Colorado State

BIDLACK | Being offended is the cost of liberty

My regular reader (Hi Jeff!) will recall that it doesn’t take much to get me talking about constitutional rights and free speech. Heck, I’ve cited the case of Gideon v. Wainwright, and the right to say nothing to cops, in no less than seven columns during my run here at Colorado Politics. So it is not surprising that I was interested in a recent CP story that is yet another example of what free speech really means.
Colorado opens applications for new law enforcement grants

Colorado's Department of Public Safety has opened the application process for law enforcement workforce grants, a source of funding for recruitment, retention and training created by Senate Bill 22-145. "This important new support for police recruitment, retention, and training is one our state is stepping up to make Colorado communities...
Colorado State
Colorado Cars
Colorado Government
Colorado Traffic
Attorney general candidates talk water at Colorado Water Congress

The candidates for attorney general see water and the problems Colorado faces with its signature river in different lights but agree that renegotiating the Colorado River Compact, which dictates Colorado and its Upper Basin neighbors send more water downstream than is available, is not part of the solution. John Kellner,...
Colorado River water providers to ‘substantially expand’ conservation efforts

The largest water providers from the states of the Colorado River basin Wednesday announced a commitment to "substantially expand existing efforts to conserve water, reduce demands and expand reuse and recycling of water supplies.”. The providers from both the upper and lower basin states include Denver Water, Colorado's largest water...
Denver Gazette: Protect ‘protective services’ from abuse

Stunning, lurid and devastating allegations against a former Arapahoe County child protective-services worker — brought to light by The Gazette’s dogged reporting — have implications statewide. Most notably, if the ex-employee’s alleged, outrageous abuses could occur at one such county agency that handles cases of child abuse...
Jared Polis
NOONAN | An assault on Adams 14, local control

Adams 14 School District is rising up and fighting back. It’s taken the Colorado State Board of Education to court. In its first hearing before a district judge, the school district requested a reversal of the State Board’s resolution to remove Adams 14’s district accreditation. Accreditation is the state’s stamp of approval to operate as a unified district.
