Henderson County, IL

aledotimesrecord.com

Who are 5 largest employers in Mercer County? We have the answer

ALEDO — Here are the top employers in Mercer County, whose last measured population stood at 15,503. What they do: Manufacture machine parts for various industries including agriculture, construction, mining, gas, oil, firearms, rail, automotive and aerospace. According to their website, this private business was first established in 1976.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Chairman Trevor Davies and Local Residents Establishing Monmouth Community Fund

A group of local Monmouth residents have come together to establish the Monmouth Community Fund, which is in partnership with the Galesburg Community Foundation to assess needs in the community and surrounding areas for years to come. Chairman Trevor Davies shares along with his board members; a goal to raise $70,000 is underway to receive a grant match of another $70,000:
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

New Year Brings New Teachers at Monmouth-Roseville High School

A new school year is in full swing and brings with it new staff at Monmouth-Roseville High School shares Principal Jeff Ewing:. Principal Ewing says over 530 students are enrolled at the high school this year. **Written by WMOI/WRAM Director of Communications Kelsey Crain**
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Youth Activities for All Ages at the Warren County Public Library

South Carolina native and College of Charleston alumni Cammy Davis is the new Youth Librarian at the Warren County Public Library, where several upcoming events are on tap for the local youth to get involved:. “Right now we have Storytime every Saturday at 10 am. This is for children zero...
WARREN COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Janet E. McCann

Janet E. McCann, 63, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 6:15 a.m., Friday, August 26, 2022 at her home. She was born on December 6, 1958 in Monmouth, IL, the daughter of Earl “Gunner” and Bonita (Cooke) McCann. Janet was raised and educated in Monmouth and graduated from Monmouth High School. She later attended Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg.
MONMOUTH, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Aug. 8-12, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Ricky A. Scheer and Denise K. Scheer of Quincy sold a...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

Whitey's, John Deere, more: Do you know the history of these iconic Moline sites?

MOLINE, Ill. — This week, the City of Moline is celebrating its sesquicentennial with food, live music and events that highlight the city's unique businesses and history. To mark the occasion, we thought we'd take a look back at the history of some of Moline's most iconic landmarks and features, including the Interstate 74 bridge, Whitey’s Ice Cream, John Deere and more.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

New Moline landmark a special project for neighbor family

Felix Vallejo of Moline is especially proud of his spruced-up historic neighbor. The friendly 67-year-old, a longtime resident of the Floreciente neighborhood, got to see his father honored this week as part of the historic trolley tours that stopped at the former Skelly Service Station, 820 5th Ave. Felix and his wife Mary bought the property in 2018, and have lived across the street for over 40 years (where he still is at 501 8th St.).
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office adds 3 deputies

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office will swear in three new deputies tomorrow morning. Clinton Law, Kobe Ahrens, and Jeremy Johannes will be sworn in during a ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 25 at 9 a.m. Clinton Law grew up in Basco, IL and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
977wmoi.com

Barbara J. Olin

Barbara J. Olin, 90, of Alexis, IL, passed away at 6:10 pm, Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Galesburg, IL. She was born August 9, 1932, in Galesburg, IL, the daughter of Fred and Maybelle (Noonan) Van Fleet. Barb was raised and educated in Alexis, IL and graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1950. She later attended Marycrest College in Davenport, IA.
ALEXIS, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Gone with the wind — death and destruction in the village of Ellison

Near the western edge of Warren County, between Smithshire and Roseville, lies a quiet rural cemetery. Visitors are few, except on Memorial Day, when members of Monmouth American Legion Post No. 136 decorate the grave of their post’s namesake, Marion Brent Fletcher—the first Warren County soldier killed in World War I. Fletcher was the great-grandson of Kenner Brent, who deeded the land for the cemetery in 1855, and the Brents are one of only a handful of families represented in six-acre burying ground.
ourquadcities.com

Petition launched to derail the train merger

Some people in Davenport are now fighting to prevent a big railroad merger. This after Davenport City Council agreed to a $10 million deal with Canadian Pacific. Michelle Russell of Davenport launched a petition drive hoping to derail the merger. The petition is called “Stop the Train.”. Opponents are...
DAVENPORT, IA

