ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Steven Gerrard warns Aston Villa not to underestimate struggling West Ham

Steven Gerrard has warned Aston Villa to underestimate West Ham at their peril.The Hammers are bottom of the Premier League after losing their opening three games.They go to Villa Park on Sunday but Gerrard is wary of the visitors despite their poor start to the season.He said: “It will be very difficult if we go into the game complacent or think that West Ham, because they’ve had an indifferent start, are not going to be a tough challenge.“We’ll certainly respect our opponent and the coaching staff that are coming into town.“The atmosphere at Villa Park against Everton was superb. We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Manchester United travel to Southampton for Saturday’s early Premier League kick off as they look to build on the back of their impressive 2-1 victory over Liverpool last time out. Erik ten Hag’s men displayed a level of energy and intensity that has been lacking at Old Trafford in recent times and avoided a third consecutive defeat after losses to Brighton and Brentford.There is a now an optimism around the team and they will have to live up to their own standards if they are to beat a Southampton side that recorded their first win of the season against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Neto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Red Flags#Wolves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

793
Followers
8K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy