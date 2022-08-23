Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
$31.9 million gets Watertown a new two sheet ice arena (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A monumental week in Watertown, as the city council on Monday gave final approval to build a new two sheet ice arena. It comes with a big price tag…..$31.9 million. City Engineer Heath Von Eye explains where the money will come from…. Councilman Bruce Buhler looks forward...
gowatertown.net
Groundbreaking date set for new Watertown Ice Arena
WATERTOWN, S.D.–We now know the date when construction will begin on Watertown’s new ice arena. City Manager Amanda Mack says a groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Wednesday September 7th at 12:30 p.m. The naming rights sponsor for the $31.9 million arena will also be announced at that...
gowatertown.net
Local Scoreboard – August 25, 2022
High School Volleyball (Scores from the Associated Press. Stats sent to Watertown Radio) Arlington def. Iroquois/Lake Preston, 25-21, 25-19, 25-13 ARL: Morgan Larsen 10 Kills; Harley Johnson 10 Kills; Addie Steffenson 9 Kills, 2 Blocks; Natalie Burns 13 Digs. ILP: Ava Malone 5 Kills 17 Digs; Faith Steffenson 4 Kills;...
gowatertown.net
New school year in Watertown begins today! (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The new academic year begins in the Watertown School District today (Thursday). Superintendent Dr. Jeff Danielsen says the school calendar looks similar to previous years.. The new school year opens with heavy construction going on just north of the high school. That’s where the track at Allen Mitchell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gowatertown.net
CVB: Jacks picked fifth, open season this weekend
BROOKINGS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – South Dakota State volleyball was picked to finish fifth in the Summit League volleyball preseason coaches poll released Wednesday by the conference office. SDSU’s Crystal Burk and Raegen Reilly were named players to watch. The Jackrabbits collected 51 points in the preseason poll. SDSU...
KELOLAND TV
Sisseton men arrested in Minnesota multi-county pursuit
BIG STONE COUNTY, Minn. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnesota say two Sisseton, South Dakota, men were arrested after a pursuit on Wednesday, August 24. The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says it started in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and went through Wilkin and Traverse Counties. Spike strips had been used and three tires were deflated before entering Big Stone County. Deputies were able to stop the car around 7:16 p.m.
gowatertown.net
Grand opening of new Watertown Regional Airport terminal being held today (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–It’s a big weekend at Watertown Regional Airport as two separate events are being held. Today (Friday), a grand opening will be held at 3:00 p.m. There will be a water cannon for the arrival of a Denver Air Connection jet. That’ll be followed by an aerial...
gowatertown.net
SDSU partnering with three hospitals to expand respiratory therapy workforce
BROOKINGS, S.D. — SDSU is partnering with hospitals in Brookings, Huron and Madison to expand the public health and respiratory therapy workforce. The Community Practice Innovation Center within the College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions at SDSU has received a three-year, $1.545 million federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
brookingshealth.org
Virchow Promoted to Nursing Director at The Neighborhoods at Brookview
Christine Virchow, RN, was recently promoted to nursing director at The Neighborhoods at Brookview skilled nursing facility. Virchow has 14 years of long-term care nursing experience. She has worked for Brookings Health System’s nursing home since 2012, most recently serving as The Neighborhoods’ staff development coordinator. Virchow earned her associate degree in nursing from the University of South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Prison Vacancies at all time high, reducing officer posts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When raises were announced for new Department of Corrections Officers from 20 to 23-50 per hour, there was a sigh of relief that the dire staffing numbers could begin to turn around. More of those staffing numbers came in Wednesday at a meeting in Pierre.
KELOLAND TV
Getting a glimpse of the flowers at Pixie Acres
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Today, you have the chance to escape reality for a little while and enjoy local flowers. Pixie Acres Flower Farm in Castlewood is not typically open to visitors, but this evening you have the chance to walk through the rows of flowers and get a look at the farm for yourself during one of their farm tours.
hubcityradio.com
High speed chase taking place Tuesday near Pierre
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- Less than a week after a high-speed chase by law enforcement ended in Stanley County another high-speed chase took place in Hughes County Tuesday night. Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan says the chase began late Tuesday afternoon when Hughes County deputies located a vehicle with three people inside on Dakota Avenue near the John Waldron Memorial Bridge.
gowatertown.net
Brookings law enforcement investigates ATM burglary
BROOKINGS, S.D.–Law enforcement in Brookings is investigating an ATM burglary. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says it happened a little before 2 a.m. Tuesday at a cash machine on Caspian Avenue in Volga. Sebring says a white SUV was used as a lookout vehicle, and can be seen on surveillance...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police report multiple ATM burglaries in Brookings County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, a series of crimes of a similar nature involve suspects stealing car and driving it into an ATM, allowing the suspects to take cash. Officers notified the public on Facebook of the latest burglary that...
