Lacassine, LA

postsouth.com

Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana

The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Weather Channel

Life In Louisiana’s Forever Storm

Two years after Hurricane Laura, Lake Charles and southwestern Louisiana are still living in endless recovery from four federally declared storm disasters between August 2020 and May 2021. “Whenever hurricanes came to the coast, Lake Charles was always our refuge. That’s no longer the case,” former Cameron, Louisiana, resident Scott...
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Louisiana casino revenues down for fifth consecutive month

BATON ROUGE, La. - For the fifth month in a row, winnings at Louisiana's state-regulated casinos were down year-to-year, as high inflation and gas prices continue to take a toll on the gambling industry. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $204.2 million during July,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

VIDEO: Water spout spotted in Moss Lake area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several viewers have sent in photos and videos of a water spout in the area of Moss Lake. Photos and video have been sent in from the Carlyss area, around the Calcasieu Locks, and from around Driftwood LNG. Friday’s storms left 3,100 customers without power...
CARLYSS, LA
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: August 25, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 2,310 new cases. · 541 new reinfections (Per the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

More rain in SWLA could be bad for crops, farmers say

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s been lots of rain in the forecast across the state and even here in Southwest Louisiana, and while the rain is great for crops, too much rain can be a different story. “If it keeps doing this, we have some beans that are...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

2 years later: Remembering Hurricane Laura

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sometimes, to best understand how far we’ve come, we must be reminded of where we were. Two years ago, a hurricane intensified in the gulf, threatening our corner of the state. People poured out of Southwest Louisiana, an eerie silence took over, and the wind picked up speed.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

La. awarded $25 million to plug hundreds of orphaned wells

Louisiana (KPLC) - Louisiana is set to begin plugging hundreds of orphaned oil and gas wells near low-income communities across the state. Louisiana has been awarded an initial grant of $25 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to plug, cap and reclaim the orphaned wells, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Health Headlines: Treating LGL Leukemia

Judge denies restraining order in lawsuit against the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 25, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 25, 2022. James Albert Lopez, 27, Sulphur: Illegal carrying of weapons; bicycle must have reflectors; disturbing the peace. John Michael Pounders, 49, Lake Charles: Stalking. Courtney Javon Edwards, 33, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; battery of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Honoré against more LNG terminals

Gen. Russel L. Honoré was in Lake Charles Wednesday, August 24, to warn against building more LNG export terminals in what he describes as a “hurricane disaster zone.” Honoré said new plants are not only bad for the environment, but these export facilities are contributing to rising electricity and food costs.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Community baby shower to be held in Lake Charles Sept. 1

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - SWLA Center for Health services is holding a community baby shower to celebrate expectant and new parents Thursday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, held at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Center (2000 Moeling St., Lake Charles), will provide baby safety tips, parenting information and pregnancy and parenting resources. It will also have food, games and door prizes.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Is the Wrong Bird on the Louisiana State Flag?

Is the wrong bird on the Louisiana state flag? The Louisiana state bird is the brown pelican, so why is the pelican on our flag white?. According to theadvocate.com, the colors for the Louisiana state flag were chosen by Governor W.W Heard in 1912. Why does the state flag picture...
LOUISIANA STATE

