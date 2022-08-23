Read full article on original website
Che Adams: Southampton not interested in selling in-form striker
Southampton are not interested in selling striker Che Adams despite reported interest from Premier League rivals Everton.
Steven Gerrard warns Aston Villa not to underestimate struggling West Ham
Steven Gerrard has warned Aston Villa to underestimate West Ham at their peril.The Hammers are bottom of the Premier League after losing their opening three games.They go to Villa Park on Sunday but Gerrard is wary of the visitors despite their poor start to the season.He said: “It will be very difficult if we go into the game complacent or think that West Ham, because they’ve had an indifferent start, are not going to be a tough challenge.“We’ll certainly respect our opponent and the coaching staff that are coming into town.“The atmosphere at Villa Park against Everton was superb. We...
Southampton vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Manchester United travel to Southampton for Saturday’s early Premier League kick off as they look to build on the back of their impressive 2-1 victory over Liverpool last time out. Erik ten Hag’s men displayed a level of energy and intensity that has been lacking at Old Trafford in recent times and avoided a third consecutive defeat after losses to Brighton and Brentford.There is a now an optimism around the team and they will have to live up to their own standards if they are to beat a Southampton side that recorded their first win of the season against...
Jurgen Klopp admits he was wrong about Liverpool midfielder search
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool are looking to sign a midfielder in the closing days of the summer transfer window.
Champions League fixtures & results: 2022/23 season
The complete fixture list for the 2022/23 Champions League group stage and knockout stage.
UEFA・
Man Utd continue talks with Ajax over Antony transfer
Man Utd remain in talks with Ajax over Antony.
Frank Lampard warns Chelsea of 'red line' in Anthony Gordon negotiations
Everton manager Frank Lampard is growing frustrated with Chelsea's pursuit of Anthony Gordon and has revealed the club have set an internal deadline for a deal to be completed.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Aubameyang's Chelsea move; FFP investigation reports; Pepe's departure
Mikel Arteta has spoken to the media ahead of Arsenal's home match against Fulham on Saturday.
Liverpool continuing search for late-window midfield reinforcements
Liverpool are continuing to scour the transfer market to double check that there currently aren't any suitable midfield options available to them, 90min understands.
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Possible transfers; Man Utd comments; Liverpool's slow start
Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday.
Europa League group stage draw 2022/23: Best & worst case scenarios for Arsenal & Man Utd
The best and worst case scenarios for Arsenal and Manchester United in the Europa League group stage draw.
Transfer rumours: Memphis' shock Man Utd reunion; Liverpool linked with De Jong
Thursday's transfer rumours include Memphis Depay, Harry Maguire, Frenkie de Jong, Conor Gallagher, Fede Valverde, Antony, Wesley Fofana, Pedro Neto & more.
Brendan Rodgers confirms Wesley Fofana will miss Chelsea clash
Wesley Fofana will not take part in Leicester City's match with Chelsea this weekend amid the Blues' ongoing pursuit of the defender, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.
Ajax boss 'assuming' Antony will stay despite Man Utd interest
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has revealed that he expects Antony to stay at Ajax despite interest from Manchester United.
Thomas Tuchel admits N'Golo Kante's injury record will impact contract negotiations
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that N'Golo Kante's recent history of injuries will undoubtedly be considered in contract negotiations with the midfielder.
Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool's Champions League draw
Jurgen Klopp has given his first impression of Liverpool's group for the 2022/23 Champions League.
Gabriel Martinelli reveals wanting to be like Arsenal legend Thierry Henry
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has spoken about being inspired by Gunners legend Thierry Henry.
Luis Diaz reflects on 'special connection' with Mohamed Salah at Liverpool
Luis Diaz speaks about his 'special connection' with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.
Chelsea close to agreeing deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ready to finalise Chelsea move.
Bernardo Silva: Man City CEO confirms midfielder has not requested Barcelona transfer
Bernardo Silva has not asked to leave Man City this summer, confirms club CEO Ferran Soriano.
