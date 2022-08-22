Read full article on original website
Colorado approves $13 million in tax incentives for three companies anticipating job growth
The Colorado Economic Development Commission on Thursday approved $13 million in economic development incentives for three companies to keep or expand their businesses in Colorado, with the potential to bring more than 750 jobs to the state in the next eight years. Caliola, a Colorado Spring-based communications company, accepted state...
Ballot measure to provide free healthy school lunches in Colorado kicks off campaign
Anti-hunger advocates gathered near Colorado Springs' Hillside Hub to launch their ballot initiative, the Healthy School Meals for All Program on Thursday. This was one of several statewide launches the group Food to Power has held to raise awareness of the initiative. The mission of Healthy School Meals for All...
BIDLACK | Being offended is the cost of liberty
My regular reader (Hi Jeff!) will recall that it doesn’t take much to get me talking about constitutional rights and free speech. Heck, I’ve cited the case of Gideon v. Wainwright, and the right to say nothing to cops, in no less than seven columns during my run here at Colorado Politics. So it is not surprising that I was interested in a recent CP story that is yet another example of what free speech really means.
Colorado opens applications for new law enforcement grants
Colorado's Department of Public Safety has opened the application process for law enforcement workforce grants, a source of funding for recruitment, retention and training created by Senate Bill 22-145. "This important new support for police recruitment, retention, and training is one our state is stepping up to make Colorado communities...
Attorney general candidates talk water at Colorado Water Congress
The candidates for attorney general see water and the problems Colorado faces with its signature river in different lights but agree that renegotiating the Colorado River Compact, which dictates Colorado and its Upper Basin neighbors send more water downstream than is available, is not part of the solution. John Kellner,...
Colorado Springs Gazette: School-choice trend should help teachers and students
Traditional public schools suffer declining enrollments in Colorado and across the country. If it continues, the trend could revolutionize K-12 education. Let’s ensure it improves the lives and futures of teachers — substantially underpaid and underappreciated by the union-led one-size-fits-all system — and their students. Research by...
Colorado River water providers to ‘substantially expand’ conservation efforts
The largest water providers from the states of the Colorado River basin Wednesday announced a commitment to "substantially expand existing efforts to conserve water, reduce demands and expand reuse and recycling of water supplies.”. The providers from both the upper and lower basin states include Denver Water, Colorado's largest water...
Denver Gazette: Protect ‘protective services’ from abuse
Stunning, lurid and devastating allegations against a former Arapahoe County child protective-services worker — brought to light by The Gazette’s dogged reporting — have implications statewide. Most notably, if the ex-employee’s alleged, outrageous abuses could occur at one such county agency that handles cases of child abuse...
TRAIL MIX | Campaign to recall Priola after party switch is latest in a string of GOP attempts
State Sen. Kevin Priola notched a pair of Colorado political rarities this week when the Henderson lawmaker switched parties and was almost immediately targeted with a campaign to recall him from office. Saying he could no longer abide the Republican Party's embrace of conspiracy theories surrounding former President Trump's 2020...
NOONAN | An assault on Adams 14, local control
Adams 14 School District is rising up and fighting back. It’s taken the Colorado State Board of Education to court. In its first hearing before a district judge, the school district requested a reversal of the State Board’s resolution to remove Adams 14’s district accreditation. Accreditation is the state’s stamp of approval to operate as a unified district.
Aurora Sentinel: Kudos to Priola for putting country before party, exposing GOP tragedy
In a world where so many people don’t like being told what to do — and they have to be shown — state Sen. Kevin Priola this week illustrated the lethal problem facing Republicans they can’t overcome: its leaders. Priola represents northern Aurora and the region...
