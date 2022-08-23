Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and seasonably warm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side Chicago church is throwing a festival this weekend to get youth out in their community and ready for school. One organizer has been going to the fest himself since he was five years old. "We're just trying to get the youth motivated to going back to school and just to make a positive change in their life," said Jucari Sutton, Chair of Acme Community Outdoor Festival.The event will be held at the Acme Missionary Baptist Church on South Paulina, in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.Thirteen Chicago gospel artists will be performing and church organizers are giving out school supplies and backpacks, plus providing health screenings, dental screenings, haircuts, face painting and counseling. One message from organizers: This event and this church is a safe space for youth. "We're really just trying to let them know that any help during the school year, if it's about bullying, just what to do, tutoring during the school year, anything that we can help you with in life, extra food -- anything that we can help with, we're trying to do that," Sutton said.The Acme Community Festival runs Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

