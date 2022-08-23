Westchester IDA Approves Financial Incentives for School Bus Facility at 3805 Crompond Road in Cortlandt, New York

The Huron Two-Tower Development Tops Out at 29 Huron Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Construction has topped out on The Huron, a pair of 13-story residential towers at 29 Huron Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by Quadrum Global, the structures rise from a multi-story podium and will yield 171 condominium units in studio to four-bedroom layouts and 30,000 square feet of amenities. Ryan Serhant of SERHANT is leading sales and marketing for the property, which is bound by Green Street to the north, Huron Street to the south, West Street to the east, and the East River to the west.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO