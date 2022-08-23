ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Father of four gunned down, family seeking answers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating the murder of a father of four. It happened on the city's west side near Fenkell and Greenfield. “I heard the gunshots. I had no idea it was my son. I just text him," Roslyn Page told 7 Action News. Page said...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man fatally shot on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was shot and killed in Detroit Friday night, police said. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Ilene Street near Norfolk Street on the city's west side. Additional details regarding the shooting, including suspect information, were not immediately available. 7 Action News is working...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit man charged in connection to death of two-year-old

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Laurence James Powell, 27, of Detroit, in connection with the homicide of a two-year-old child. Powell, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, has been charged with one count of felony murder and one count of first-degree child abuse.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Flint rapper charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot of Sterling Heights woman

(WXYZ) — A Flint rapper is facing federal charges after allegedly hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman. Clifton E. Terry III, 31, who is known as "Cliff Mac," was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

'We're outnumbered.' Understaffed Wayne Co. juvenile facility sees attacks rise sharply

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Behind the walls of the Wayne County Juvenile Detention facility downtown, a quiet crisis unfolds every day. “You go there and you say, ‘I’m going go do my job.’ But I don’t want to risk my life while doing it,” said Adria Johnson, who spent more than two years working inside the facility, known as the JDF.
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police increase overtime pay in an effort to curb gun violence

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Beginning Friday, any Detroit police officer working overtime will now receive double pay. The executive order comes from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who said the bump is to help curb gun violence in the city by keeping more officers on the streets. DPD said it has...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Dearborn high schools to have free pads for students this school year

(WXYZ) — A new initiative will bring free menstrual products to all Dearborn high schools this school year. The Dearborn Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that the effort was made possible through a partnership with The Pad Project, a nonprofit aimed at “creating and cultivating local and global partnerships to end period stigma."
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Tribute concert to honor Aretha Franklin, proceeds helping Detroit YMCA

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An upcoming tribute concert will honor the late Aretha Franklin. The event will benefit the YMCA of Detroit. It’s been four years since the “Queen of Soul” died. Now to celebrate the 170th anniversary of the YMCA, the organization is holding a concert on Sept. 27.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Contract deadline looms as EMU faculty picket ahead of Aug. 27 strike vote

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — As students moved into their dorms ahead of the fall semester, members of Eastern Michigan University’s American Association of University Professors held an information picket Friday to shed light on failed contract negotiations with university administrators. “Our goal is and always has been a...
YPSILANTI, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Southbound I-75 closing between 8 Mile & I-375 this weekend

(WXYZ) — I-75 will have major construction and a major closure this weekend in Detroit and the metro area. According to MDOT, southbound I-75 will be closed from 8 Mile Rd. to I-375 for road and bridge repairs this weekend. The closure starts at 9 p.m. Friday and lasts...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: A summer weekend to end August

(WXYZ) — This Evening: The sun is back north of Detroit and it's clearing in the south. Temps in the 70s. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Tonight: Cool and quiet night with clearing skies. Low of 59°. Wind: N 5 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high...
DETROIT, MI

