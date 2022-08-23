Revealed: What Are The Odds That The Glazers Will Sell Manchester United Soon?

The odds on whether Manchester United will be sold by the Glazer family soon have been revealed.

Despite the win against Liverpool, United have had a poor start to the season and along with a frustrating transfer window so far it has fuelled a large amount of hatred towards the owners of the club.

Some expect the Glazers to give in soon and finally sell, but if OddsChecker are anything to go by, it may not happen as soon as people think.

OddsChecker Spokesperson Kyle Newman said this: “Manchester United is the third most valuable football team in the world, valued at $4.6 billion earlier this year. That’s a 10% increase over last season."

Glazers Out Protests at Old Trafford IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

"Of the 10 most valuable football franchises, only PSG and Juventus saw their value increase more year over year. So why would the Glazer family sell?"

"If the value continues to grow at an exponential rate no matter how the team performs then there’s no reason to sell the team as its value will only increase."

He finished: "Not to mention, the team brought in over $600 million in profit in 2021. It’s possible that the Glazer family eventually decides to sell the team, but given how strong an asset the team is financially it’s not going to happen any time soon.”

The supposed that United will be sold in 2022 - 7.1%

2023 - 20.8%

2024 or later - 50.8%

