Weather leads to challenging harvest for Alabama farmers
Alabama Farmers were faced with the challenge when the year started with not enough rain for the growing season. "We had no rain, a lot of heat and a lot of wind and that's just a bad combination," said Ben Haynes, of Haynes Farms. Now in other places, farms are...
Dwindling Alabama dairy industry unable to fill gap for school milk after Borden closure
With the closure of the Borden Dairy plant in Dothan looming, schools are looking for alternatives in anticipation of a milk shortage, but the state's dwindling dairy industry isn't able to fill in the gap. "If you go back 25, 30 years ago we probably had over 200 dairies in...
Search underway after boater disappears on Lake Martin
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A search is underway for a person who disappeared after taking a boat out on Lake Martin Wednesday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the person left the Wind Creek State Park around 2:00 p.m. Two hours later, ALEA officials said boaters reported an unoccupied boat near Wind Creek State Park.
Alabama Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free waffle fries August 29 - September 2
Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants across the state are celebrating the return of college football with an exciting giveaway. In partnership with the University of Alabama and Auburn University, Chick-fil-A restaurants in Alabama will offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries™ (small or medium) starting Monday, August 29 through Friday, September 2.
Alabama DHR announces rollout of summer P-EBT benefits
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The State of Alabama Department of Human Resources announced Thursday Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits are rolling out this week to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program. DHR officials said qualifying households will receive $391...
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy meets with Oregon Republican leaders to talk safety
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday told a gathering of Republican leaders that Democrats are to blame for the uptick in violence in Oregon's biggest city. The roundtable was hosted by McCarthy, NRCC Targeted Congressional Candidates and some metro area officials from Portland suburbs.
Violence in schools: How often are fights & assaults reported to law enforcement
With a new school year comes new concerns about fights and assaults. All Alabama schools are required to report serious incidents to the Alabama Department of Education. However, there isn't one standard law or regulation that says when Alabama school districts should notify law enforcement. Each school system decides what's...
