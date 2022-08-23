Nicosia couple said their party’s theme didn’t mock Juneteenth, Mary apologized for racist Tweets

Read full article on original website
C. T.
3d ago
Are you forgetting the Black guy was invited to a civil servant practitioner with racist views who is serving the community? And yet you're saying they don't need to say anything at all? So why did the dentist resigned if he felt as though he didn't do anything wrong? Answer Crickets
Couple accused by firefighter say their party wasn’t racist
Jerrod Jones, a Black firefighter, accused the couple of throwing a racist pool party mocking the holiday.
White Couple Speaks Out After Hosting Party Accused Of Mocking Juneteenth
The New York couple who a Black fighter accused of throwing a racist party mocking Juneteenth claims their event was merely anti-liberal and not racist.
N.Y. woman denies party mocked Juneteenth but admits to running racist Twitter account
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester couple who a Black firefighter accused of throwing a racist pool party this summer mocking the Juneteenth holiday said Tuesday that the party was intended to ridicule liberal politicians but wasn’t bigoted. The couple, dentist Nicholas Nicosia and real estate agent Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia,...
White Couple Says Black Firefighter’s Racist Juneteenth Party Allegations Are ‘False And Malicious,’ Then Admit To Racist Twitter Account
Nicholas and Mary Nicosia denied claims of racism from Black Rochester firefighter Jerrod Jones, but she admitted to having a racist Twitter. The post White Couple Says Black Firefighter’s Racist Juneteenth Party Allegations Are ‘False And Malicious,’ Then Admit To Racist Twitter Account appeared first on NewsOne.
N.Y. couple deny hosting racist party mocking Juneteenth holiday
A party hosted by Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife Mary, is at the center of a lawsuit filed by a Rochester firefighter. WHEC's Berkeley Brean reports.Aug. 24, 2022.
Rich Mom Who Threw Racist Party Denies Being Racist—Then Admits It
A wealthy Rochester mom held a press conference Tuesday to defend herself against accusations of racism, spilling tears over the pressures of cancel culture—but ended up admitting to engaging in racist behavior, anyway. Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia is being sued by a local fireman after he was invited to a racist party she threw, dubbed a “Juneteenth Parody,” which featuring buckets of KFC fried chicken strewn on the lawn, Hennessy cognac, cutouts of former President Donald Trump, and Juneteenth-themed signs and party favors. The party faced intense public backlash and led to the forced retirement of Rochester Fire Capt. Jeffrey Krywy, who invited the on-duty Black fireman, according to Rochester City Newspaper. “In full disclosure, I do have a Twitter parody account that operates under a veil of a persona—and I have made blatantly racist comments under that persona,” Nicosia said. Although she refused to disclose the handle, the outlet linked Nicosia to @HoHoHomeboyROC, a now-disabled account that made posts mocking AAVE and used a Mammy-era Black caricature as its profile picture. The socialite blamed the racist comments on the culture of Twitter, calling it “part of its charm.”Read it at New York Post
