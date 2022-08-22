Read full article on original website
A new season is here, and the Laramie Plainsmen are looking to make it vastly different from a year ago. It’s the second season under head coach Paul Ronga. After about six weeks of essentially cramming for a test, Laramie struggled in 2021. Between a new scheme and philosophy to injuries and more, the Plainsmen went 1-8 and failed to make the Class 4A playoffs.
Hopes are high for what the Laramie High School cross country programs can accomplish in the fall 2022 season. Laramie begins with the Kelly Walsh Beartrap Invite on Casper Mountain on Friday. Head coach Greg Schabron enters his 15th season as head coach. He is very excited about their prospects.
