What is the cost of housing in Loudoun? It’s more expensive than we know. To start, we have to examine how housing affects our community’s future. When 45% of Loudoun renters are spending more than 30% of their income on rent, we have to ask, “What is the cost of Loudoun housing?” When 61% of Loudoun’s workforce lives outside of the county, we have to question what are we losing about everything we value when it comes to living in Loudoun County.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO