pedal kart with 'loose seat' and hurt himself by landing 'head-first' onto the road
A furious mother has claimed that her toddler fell 'head-first' out of a rented pedal kart they hired while on holiday. Faye Croft was on a family holiday at Skipsea Sands caravan park in East Yorkshire when her two year-old son Ethan was sent 'flying' out of the front of the kart onto the road - suffering bruises and a big scratch.
Woman forced to phone police after opening safe found in house bought for auction
A woman was forced to phone the police after she discovered an enormous safe stuffed away inside a house she bought at auction. Tiffany Ma, 28, from LA, bought the property with her partner in a bid to transform the run-down listing into a profitable home, but the pair got more than they bargained for when they stepped inside for the first time.
Eight-year-old grandson of British woman, 58, who was killed after plunging 65ft off a steep hillside while riding an e-scooter in Benidorm horror crash is in intensive care
The eight-year-old grandson of a British woman who died in a hillside crash in Benidorm is in intensive care, it has emerged. The 58-year-old woman was killed in the crash when the e-scooter she was riding plummeted 65ft over the steep terrain. It was initially reported that a young boy,...
Shocking moment elderly woman who was allegedly denied glass of champagne on flight slaps Jet2 steward
An elderly woman has been caught on camera slapping a Jet2 steward across the face after they allegedly took away her gin and tonic. Watch footage of the incident below:. The incident, which occurred on a flight from Manchester to Rhodes, is said to have unfolded because the passenger was refused a glass of champagne as it wasn't part of the service.
Mum & dad arrested for ‘selling SIX-DAY-OLD baby for £3,600 after putting tot up for sale before she was even born’
A MUM and dad have been arrested for allegedly trying to sell their six-day-old baby to strangers for £3,600. Police rescued the infant - along with two other babies for sale - in a sting operation targeting black market middlemen. Officers busted a "buyer" couple aged 48 and 46,...
Terrifying moment a 16-year-old girl in a stolen Hyundai ditches her mates after a 'botched robbery' and runs over an elderly man
Police believe they know who the 16-year-old girl is who smashed into an elderly man while attempting to flee in a stolen car from the scene of an alleged attempted robbery. The alleged burglary was interrupted when the owner of the Mermaid Waters property on the Gold Coast returned home just before 2pm on Tuesday after the trio of teenage thieves inadvertently triggered his alarm.
Lily Sullivan: Teenager’s last moments walking with killer before he strangled her caught on CCTV
A teenager’s last moments walking with her killer before he strangled her were caught on CCTV. Lily Sullivan met Lewis Haines in a nightclub in Pembroke, west Wales, just before Christmas last year. The pair had kissed after meeting in the Out nightspot on December 16 and went to a nearby alleyway together.The 18-year-old’s body was later found face down and topless in the Mill Pond, a two-mile-long freshwater reservoir near the town. The footage, released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of his sentencing for murder on Friday, shows the pair walking on the near-empty streets after leaving...
'Killer clown' sparks police investigation after boy, 17, was 'followed along a pier by creepy costumed stranger' - sparking fears bizarre trend has returned
Two teenagers have said they were stalked by a 'killer clown', sparking fears the creepy trend has returned. Police are investigating after a 17-year-old and his friend claimed they had been followed by a clown hiding behind the sea wall at Hampton Pier in Kent on Monday night. Speaking on...
BBC
Daniel Lee: Body found in search for Manchester firefighter
Police searching for a firefighter who went missing on a night out with friends and colleagues in Manchester have found a body. Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen leaving Mojos, a bar on Bridge Street, at about 01:10 BST on Monday, police said. A man's body was recovered on Thursday...
BBC
Police seek men on bikes after park robbery
Robbers on bikes kicked and punched a man while stealing his gold chain, detectives have said. Leicestershire Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace following the attack, which happened in Leicester Forest East at about 15.15 BST on 10 August. Detectives have said the victim,...
BBC
Cleveland Police officer keeps her job after urinating in shop
A police officer has kept her job despite urinating in a clothes shop fitting room while drunk off-duty and then lying to her bosses about it. PC Amelia Shearer, 24, of Cleveland Police was found guilty of gross misconduct following the incident in Urban Outfitters in York last year. A...
BBC
Paraglider airlifted to hospital after crash
A paraglider has been airlifted to hospital following a crash on Thursday. North East Wales Search and Rescue attended alongside air ambulance staff following the crash in Llangollen, Denbighshire at around 15:30 BST. After being treated by emergency crews the casualty was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital by...
BBC
County Antrim man jailed for offences against nine teenage girls
A man from County Antrim has been jailed for a series of offences against nine teenage girls. Thomas Macauley, 21, pleaded guilty to a total of 34 offences. They included possessing and distributing indecent images of a child and engaging in sexual activity with a child. He also admitted charges...
BBC
Leicester man jailed after killing wife and jumping off cliff
A depressed man who killed his wife then tried to kill himself by jumping off a cliff has been jailed. Loughborough Magistrates' Court heard Kaushik Solanki killed his wife Manisha in Leicester on 14 April 2021. The court was told the marriage had been a happy one for 25 years,...
BBC
Deliveroo driver murder: Man jailed for life for road-rage killing
A man has been jailed for life for murdering a Deliveroo moped rider who he stabbed to death in a road-rage attack in north London. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park on 3 January 2020. Van driver Nathan Smith, 28, of Archway, denied murder but was...
BBC
Manvers: Man forced into lake by masked gang
A man was forced into a lake by a masked gang who punched and kicked him, police have said. The victim was resting by Manvers Lake in Wath-upon Dearne on Saturday evening when he was approached by seven men, South Yorkshire Police said. Two of them kicked the 32-year-old in...
Police swarm Liverpool car park after ‘man stabs himself in throat on Facebook Live’
Police were scrambled to a car park in Liverpool following reports of a “man stabbing himself in the throat.” Merseyside Police cordoned off a section of St Chad’s Drive car park in Liverpool directly across the road from a police station. The stabbing was reportedly live streamed on Facebook, which has since banned the distressing footage.The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in stable condition but was later arrested on suspicion of grooming a child under 14 and possession of a bladed article. Detectives have opened an investigation into the incident and are reviewing CCTV...
Police hunt gunman who shot child, 9, in her own home
LONDON (AP) — A 9-year-old girl was killed Monday night in northwestern England when a gunman fired three shots at a man who forced his way into her home as he sought refuge from the attacker, police said. Olivia Pratt-Korbel died at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool shortly...
