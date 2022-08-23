AUSTIN, Texas - After Monday's heavy rain, the City of Austin wants to remind the public of a resource available to see what roads are safe during flooding conditions. "It's been a long time since we've seen some heavy rain like this. Things can change in an instant. This is a flash flood alley, so we are prone to flooding, and it could happen very quickly around here," said Scott Prinsen, Program Manager with the City of Austin Flood Warning System.

