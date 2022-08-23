ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

YouTubers who say they found Kiely Rodni plan searches for 2 other women

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The YouTube divers who say they found Kiely Rodni in just 35 minutes are already planning to help look for two other missing women while in California.

Adventures With Purpose lead investigator Doug Bishop said Monday that the volunteers “hope to continue our efforts” to find missing people whom law enforcement has failed to locate.

“We will be taking the next two days to properly debrief, decompress and prepare for our next case, which is 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes in Selma, California,” Bishop said of the woman whose family fear she was abducted on Aug. 7.

Adventures With Purpose will take just two days to “decompress” before searching for Jolissa Fuentes, 22, who went missing in Selma, California, on Aug. 7.
Selma Police Department
The Oregon-based YouTube team said while in California it will also look for Annette Adams, 75, who has been missing since April last year.
California Attorney General

While in California, the Oregon-based deep-diving searchers also plan to help search for Annette Adams , a 75-year-old San Luis Obispo woman who was last seen driving a black Buick Enclave in April last year.

Adventures With Purpose detected Rodni’s car 14 feet underwater in Prosser Creek Reservoir early Sunday, just 35 minutes after they started looking — even though law enforcement had focused on the same area while devoting nearly 20,000 man-hours to the massive search.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed that the body the divers found in the Honda CRV is “more than likely” Rodni.

Once confirmed, it would make the 24th missing person found by the divers, who fund their missions largely through their YouTube channel with nearly 2.5 million subscribers.

“We understand that the resource we provide with our unique skillset is rare,” Bishop said in Monday’s update.

“It is an honor to help agencies and families all across the nation,” he said, promising to “share this knowledge over the next couple of days” with the official search crews who failed to find her.

The dive teams said they found Kiely Rodni in just 35 minutes, despite law enforcement devoting nearly 20,000 man-hours to the search.
findkiely.com
The group’s lead investigator, Doug Bishop, called it “an honor to help agencies and families all across the nation.”
YouTube / Adventures with Purpos
Fuentes’ parents recently said they were “heartbroken” over the lack of success in finding their 22-year-old daughter, who they believe was abducted.
Selma Police Department

Their decision to help look for Fuentes comes just days after her parents said they were “heartbroken” by the lack of updates over their daughter, who they believe was abducted.

“What I don’t understand is, if you’ve got all these resources and other agencies involved — police say the FBI is getting involved — we should have something. These are some of our top, trained agencies in the United States, supposedly,” her dad, Joey Fuentes, told Fox News Digital.

“We’re doing all we can do. We don’t know what to do,” he said.

