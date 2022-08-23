Westchester IDA Approves Financial Incentives for School Bus Facility at 3805 Crompond Road in Cortlandt, New York

Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
Tiffany Court Plaza Affordable Housing Project Debuts at 980 Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst, The Bronx
Tiffany Court, a new 151-unit affordable housing property recently debuted at 980 Westchester Avenue in The Bronx. The property is located in Foxhurst, residential micro-neighborhood that borders the Bronx River, the Bruckner Expressway, and Morrisania. Developed by The Doe Fund and Bolivar Development with support from New York City’s Housing...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 3128 Bailey Avenue in Jerome Park, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a six-story mixed-use building at 3128 Bailey Avenue in Jerome Park, The Bronx. Located between Albany Crescent and Fort Independence Street, the lot is two blocks from the 231st Street subway station, serviced by the 1 train. Yaniv Zohar is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
65 Private Drive’s Curtain Wall Nears 40-Story Parapet at Calyer Place in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Curtain wall installation is shaping up on 65 Private Drive, a 40-story residential tower and the tallest component in the four-tower Calyer Place master plan in Greenpoint, Brooklynthat’s being designed by Cooper Robertson & Partners. SLCE Architects is designing the buildings, while M&H Realty is the developer of the 439-foot-tall structure thats rising at the intersection of West and Oak Streets along the East River.
New York YIMBY
Leasing Launches for 3Eleven at 311 Eleventh Avenue in West Chelsea, Manhattan
Douglaston Development has launched leasing at 3Eleven, a 60-story residential skyscraper at 311 Eleventh Avenue at the convergence of West Chelsea and Hudson Yards. Designed by FXCollaborative, the 695-foot-tall structure yields 938 units with 703 market-rate rentals and 235 homes reserved for affordable housing. Move-ins are expected to commence this fall.
New York YIMBY
The Huron Two-Tower Development Tops Out at 29 Huron Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Construction has topped out on The Huron, a pair of 13-story residential towers at 29 Huron Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by Quadrum Global, the structures rise from a multi-story podium and will yield 171 condominium units in studio to four-bedroom layouts and 30,000 square feet of amenities. Ryan Serhant of SERHANT is leading sales and marketing for the property, which is bound by Green Street to the north, Huron Street to the south, West Street to the east, and the East River to the west.
New York YIMBY
KPMG Signs 450,000-Square-Foot Lease at Two Manhattan West in Midtown West, Manhattan
KPMG will soon relocate its headquarters to Two Manhattan West, a new 58-story office skyscraper in Midtown West, on the edge of Hudson Yards. At 450,000 square feet, the transaction is the largest office deal to close in New York City this year. Interior construction is still underway at the...
