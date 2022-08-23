Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Hot and steamy with more isolated showers and storms Friday. Locally heavy downpours and lightning are the main threats. FIRST ALERT: More rain for the Thursday morning commute. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:27 AM UTC. |. By Lauren Linahan. Central Alabama will experience a few patchy areas...
‘Grade A prime’ setup for rain Wednesday in parts of Alabama; flash flooding possible
This week’s rain is starting to add up in parts of west Alabama as of Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch several west and south Alabama counties, and there are also multiple flash flood warnings in effect -- including one for the Mobile metro area.
Shadow of a Shoals storm fills North Alabama skies
The shadow of a storm...quite literally. Last night in Killen, an isolated thunderstorm remained overhead at sunset, despite much of the rest of the state being mostly dry at that point. Due to atmospheric instability, the vertical axis of the cloud extended high in the sky and continued to grow....
Flash flooding a problem Wednesday in Mississippi
(WTOK) - News 11 received reports of badly flooded streets in Union Wednesday morning including the downtown area. People said roads in front of the police department and near the elementary and high schools and near the football field are “lakes”. News 11 cameras were also out Wednesday,...
North Alabama weather radar getting a facelift
The Doppler radar that serves north Alabama is going to be out of commission for a while. But it’s for a good reason. The National Weather Service in Huntsville said the radar, known as the KHTX WSR-88D, will be down for about two weeks while undergoing an upgrade to extend its life.
‘Shivery, wet and slushy:’ What to expect this winter in Alabama, according to Farmers’ Almanac
We’re still in the middle of a scorching hot summer – don’t let this week in Alabama fool you – but winter isn’t too far away. And, according to the Farmers’ Almanac, Alabama could be in for a particularly chilly time. The Farmers Almanac...
Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
Wet winter weather coming to Alabama
Alabama is still dealing with summer temperatures, but winter is just around the corner. The Farmers’ Almanac just released its extended winter weather forecast. Alabama’s winter is expected to be “shivery, wet and slushy.”. The Almanac says the Southeast will experience some shivers, especially during the month...
MDOT issues emergency alert. Parts of Mississippi interstate closed because of major flooding.
Parts of Interstate 20 near Morton have been closed because of flooding. The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued an Emergency Alert and closed the westbound lanes of I-20 near MS 481 and the town of Morton in Scott County. The interstate was closed at 10:17 a.m. and is expected...
Flooding affecting roadways around Central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — The heavy rain has caused flooding on some roads and highways around Central Mississippi. A flash flooding emergency was declared Wednesday morning in portions of Scott County. There were reports of flooding affecting travel on Interstate 20 near the Morton exit. Tap here for traffic conditions...
Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake
A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
Boaters find unoccupied boat on Alabama lake, search underway for missing person
A search was underway for a person who went missing Wednesday while boating on an Alabama lake, state officials said Thursday. The person reportedly departed on a boat from the Wind Creek State Park on Lake Martin at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday. Two hours later other boaters spotted an unoccupied...
‘The vine that ate the South’: How kudzu infested Alabama one vine at a time
To most Alabamians, it's just known as a nuisance. To others, kudzu is, un-affectionately, called "the vine that ate the South."
Flash flooding takes toll on Mississippi roads
JACKSON, Miss. — The flash flooding throughout Mississippi is taking a toll on the state's roads. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to repair roads that were washed out by this week's storms. A section of Highway 35, south of Interstate 20 in Scott County, was one of the roads affected.
Missing boater search underway on Lake Martin
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a person who went missing on Lake Martin Wednesday. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the unidentified person departed on a boat from Wind Creek State Park at 2 p.m. At 4 p.m., boaters reported an unoccupied boat near Wind Creek State Park, and a search began.
Alabama State Fair September 16th -25th
You know fall is close when you start seeing the signs for the Alabama State Fair! Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to take some funnel cake to the face!. Exciting Attractions & Shows. Live Music. All Your Favorite Fair Food and Spectacular Carnival Rides & Kiddie Rides. The fun will kick off September 16th at the Birmingham Race Course and run through the 25th.
Two West Alabama school districts promise no gap in milk challenge
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have heard about the coming milk shortage for Alabama public schools. Borden recently announced that it’s shuttling its milk plant in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a move that left many school districts and the state scrambling for an alternative milk route. The...
Body of boater who went missing on Lake Martin found, identified
A person has gone missing after their boat was found unoccupied on Lake Martin Wednesday.
New Species of Giant Fossil Turtle Discovered in Alabama
MOBILE — Last week, a team of scientists announced the discovery of a new species of freshwater turtle that lived alongside the dinosaurs, 83 million years ago. The scientists who made this discovery are Dr. Andrew D. Gentry of the Alabama School of Mathematics and Science in Mobile, Alabama, Dr. James F. Parham of the University of California Fullerton and Caitlin Kiernan of McWane Science Center in Birmingham, Alabama.
Alabama mom saves 1 child, but two others die in home fire
A woman found out her south Alabama home was on fire and ran home to rescue one child from the burning structure, but two other children were killed, authorities said. The woman, whose name was not released immediately, was next door to her own mobile home when she was alerted to the fact the structure was on fire Thursday night, Sgt. Mark Bailey of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA-TV.
