ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

Weather leads to challenging harvest for Alabama farmers

Alabama Farmers were faced with the challenge when the year started with not enough rain for the growing season. "We had no rain, a lot of heat and a lot of wind and that's just a bad combination," said Ben Haynes, of Haynes Farms. Now in other places, farms are...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Search underway after boater disappears on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A search is underway for a person who disappeared after taking a boat out on Lake Martin Wednesday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the person left the Wind Creek State Park around 2:00 p.m. Two hours later, ALEA officials said boaters reported an unoccupied boat near Wind Creek State Park.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free waffle fries August 29 - September 2

Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants across the state are celebrating the return of college football with an exciting giveaway. In partnership with the University of Alabama and Auburn University, Chick-fil-A restaurants in Alabama will offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries™ (small or medium) starting Monday, August 29 through Friday, September 2.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama DHR announces rollout of summer P-EBT benefits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The State of Alabama Department of Human Resources announced Thursday Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits are rolling out this week to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program. DHR officials said qualifying households will receive $391...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy