Local Scoreboard – August 25, 2022
High School Volleyball (Scores from the Associated Press. Stats sent to Watertown Radio) Arlington def. Iroquois/Lake Preston, 25-21, 25-19, 25-13 ARL: Morgan Larsen 10 Kills; Harley Johnson 10 Kills; Addie Steffenson 9 Kills, 2 Blocks; Natalie Burns 13 Digs. ILP: Ava Malone 5 Kills 17 Digs; Faith Steffenson 4 Kills;...
Groundbreaking date set for new Watertown Ice Arena
WATERTOWN, S.D.–We now know the date when construction will begin on Watertown’s new ice arena. City Manager Amanda Mack says a groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Wednesday September 7th at 12:30 p.m. The naming rights sponsor for the $31.9 million arena will also be announced at that...
$31.9 million gets Watertown a new two sheet ice arena (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A monumental week in Watertown, as the city council on Monday gave final approval to build a new two sheet ice arena. It comes with a big price tag…..$31.9 million. City Engineer Heath Von Eye explains where the money will come from…. Councilman Bruce Buhler looks forward...
New school year in Watertown begins today! (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The new academic year begins in the Watertown School District today (Thursday). Superintendent Dr. Jeff Danielsen says the school calendar looks similar to previous years.. The new school year opens with heavy construction going on just north of the high school. That’s where the track at Allen Mitchell...
CVB: Jacks picked fifth, open season this weekend
BROOKINGS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – South Dakota State volleyball was picked to finish fifth in the Summit League volleyball preseason coaches poll released Wednesday by the conference office. SDSU’s Crystal Burk and Raegen Reilly were named players to watch. The Jackrabbits collected 51 points in the preseason poll. SDSU...
SDSU partnering with three hospitals to expand respiratory therapy workforce
BROOKINGS, S.D. — SDSU is partnering with hospitals in Brookings, Huron and Madison to expand the public health and respiratory therapy workforce. The Community Practice Innovation Center within the College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions at SDSU has received a three-year, $1.545 million federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
Motorcyclist killed in Interstate 90 crash west of Humboldt
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A man was killed Thursday when his motorcycle crashed into a car eight miles west of Humboldt, South Dakota. The 56 year-old man was westbound in a construction zone on Interstate 90 when he crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming car. The motorcycle driver was...
Grand opening of new Watertown Regional Airport terminal being held today (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–It’s a big weekend at Watertown Regional Airport as two separate events are being held. Today (Friday), a grand opening will be held at 3:00 p.m. There will be a water cannon for the arrival of a Denver Air Connection jet. That’ll be followed by an aerial...
Man dies in ATV crash south of Colman, South Dakota
COLMAN, S.D. – One man has died in an ATV crash that was reported early Wednesday morning two miles south of Colman. The name of the person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Polaris Ranger ATV was...
Brookings law enforcement investigates ATM burglary
BROOKINGS, S.D.–Law enforcement in Brookings is investigating an ATM burglary. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says it happened a little before 2 a.m. Tuesday at a cash machine on Caspian Avenue in Volga. Sebring says a white SUV was used as a lookout vehicle, and can be seen on surveillance...
Last of four Sisseton residents sentenced in federal robbery case
PIERRE, S.D.–The last of four Sisseton residents has been sentenced in federal court for a robbery that occurred nearly seven years ago. The South Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office says 30 year-old Tiffany Bernard was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
