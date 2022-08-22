A new season is here, and the Laramie Plainsmen are looking to make it vastly different from a year ago. It’s the second season under head coach Paul Ronga. After about six weeks of essentially cramming for a test, Laramie struggled in 2021. Between a new scheme and philosophy to injuries and more, the Plainsmen went 1-8 and failed to make the Class 4A playoffs.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 8 HOURS AGO