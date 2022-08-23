ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

17-year-old pilot on track for solo world flight record

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALmok_0hRmPjS500

CHARLEROI, Belgium (AP) — A Belgian-British teenage pilot was on track Tuesday to become the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane as he landed in southern Belgium ahead of the penultimate leg of his global odyssey.

Mack Rutherford, who turned 17 during the journey, touched down at Buzet Airstrip near the city of Charleroi, where he originally learned to fly. He’s due to land in Bulgaria on Wednesday. His aim: to displace Travis Ludlow of Britain, who was 18 when he set the record in 2021.

Rutherford is flying a Shark, one of the fastest ultralight aircraft in the world with a cruising speed reaching 300 kph (186 mph), which has been specially fitted out for the long journey. It’s normally a two-seater, but an extra fuel tank has been installed next to the young pilot.

It’s the same kind of aircraft used by his 19-year-old sister, Zara Rutherford, when she set the world record on Jan. 20 for the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.

Mack’s lonely journey, which began on March 23, took him through 52 countries over five continents. To conform with Guinness World Records requirements, the route crossed the equator twice.

“It was supposed to take between two to three months and it’s been five months now,” he told The Associated Press. Administrative formalities in Crete and Dubai “because of paperwork issues, visas, permits, things like that,” caused the delay.

Luggage damaged, delayed, or lost while flying? You may be eligible for a reimbursement

The flight took him through Africa and the Gulf region — where he face periods of extreme heat — then on to India, China, South Korea and Japan. From there, he headed to Alaska and down the U.S. West Coast to Mexico. The teen then headed north again along the U.S. East Coast to Canada, across the Atlantic via Iceland, to the U.K. and Belgium.

If all goes well, and weather permitting, he’ll fly east across Europe via Slovakia and land at an airport in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, on Wednesday.

Proud father Sam Rutherford said his two children have set a shining example.

“They have got around the world safely, effectively, professionally. And they’ve shown to other youngsters that you don’t have to be 18 even, and certainly not 30, to make a difference and do something and follow your dreams,” he told AP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Stolen bulldog reunited with owner in San Jose; man arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to stealing an American bulldog back on Aug. 3, the San Jose Police Department announced in a press release. Police said the dog has been reunited with its owner. The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Johnny Chagolla who was also arrested for vehicle […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
DOPE Quick Reads

Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives

The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
KRON4 News

3 arrested after ‘snatch and grab’ robberies in Napa

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested Friday after stealing merchandise and leading police on a pursuit in Napa, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced. The robbery happened at Napa Premium Outlets. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office and American Canyon Police Department spotted the vehicle and pursued. The chase ended in a crash after […]
NAPA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#Iceland#Belgian#The Associated Press
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested for Saturday Richmond murder

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man was arrested for a murder that took place in Richmond on Saturday, the Richmond Police Department announced Wednesday in a press release. Gregory Bonner, 48, was arrested at an Oakland homeless encampment on Monday. Bonner is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Jeremy Griego of Oakland. Police found […]
KRON4 News

Three dead after shooting, collision in West Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were killed after an incident involving a crash and a shooting in Oakland on Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The incident happened on the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, which is right off Interstate 980 that merges into CA-24. The shooting happened just after […]
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist dead after traffic collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcyclist is dead after a traffic collision Wednesday afternoon in San Jose, police announced in a tweet. The crash happened on South Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue where a car and motorcycle collided. A man riding a 2001 Ducati motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital where he later […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay man sentenced for selling fentanyl that killed classmate

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 23-year-old Pittsburg man was sentenced to 68 months in federal prison Monday for selling the fentanyl that killed a high school classmate. Gage Pascoe pleaded guilty to one charge of distributing fentanyl Feb. 14, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of […]
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Romanians arrested in Morgan Hill for having skimmer

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested in Morgan Hill on Tuesday after they were found with a skimming device, the Morgan Hill Police Department said on Friday. Both suspects are in the United States from Romania. A police sergeant conducted a “vehicle enforcement stop” at 8:50 p.m. The suspects provided false identification […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
KRON4 News

San Pablo police arrest man for carjacking outside casino

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Pablo Police Department arrested a suspect accused of carjacking, kidnapping, and robbery, police said Friday. Police said the incident happened outside the San Pablo Lytton Casino at 13255 San Pablo Avenue. The victim was sleeping in his car when two men wearing ski masks brandished a gun at […]
SAN PABLO, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal Oakland crash led to freeway backup

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that all lanes are now open. (Aug. 24) OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash led to a backup on southbound California State Route 13 just before the Redwood Road exit, according to California Highway Patrol, but all lanes are open again as of 7:52 a.m. The crash […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Second shooter arrested in Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness shooting

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A second shooter has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting that happened at a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness on Aug. 11. Pittsburg resident Faatino Tauane, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Friday, according to the Brentwood […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy