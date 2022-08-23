Read full article on original website
Loudoun School District Seeks Volunteers for K-5 Textbook Review
Loudoun County Public Schools is looking for volunteers to review the K-5 early literacy curriculum. The review is a necessary step in the process to adopt textbooks and is outlined in policy 5130, Textbook Adoption, which requires staff and parent involvement. There is a seven-year adoption cycle for textbooks in LCPS, which means a review is done every seven years. However, according to LCPS Public Information Officer, Wayde Byard, that’s the maximum amount of time.
Loudoun Schools Apply for 25 More Electric Buses
The School Board has authorized an application through the EPA’s Clean School Bus Grant Program to acquire up to 25 new electric school buses. Of the 25 buses, five would be 81-Passenger Blue Bird Type-D buses, five 71-Passenger IC Long Range Type-C buses and 15 77-Passenger Thomas Type-C buses. The program covers the differential cost from a typical bus. The program requires the division to pay all costs up font and receive reimbursement once diesel buses have been retired. If awarded, the division will have 18 months to complete the project, including purchasing and installating the new buses and scrapping old buses.
Loudoun County, School Staff Plan for Growing Construction Crunch
Loudoun School Board members and staff members were startled earlier this month when only a single construction firm entered a bid to build a new middle school—and that bid was $23.4 million, or about 25%, over the project budget. The district administrators were able to scrape together the money...
LaRock Presents Lovettsville New Town Charter
Del. Dave LaRock (R-33) presented the Lovettsville Town Council with the town’s new town charter on Aug. 25. LaRock thanked Mayor Nathaniel Fontaine and Vice Mayor Christopher Hornbaker for their participation in the process saying the updates allow for “continued good and efficiency in government in the quaint and quiet and peaceful town of Lovettsville,” and encouraged them to keep up the good work.
Owen: What is the Cost of Housing in Loudoun?
What is the cost of housing in Loudoun? It’s more expensive than we know. To start, we have to examine how housing affects our community’s future. When 45% of Loudoun renters are spending more than 30% of their income on rent, we have to ask, “What is the cost of Loudoun housing?” When 61% of Loudoun’s workforce lives outside of the county, we have to question what are we losing about everything we value when it comes to living in Loudoun County.
SOL Scores Show Progress, Work Still To Go
The Virginia Department of Education last week released results from the statewide Standards of Learning tests, showing Loudoun students making progress toward reaching pre-pandemic scores, but with much work still to be done. From spring 2021 to spring 2022, Loudoun’s pass rates for all SOLs increased or remained the same....
First Day of School For Loudoun Public Schools
More than 82,000 students hit the road this morning, in buses, on bikes and in cars for the first day of school at Loudoun’s 98 public schools. Across the county kids were greeted by smiling and cheerful staff members as they walked into school. At Round Hill Elementary School in western Loudoun students walked into school to music played by the Woodgrove High School marching band and were greeted by ‘Beary’ the bear, the school mascot.
Loudoun School Board Briefed on Library Book Selection Process
The School Board was briefed Aug. 9 on the process used for selecting books in school libraries in preparation for the upcoming debate on the creation of a policy on parental notification concerning sexually explicit content. The General Assembly has required the policy to be in place by Jan. 1.
September: Attendance Awareness and Suicide Prevention
The School Board has adopted a proclamation declaring September Attendance Awareness Month to encourage regular school attendance. Attendance in Loudoun schools last year was 94.53%. The proclamation reaffirms the division’s commitment to reduce chronic absenteeism rates with a focus starting as early as prekindergarten and kindergarten. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% or more of school for any reason.
No More Universal Free School Meals
Universal free meals won’t be offered at Loudoun County Public Schools this year as that pandemic-era federally funding program ends. Meal prices will be the same as they were pre-COVID with breakfast costing $2.10, and lunch at the K-5 grade level costing $3.05 and $3.15 at the 6-12 grade level. A la carte items meeting Smart Snack Standards will be available for purchase during the lunch period.
George Patrick McDonnell, 1938-2022
George Patrick McDonnell died peacefully on Saturday, August 6th 2022 in Leesburg, Virginia, holding his daughter’s hand and knowing he was loved deeply by his wife, family and friends. He was 84. George was born July 26th, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan. He attended Catholic Central High School, served in...
Leesburg Police Seek Help Naming New K-9
The Leesburg Police Department his hired a new officer, and is asking for help giving him a name. Leesburg Officer Bobby Hall has been partnered with a new K-9, a 2-year-old male Belgian Malinois. The department is now asking the community to vote on a name for the dog from among three choices: Lucky, Rocky, or Riley in memory of Leesburg dispatcher Sherry Riley who died earlier this year.
In Leesburg, Kindness is Contagious: Mother and Daughter Team Builds Community with Kindness Rocks
It started with a mom desperately trying to erase the unkind words of a bully and fill the space with messages of love. But in the past year, Leesburg’s Kindness Rocks Project has bloomed in ways that have surprised even its mother and daughter creators, building community and creating a refuge for neighbors and strangers.
Aldie Resident Dies After Crash
Update: On Aug. 25 the Sheriff’s Office issued this correction: After further information from the Office of the Medical Examiner, it was determined the female passenger passed away from medical issues and not the injuries sustained in the crash. A month after a rear-end crash on Ashburn Village Boulevard,...
Leesburg Man Charged with Hit-and-Run on Police SUV￼
A man from Leesburg has been charged with one felony count of hit and run and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving after Leesburg police say he hit a cruiser attempting to pass it and drove away. Police say shortly before noon on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers in a marked...
LCSO: Reckless Driving Suspect Temporarily Eludes Deputies
A Leesburg man on Wednesday was charged with six counts of reckless driving and other traffic violations after twice leading county deputies on high-speed chases. According to the Sheriff’s Office report, at 11:20 p.m. Aug. 22 a deputy on patrol observed a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Battlefield Parkway and Sycolin Road. As the deputy activated his emergency equipment, the vehicle sped up and continued driving recklessly. The deputy terminated the pursuit because of safety concerns, but was able to record the license plate.
