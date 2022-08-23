What UNC basketball's Puff Johnson said about beating Duke, losing to Kansas, listening to your parents

Dozens of young basketball players got lessons Saturday at Gaston Christian School about taking care of business both on and off the court from UNC Tar Heel basketball player Puff Johnson.

The junior guard from Moon Township, Pennsylvania, figures to play a prominent role as the Tar Heels try to make it back to the championship game this season. Johnson was in Gaston County for a one-day shooting clinc organized by Pet Sumner, who coaches boys basketball at Belmont Middle School when not working for the family-owned Sumner Group, a Gastonia-based marketing agency.

And while Johnson talked about the importance of follow through with the wrist while shooting on the court, he also told the youngsters from third grade through high school that they needed to do things like listen to their parents and teachers.

"If you think school is not a big thing to go along with basketball, you're just wrong," Johnson told the third- through eighth-graders attending the first session of his shooting camp.

Coaches don't consider players who won't try in the classroom as reliable, Johnson said. And while Johnson and his brother, Cameron, who also played at UNC and now plays for the NBA's Phoenix Suns, spent hours practicing and dreaming of playing college basketball, they also listened to their parents advice about excelling in school.

"The big thing about basketball is that it's a microcosm of life," Johnson said.

Work hard at being a good player and teammate, but also work hard at being a good person off the court, he told them.

Johnson finished the morning session with the younger players by answering their questions. Here are some of the best.

Beating Mike Krzyzewski - twice

Duke had handed UNC a 20-point loss in Chapel Hill in February, and the two top teams closed out their regular seasons facing each other in Durham. The night was special for coach Mike Krzyzewski because it was his last regular season game and dozens of his former players were in attendance.

Johnson told Saturday's group just what Coach Hubert Davis said before that March 5 game to close out the season.

"'You got punched in the mouth in Chapel Hill, and now I want you to return the favor,'" Davis told the team, Johnson said. The Tar Heels would win 94-81.

The two teams met again for the first time in the Final Four, with the winner going to the championship game. Again the Tar Heels prevailed, winning 81-77, ending the career of their rival team's coach on a sour note.

"It felt good," Johnson said, his smile growing a bit wider. The Tar Heel players weren't thinking about Krzyzewski during the game, knowing that a win put them in the championship, he said. But afterward, beating Duke does make it a great day to be a Tar Heel.

"We knew in the back our heads that this game meant a little more," he said.

About that championship game?

The Tar Heels were up by 15 at halftime, and ended up losing by three to Kansas.

It hurt, Johnson said.

"I cried back to the locker room. I cried back to Chapel Hill," Johnson said. "It's one thing to lose, but we lost and we know we should have won."

Hardest teammate to guard?

Johnson didn't hesitate.

"Armando's (Bacot) just so big," said the 6 foot 8, 200-pound Johnson. "It's just so hard to get around him. He's like 260 pounds (listed at 6 foot 11, 235 pounds). He's so wide."

Best shooter on team?

Part of being a good teammate involves not comparing players to one another. Johnson dodged the question.

"We're all good as a team," he said.

Best shooter among brothers?

What about between himself and older brother Cameron? Who has the best shot?

"Me," Puff Johnson said, laughing a bit over the sibling rivalry. "100%"

