ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Monkeypox has reached all 50 states

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZ786_0hRmPyRk00

( The Hill ) — The monkeypox virus has reached all 50 states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, Wyoming reported a single case of the virus on Monday, becoming the final state in the country to do so.

In a news release, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) said the lone virus case is from a male resident in Laramie County, adding that state public health representatives have followed up with the infected individual to see if other residents had direct contact with him.

“Because monkeypox spreads through close, intimate contact we do not believe the risk for the virus is now a higher concern for the local community or for most people in Wyoming,” WDH state health officer and state epidemiologist Alexia Harrist. “Monkeypox does not spread easily like familiar viruses such as influenza or COVID-19.”

Fauci to leave Biden administration in December

Harrist also recommended that getting vaccinated is the best possible way to “prevent further spread” of the virus.

“While anyone can become ill with monkeypox, vaccine eligibility is currently limited to people who are at highest risk in connection with this outbreak and how its spreading,” she said. “The goal is to put available vaccine supplies to the best possible use.”

As of Monday, there are 15,433 reported cases of monkeypox in the U.S with New York leading the way with nearly 3,000 reported cases, followed by California, Florida, Texas and Georgia, CDC data showed.

Recently , the Department of Human and Health Services officially declared monkeypox a public health emergency in the U.S.

The Biden administration, which has faced criticism for its slow initial response to the outbreak, plans to accelerate the production of the monkeypox vaccine by making an additional 1.8 million doses available starting this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

2 sisters shot in Little Village, 1 killed

CHICAGO — Two sisters were shot, one fatally, in Little Village Wednesday night. The women, Celeste, 24 and Jezabell Perez, 22, were standing outside around 8:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue when shots were fired. Jezabell was shot several times in the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2nd ex-Illinois prison guard convicted in inmate beating death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A former Illinois prison guard could face life in prison after a jury convicted him Monday of violating the civil rights of a 65-year-old inmate who died after correctional officers beat him in a lockup more than four years ago. The jury of six men and six women deliberated about three hours before […]
MENDON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Florida State
Laramie County, WY
Health
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Laramie County, WY
Sports
Laramie County, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Sports
WGN News

Video shows 130-foot yacht sink into the sea

Dramatic video shows a 130-foot yacht slowly sink into the sea. The footage gathered by the Italian Coast Guard captured the impressive vessel being slowly swallowed up by the Mediterranean, just nine miles off the coast of Italy.
ACCIDENTS
WGN News

17-year-old critically wounded; 2 others injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — Three teens were shot Friday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, two 17-year-old males and a 19-year-old man were in the 400 block of South Laramie round 2:30 p.m. Friday in the South Austin neighborhood. Police said the three were possibly involved in a physical altercation when they were struck by gunfire. […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Cdc#Linus Influenza#Monkeypox Virus#Diseases#General Health
WGN News

Man charged with murder in road rage stabbing

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department provided an update on a fatal road rage stabbing that happened on Aug. 23. CPD Superintendent David Brown said that 25-year-old Alan Perez has been charged with first-degree murder after fatally stabbing 36-year-old Jeremy Walker in the neck after a road rage incident on Aug. 23. Perez turned himself […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 women shot while sitting inside parked vehicle on North Side

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after two women were shot while sitting in a car on the city’s North Side. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue. A 29-year-old woman was sitting inside a parked vehicle with another woman, who police say is 28-years-old. The women […]
DES PLAINES, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WGN News

Liquor license revoked at Oak Lawn bar following deadly crash

OAK LAWN, Ill. — The liquor license at Gaslight Bar and Grill in Oak Lawn has been revoked, pending a hearing, following a deadly crash down the street. Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, police allege two patrons who left the bar caused a crash that killed Anita Chacon, 66, and injured her son, Tomas […]
OAK LAWN, IL
WGN News

Police: Man dies after River North ‘road rage’ stabbing

CHICAGO — A man died following a stabbing just off the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. Authorities responded around 7:45 p.m. to the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue on the report of a stabbing. A 36-year-old man, later identified as Jeremey Walker, was initially transported in critical condition with a stab wound to the neck. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Study: Pfizer COVID pill showed no benefit in younger adults

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults, while still reducing the risk of hospitalization and death for high-risk seniors, according to a large study published Wednesday. The results from a 109,000-patient Israeli study are likely to renew questions about...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

Officials urge drivers to avoid I-80 multiple weekends this fall

JOLIET, Ill. — Drivers can expect major lane closures along I-80 in the Joliet area this fall as crews work to patch and repair the expressway.   The work is being done to keep the pavement in acceptable condition until the larger I-80 reconstruction project begins in 2023. The Illinois Department of Transportation hopes this planned […]
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Letter: School shooter fixated with guns, dreamed of killing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Four years before Nikolas Cruz murdered 17 people at a Florida high school, therapists at another school wrote a letter to his psychiatrist saying he was fixated on guns and dreamed of killing others and being covered in blood, testimony at his penalty trial showed Thursday. Dr. Brett Negin, testifying for the defense, said […]
PARKLAND, FL
WGN News

WGN News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy