Tv20detroit.com
Update: Southfield police: Missing teen last seen with grandma found safe, unharmed
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Update: Southfield police confirm missing 13-year-old found safe and unharmed. He has been returned to his family at the request of Child Protective Services. Original Story:. The Southfield Police Department requests the public’s help with locating a missing child. Orion Lone, a 13-year-old African...
Tv20detroit.com
Ypsilanti mom credits DNA, detective with getting daughter's alleged rapist behind bars
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — "We wouldn't have found out who did it without the DNA," said the mother of an 11-year-old girl who was lured off her bicycle in Ypsilanti, kidnapped, and raped. It happened in May, but the results of DNA testing have identified 35-year-old Brandon Hutson as...
Tv20detroit.com
Father of four gunned down, family seeking answers
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating the murder of a father of four. It happened on the city's west side near Fenkell and Greenfield. “I heard the gunshots. I had no idea it was my son. I just text him," Roslyn Page told 7 Action News. Page said...
Tv20detroit.com
Inside Michigan State Police's active shooter simulation training ahead of back-to-school
(WXYZ) — As kids prepare to go back to school, law enforcement is preparing for any potential active shooter situations. According to the K-12 Schools Shooting Database, the past school year had 11 active shooters inside schools in America, including November's shooting at Oxford High School where four students were tragically killed.
Tv20detroit.com
Suspect walks into Madison Heights Fire Department, steals utility truck
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials in Madison Heights are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing utility truck that belongs to the fire department. Police say the truck was stolen Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. from the fire department headquarters on Brush Street near John R Road.
Tv20detroit.com
Punches thrown during Pontiac arrest leads to Oakland Co. sheriff's investigation
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — In a now-viral video, two Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seen repeatedly punching a woman whose family says is mentally ill. The video has led to outrage, and a discussion in front of the Pontiac City Council. “It's not the fact that she’s...
Tv20detroit.com
Man fatally shot on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was shot and killed in Detroit Friday night, police said. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Ilene Street near Norfolk Street on the city's west side. Additional details regarding the shooting, including suspect information, were not immediately available. 7 Action News is working...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit man charged in connection to death of two-year-old
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Laurence James Powell, 27, of Detroit, in connection with the homicide of a two-year-old child. Powell, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, has been charged with one count of felony murder and one count of first-degree child abuse.
Tv20detroit.com
Flint rapper charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot of Sterling Heights woman
(WXYZ) — A Flint rapper is facing federal charges after allegedly hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman. Clifton E. Terry III, 31, who is known as "Cliff Mac," was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Tv20detroit.com
Jamie Samuelsen Strike Out Colon Cancer event raising money, awareness in Troy
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — In two days, the first Jamie Samuelsen Strike Out Colon Cancer event is happening in Troy. It features a softball game and baseball tournament raising money and awareness for colon cancer in Samuelsen’s honor. “Young people need to know that this can happen to...
Tv20detroit.com
DPD officer who recently tested positive for cocaine now suspended without pay
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit police officer who recently tested positive for cocaine is now suspended without pay. The move reverses a controversial decision made earlier this month by the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners. Last week, the 7 investigators revealed that an officer in the 5th Precinct caught...
Tv20detroit.com
'We're outnumbered.' Understaffed Wayne Co. juvenile facility sees attacks rise sharply
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Behind the walls of the Wayne County Juvenile Detention facility downtown, a quiet crisis unfolds every day. “You go there and you say, ‘I’m going go do my job.’ But I don’t want to risk my life while doing it,” said Adria Johnson, who spent more than two years working inside the facility, known as the JDF.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police increase overtime pay in an effort to curb gun violence
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Beginning Friday, any Detroit police officer working overtime will now receive double pay. The executive order comes from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who said the bump is to help curb gun violence in the city by keeping more officers on the streets. DPD said it has...
Tv20detroit.com
Popular Michigan slide reopens after slick experience dangerously jetted riders
On Friday, the giant slide on Belle Isle Park reopened. It closed last week Friday after receiving widespread notoriety for the wrong reasons. There were videos of people tumbling and bouncing hard down the slide that went viral last weekend. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said it made some...
Tv20detroit.com
Dearborn high schools to have free pads for students this school year
(WXYZ) — A new initiative will bring free menstrual products to all Dearborn high schools this school year. The Dearborn Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that the effort was made possible through a partnership with The Pad Project, a nonprofit aimed at “creating and cultivating local and global partnerships to end period stigma."
Tv20detroit.com
Tribute concert to honor Aretha Franklin, proceeds helping Detroit YMCA
DETROIT (WXYZ) — An upcoming tribute concert will honor the late Aretha Franklin. The event will benefit the YMCA of Detroit. It’s been four years since the “Queen of Soul” died. Now to celebrate the 170th anniversary of the YMCA, the organization is holding a concert on Sept. 27.
Tv20detroit.com
'Finding Nicole': New film sheds light on the dangers of domestic violence
DETROIT (WXYZ) — One continuing story we’ve followed here on 7 Action News has been documented in a book called “Finding Nicole.”. Hollywood is now here, making it into a movie to reach and help more people. The shoot has going on for weeks. The battle has...
Tv20detroit.com
Contract deadline looms as EMU faculty picket ahead of Aug. 27 strike vote
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — As students moved into their dorms ahead of the fall semester, members of Eastern Michigan University’s American Association of University Professors held an information picket Friday to shed light on failed contract negotiations with university administrators. “Our goal is and always has been a...
Tv20detroit.com
Southbound I-75 closing between 8 Mile & I-375 this weekend
(WXYZ) — I-75 will have major construction and a major closure this weekend in Detroit and the metro area. According to MDOT, southbound I-75 will be closed from 8 Mile Rd. to I-375 for road and bridge repairs this weekend. The closure starts at 9 p.m. Friday and lasts...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: A summer weekend to end August
(WXYZ) — This Evening: The sun is back north of Detroit and it's clearing in the south. Temps in the 70s. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Tonight: Cool and quiet night with clearing skies. Low of 59°. Wind: N 5 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high...
