Shia LaBeouf reveals name of his and Mia Goth’s 5-month-old daughter

Five months after becoming a father, Shia LaBeouf has finally revealed his daughter’s name. “I have a little girl, Isabel,” the actor, 36, wrote in an email published by Variety Friday. “She is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it’s AMAZING,” LaBeouf went on to write. The “Even Stevens” alum also praised his on-again, off-again partner, Mia Goth, in his email to Olivia Wilde. “My wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect,” he gushed. Goth, 28, gave birth to their baby girl in March,...
NME

Madonna’s daughter shares first single as Lolahol, ‘Lock&Key’

Madonna‘s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, has shared her debut single ‘Lock&Key’ under the artist name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and dancer’s debut single arrived on Chemical X, the label owned by New York experimental pop artist Alexandra Drewchin, aka Eartheater. Drewchin also co-wrote and co-produced the song alongside Leon, Kiri Stensby (aka Hara Kiri) and Samuel Burgess.
HollywoodLife

Tommy Lee Admits He Was On A ‘Bender’ When He Posted Full-Frontal Pic During Tour Break

Tommy Lee has explained the reasoning behind his full-frontal Instagram photo, which was posted on Aug. 10 and eventually removed by the social media site. The rocker took the stage with his band Motley Crue on Aug. 21, and revealed why he so confidently stripped down on social media. “A coupe weeks ago, we had like a two week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf***ing bender, bro,” Tommy admitted. “A bender! I got f***ing sideways as f*** and got naked and posted pictures of my d***.”
Refinery29

The Rise Of The Micro Tattoo: “My Entire Clientele Is From TikTok”

Twenty-five-year-old tattoo artist Sydney Smith says that most of her clients find her, not through Google or Yelp, but yes, via TikTok. The self-proclaimed "micro" tattoo artist dropped out of cosmetology school to pursue tattooing and when she started posting her teeny-tiny tattoos on the social media platform, using raw cut iPhone videos, she quickly accumulated a following.
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: ‘Sins of Our Mother’ reveals Netflix’s latest true crime docuseries

Netflix is here to hook you in with its latest true crime docuseries, Sins of Our Mother. Sins of Our Mother follows the story of what appears to be a picture-perfect family unit with a devoted mother of three, Lori Vallow, at its center. But something changes for the worst over the course of three years, with Lori now in jail awaiting a trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder. Lori’s charges are in connection to the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children.
NME

LCD Soundsytem return with first new music in five years for new film

LCD Soundsystem are returning with their first new music in five years for an upcoming film. First reported in Variety and later confirmed to Pitchfork, the band have made a song called ‘New Body Rhumba’ for Noah Baumbach’s new film, White Noise. It’s their first new music...
NME

Britney Spears feels “overwhelmed” as she prepares to return with new Elton John collaboration

Britney Spears has said that she’s feeling “overwhelmed” as she prepares to end her six-year hiatus to release a new collaboration with Elton John. The team-up – titled ‘Hold Me Closer’ – includes an interpolation of the chorus from John’s 1971 classic ‘Tiny Dancer’, and is due to arrive tomorrow (August 26). It’ll mark Spears’ first material since her most recent album, 2016’s ‘Glory’ (an outtake from that record, ‘Swimming In The Stars’, came out in late 2020).
NME

Elton John on helping Britney Spears return to music: “There’s a lot of fear there”

Elton John has recalled how he helped Britney Spears overcome her “fear” of returning with new music following a six-year hiatus. The pair have teamed up for the new single ‘Hold Me Closer’, a reimagining of John’s 1971 classic track ‘Tiny Dancer’. Arriving today (August 26), it marks the first material from Spears since her 2016 album ‘Glory’ (an outtake from that record, ‘Swimming In The Stars’, came out in late 2020).
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at Chris Hemsworth In 'Mad Max' Prequel 'Furiosa'

After being confirmed to portray the main villain in the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa back in March, fans of the franchise can finally take a first look at Chris Hemsworth‘s character thanks to new set images that have surfaced. As you can see below, the Thor actor takes on a very different look from the roles he’s portrayed so far, with long gray hair running down over his shoulders as well as a large beard on his face. Of course, he’s also dressed in the heavy-metal-styled post-apocalyptic aesthetic that’s signature to the Mad Max series.
TVLine

A Christmas Story Sequel, With Original Film Stars, Gets HBO Max Release Date

Ralphie’s coming home for the holidays. A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the 1983 cult classic A Christmas Story, will be released Thursday, Nov. 17 on HBO Max, our sister site Deadline reports. The ’70s-set movie sequel, which hails from screenwriter Nick Schenk (Gran Torino, Cry Macho), will see original child actor Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. He’ll be joined by fellow original film stars Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb (Schwartz). In A Christmas Story Christmas, an adult Ralphie “returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver...
NME

Watch Arlo Parks cover Julia Jacklin’s ‘Good Guy’

Arlo Parks has covered Julia Jacklin‘s ‘Good Guy’ for Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment. Parks’ take on Jacklin’s 2019 ‘Crushing’ cut – filmed while she was in the country for a tour that included Gang of Youths‘ A More Perfect Union festival – stays relatively faithful to the original, filling it out with warm synths.
NME

‘Batgirl’ secret screenings reportedly being held for cast and crew

Warner Bros. Discovery will host secret screenings of cancelled film Batgirl at the studio for cast and crew, according to reports. Earlier this month, the company abruptly axed the DC film after it was originally scheduled to be released on HBO Max. It’s claimed the cancellation was due to new...
E! News

Millie Bobby Brown's New Hair Transformation Will Inspire Your Next Chop

Watch: Millie Bobby Brown Seeking Therapy for Online Bullying. Millie Bobby Brown took her latest hair cue from her middle name. The Stranger Things star recently unveiled a dramatic hair transformation while attending the 2022 Samsung Galaxy Creators Lounge Event in New York City. In fact, the actress' new makeover almost went unnoticed as she opted for the major chop on Aug. 10.
Harper's Bazaar

Winona Ryder on coming to terms with the past

When Winona Ryder was a child, she daydreamed about movies – not starring in them, but watching and making them. Her parents, who are both writers and editors, moved to a commune on the Northern Californian coast when she was seven, and though there were no TVs, her mother would put up a sheet on the side of a barn to show old films. "I was in heaven," Ryder says. After her family moved a few years later to Petaluma, a city in the San Francisco Bay Area, she would try to view the world through the camera’s lens. "I'd sort of walk and force myself to see things in black and white, like a movie," she says. "I created a kind of fantasy world. There was an old theatre I loved, and I used to fantasise about living there. Like, ripping out the seats and having a bed and a bathtub and a bike and watching movies all the time."
