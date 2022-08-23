Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Austin, TX and Barton Springs Are Friendly to Dogs and Their OwnersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Harry Styles in Austin, TX at Moody Center With Gabriels and an Added Performance Date of October 3, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Temperatures close to seasonal levels, isolated showers expected
AUSTIN, Texas - Less rain and more steamy heat will be the name of the game going into the last weekend of August. We will be on the lookout for some coastal showers and storms to try to advance into the area late in the day. The prime location for...
Unique Austin, Texas vacation rental looks like a woodland creature, feels like a peaceful cave
Austin's slogan is "keep it weird," and the Bloomhouse may just be the weirdest, and coolest, short-term rental on the market today. With its arresting curvy lines and design straight out of The Jetsons TV show, staying at The Bloomhouse is a unique experience.
New changes to the I-35 expansion plan through downtown
For Austin's Corridor Program Office Director Mike Trimble, there is a personal connection, so he wants to make sure they get it right.
fox7austin.com
Austin officials remind people of resources to check roads during flooding conditions
AUSTIN, Texas - After Monday's heavy rain, the City of Austin wants to remind the public of a resource available to see what roads are safe during flooding conditions. "It's been a long time since we've seen some heavy rain like this. Things can change in an instant. This is a flash flood alley, so we are prone to flooding, and it could happen very quickly around here," said Scott Prinsen, Program Manager with the City of Austin Flood Warning System.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Severe weather response team launched after Shoal Creek floods in record-breaking rainfall
In response to Monday's flash flooding, Shoal Creek Conservancy and Pease Park Conservancy launched a unified severe weather response team on Wednesday.
Did You Know There's An Extinct Volcano In Texas You Can Visit?
You'll want to tell your alien friends about this hidden gem.
Lanes closed on William Cannon in south Austin due to ‘partial road cave-in’
The department said crews are shutting down two of the three eastbound lanes of West William Cannon Drive from Menchaca Road to Woodhue Drive. The lanes may remain closed through next week, the city warned.
An extinct volcano is right here in Austin — here’s how to find it
While the age of dinosaurs is long past us, Pilot Knob remains as an extinct volcano in southeast Austin, described by local geologists as a window into history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barton Springs closed as Austin Police investigate homicide near Zilker Park
This is the second reported homicide in two days.
Eye of the storm: Photos capture heavy rain, flooding in Austin metro
On Tuesday, city officials confirmed Austin 311 had received 19 requests for service, the majority of wish were about downed tree limbs blocking roadways.
fox7austin.com
Flooding and rain chances trending down, temps remain below 100s
AUSTIN, Texas - The flooding threat and rain chances are trending down today and for the next few days. The heavy rain will be focused near the stalled front in South Texas putting a slight risk of localized flooding in Southeast Texas near Houston. The prime spots to see heavy...
Another round of soaking rain expected next week
Expect hot, humid weather this weekend with just a few isolated showers. Another change in the weather pattern brings occasionally stormy weather next week. -- David Yeomans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
Aerial view of Shoal Creek flooding in downtown Austin
Shoal Creek is flooding in downtown Austin, spilling over onto roads and into parking lots. Check out this aerial view shot from a downtown condo. (Video credit: Brian Rawson)
Central Texas parents share their story after teen son dies due to suspected overdose
KYLE, Texas — Officials reported three Hays CISD students have died in just a month after taking pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl. 17-year-old Kevin McConville was one of them. His mom found him dead in his room on Aug. 3. For his parents Shannon and Darren McConville, it was unimaginable.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for death of Round Rock 18-year-old at skate park
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The man responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Arturo Granados in Round Rock in April 2022, has been arrested. Nicholas Carter-Cain, 19, has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony. RRPD says around 9:40 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a report of a man...
KVUE
Record-rainfall received in Austin; Flood Watch in effect
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This blog is no longer being updated. Click here for the latest weather updates. A Flood Watch is in effect through 1 p.m. Wednesday.*. 7:49 p.m. - There are no active warnings in Central Texas. Water levels are currently falling in Shoal Creek. 6:28...
Round Rock ISD police chief talks security following first week of school
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Friday wrapped up the first week back to school for 50,000 students at Round Rock ISD, where parent Nancy Brown has a second-grader. "He means the world. Of course, we ... cannot imagine our lives without him," said Brown. One of Brown’s top priorities for...
How did Monday’s rain go down in the record books?
We cracked open the record books to see how Monday's rain will go down in history.
fox7austin.com
1 person taken into custody after shooting involving 'multiple people' in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) responded to a shooting involving multiple people Thursday night. Police said the shooting happened in the 2600 blk of E 7th St. One person left the scene and was found across from Dell Seton Hospital at 15th and Red River St. A...
fox7austin.com
Austin woman flees crash scene, leaves 4-year-old child behind to crawl out of rolled vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas - A 35-year-old Austin woman is behind bars after she fled the scene of a collision, leaving her four-year-old son behind to crawl out of a rolled-over vehicle by himself. Yolanda Olvera has been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid and is in the Travis County...
Comments / 1