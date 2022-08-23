Read full article on original website
postsouth.com
Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana
The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
The Weather Channel
Life In Louisiana’s Forever Storm
Two years after Hurricane Laura, Lake Charles and southwestern Louisiana are still living in endless recovery from four federally declared storm disasters between August 2020 and May 2021. “Whenever hurricanes came to the coast, Lake Charles was always our refuge. That’s no longer the case,” former Cameron, Louisiana, resident Scott...
westcentralsbest.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
KTBS
Louisiana casino revenues down for fifth consecutive month
BATON ROUGE, La. - For the fifth month in a row, winnings at Louisiana's state-regulated casinos were down year-to-year, as high inflation and gas prices continue to take a toll on the gambling industry. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $204.2 million during July,...
KPLC TV
VIDEO: Water spout spotted in Moss Lake area
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several viewers have sent in photos and videos of a water spout in the area of Moss Lake. Photos and video have been sent in from the Carlyss area, around the Calcasieu Locks, and from around Driftwood LNG. Friday’s storms left 3,100 customers without power...
KPLC TV
Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to open at noon from Sept. 7 to 11 for alligator harvest
Grand Chenier, La. (KPLC) - The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge in Cameron and Vermillion parishes will be closed in the mornings during its annual controlled alligator harvest from Sept. 7 to 11. The refuge will be open to the public from noon until official sunset each day.
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: August 25, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 2,310 new cases. · 541 new reinfections (Per the...
KPLC TV
More rain in SWLA could be bad for crops, farmers say
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s been lots of rain in the forecast across the state and even here in Southwest Louisiana, and while the rain is great for crops, too much rain can be a different story. “If it keeps doing this, we have some beans that are...
KPLC TV
2 years later: Remembering Hurricane Laura
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sometimes, to best understand how far we’ve come, we must be reminded of where we were. Two years ago, a hurricane intensified in the gulf, threatening our corner of the state. People poured out of Southwest Louisiana, an eerie silence took over, and the wind picked up speed.
Power Rankings: The Best Fried Chicken In SW Louisiana
Deep-fried foods are so magical and they're also a staple of SWLA cuisine. Last week we ranked a subject near and dear to SWLA's heart, Louisiana Beers. How did your favorite beer fair? Click here to find out. We thought it would be fun to Power Rank SWLA Fried Chicken...
New Roundabout Coming, and It's Not in Youngsville
You are asked to remain patient and aware during the construction phase of the roundabout as crews are expected to be on-site from 7am - 5pm, Monday - Friday.
KPLC TV
La. awarded $25 million to plug hundreds of orphaned wells
Louisiana (KPLC) - Louisiana is set to begin plugging hundreds of orphaned oil and gas wells near low-income communities across the state. Louisiana has been awarded an initial grant of $25 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to plug, cap and reclaim the orphaned wells, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday.
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Treating LGL Leukemia
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Judge denies restraining order in lawsuit against the state.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 25, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 25, 2022. James Albert Lopez, 27, Sulphur: Illegal carrying of weapons; bicycle must have reflectors; disturbing the peace. John Michael Pounders, 49, Lake Charles: Stalking. Courtney Javon Edwards, 33, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; battery of...
Lake Charles American Press
Honoré against more LNG terminals
Gen. Russel L. Honoré was in Lake Charles Wednesday, August 24, to warn against building more LNG export terminals in what he describes as a “hurricane disaster zone.” Honoré said new plants are not only bad for the environment, but these export facilities are contributing to rising electricity and food costs.
Geese Have Taken Over Downtown Lake Charles
Have you been in downtown Lake Charles lately? If you haven't then you have no clue that a ton of geese have taken over the Lake Charles Civic Center grounds and the downtown part of Lake Charles. Lately, as I drive through downtown Lake Charles, I have seen hundreds of...
KPLC TV
Community baby shower to be held in Lake Charles Sept. 1
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - SWLA Center for Health services is holding a community baby shower to celebrate expectant and new parents Thursday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, held at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Center (2000 Moeling St., Lake Charles), will provide baby safety tips, parenting information and pregnancy and parenting resources. It will also have food, games and door prizes.
KPLC TV
Dolphins spotted in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A dolphin (or two) was spotted in Lake Charles Tuesday. The Lake Charles Yacht Club posted video of the dolphins to its Facebook page.
Is the Wrong Bird on the Louisiana State Flag?
Is the wrong bird on the Louisiana state flag? The Louisiana state bird is the brown pelican, so why is the pelican on our flag white?. According to theadvocate.com, the colors for the Louisiana state flag were chosen by Governor W.W Heard in 1912. Why does the state flag picture...
Aldi Expanding in Louisiana – Is Shreveport on the List?
A new grocery store is beginning to make inroads in Louisiana. Aldi is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But more expansion is on the way. Is...
