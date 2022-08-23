ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Austin officials remind people of resources to check roads during flooding conditions

AUSTIN, Texas - After Monday's heavy rain, the City of Austin wants to remind the public of a resource available to see what roads are safe during flooding conditions. "It's been a long time since we've seen some heavy rain like this. Things can change in an instant. This is a flash flood alley, so we are prone to flooding, and it could happen very quickly around here," said Scott Prinsen, Program Manager with the City of Austin Flood Warning System.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com

Flooding and rain chances trending down, temps remain below 100s

AUSTIN, Texas - The flooding threat and rain chances are trending down today and for the next few days. The heavy rain will be focused near the stalled front in South Texas putting a slight risk of localized flooding in Southeast Texas near Houston. The prime spots to see heavy...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for death of Round Rock 18-year-old at skate park

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The man responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Arturo Granados in Round Rock in April 2022, has been arrested. Nicholas Carter-Cain, 19, has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony. RRPD says around 9:40 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a report of a man...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Record-rainfall received in Austin; Flood Watch in effect

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This blog is no longer being updated. Click here for the latest weather updates. A Flood Watch is in effect through 1 p.m. Wednesday.*. 7:49 p.m. - There are no active warnings in Central Texas. Water levels are currently falling in Shoal Creek. 6:28...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy