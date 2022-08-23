In 2022, the term ‘metaverse’ is quickly becoming one of the most talked about topics among numerous circles in many different countries. What started out as a simple concept with real-world applications and use-cases based only in the realm of science fiction has now become a reality for major companies like Samsung, Emirates and JPMorgan, all of whom have already implemented their own metaverse-oriented services and features.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO