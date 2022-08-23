Horry County school leaders OK resolution against teaching critical race theory

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical race theory will not be taught in Horry County schools after district leaders approved a resolution at Monday night’s board of education meeting.

“ I’m getting tired of explaining this,” Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson said. “I don’t know how many different times I can tell people — we do not teach critical race theory in Horry County Schools.”

Critical race theory is centered on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that those institutions maintain the dominance of white people, according to the Associated Press. Opponents say it divides society by defining people as oppressors and oppressed based on their race. They call it an attempt to rewrite American history and make white people believe they are inherently racist.

Board members voted 11-1 to approve the resolution, with District 7 representative Janet Graham being the only board member to vote against it.

“My concern is that we start doing things like this to address little segments and it just keeps ballooning and mushrooming and getting out of control,” she said. “If we’re not doing it, we’re not doing it.”

Richardson said there will be consequences if critical race theory ‘slips’ into the curriculum.

“If we find out about it we will do something about it,” he said.

Also Monday night, the board approved funding to ensure that those who are protecting the school, students and teachers are qualified.

“We’re asking the board for an additional $86,000 to award the contract to the recommended vendor,” John Gardner, the district’s chief finance officer, said.

Also during the meeting, board members were shown a 3D model of what the new Whittemore Park Middle School will look like when it is completed. Construction is starting this week on the entrance to the area on El Bethel Road.

“By the time we get out there for the groundbreaking in October, I think you’ll see significant progress on site,” said Joe Burch, the district’s facilities coordinator, said.

The next Horry County Schools Board of Education meeting will be on Sept. 12.

