Google employees frustrated after office Covid outbreaks, some call to modify vaccine policy
The company asked employees to return to physical offices in April. Now, some offices are experiencing Covid outbreaks.
Bull Cases Were Coming True Before Powell Warnings Wallop Stocks
The market slumped to its worst week since June. Jerome Powell's blunt warning that the economy will be a victim in the battle sent stocks into a tailspin. The S&P 500 plunged more than 3% after the Federal Reserve chair said additional jumbo-sized hikes may be warranted. Bringing down prices...
Dow plunges 1,000 points after Fed chief Powell warns of inflation ‘pain’
US stock markets nosedive as Jerome Powell says at top bank summit the ‘overarching focus is to bring inflation back down’. US stock markets nosedived on Friday after Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, warned of “pain” ahead as the central bank struggles to bring down inflation from a 40-year high.
Markets Sink After Powell’s Warning of Long Inflation Fight
"Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth," the US Fed chair said. The Dow Jones was down 3% and the Nasdaq 4% after his speech. The post Markets Sink After Powell’s Warning of Long Inflation Fight appeared first on Asia Financial.
3M combat earplug lawsuits to proceed, judge rules, despite bankruptcy case
3M Co must face more than 230,000 lawsuits accusing it of selling defective earplugs. A U.S. judge on Friday ruled that the bankruptcy of a subsidiary did not stop lawsuits against the non-bankrupt parent company. Companies that file for bankruptcy typically receive an immediate reprieve from lawsuits. 3M has lost...
The history of Amazon and Whole Foods' sometimes-rocky marriage, which kicked off 5 years ago with a $13.7 billion acquisition
The relationship between the two companies became official in 2017, when Amazon purchased Whole Foods Market.
Only 5 S&P 500 stocks ended higher after Powell’s sobering Jackson Hole speech
Jerome Powell said monetary policy would be relentlessly tightened in the months ahead. It took only a 10-minute speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday to clarify that monetary policy was to be tightened. He said the Fed would continue to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control.
Seven Cost-Saving Ways Americans Can Beat Inflation in 2022
Americans looking for relief from inflation got some bad news from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week. Speaking at a Federal Reserve conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell told attendees the fight to reduce record inflation (which stands at a 40-year high) requires a steady diet of higher interest rates, which Powell believes will eventually tamp inflation down.
Rising energy bills put millions of UK households at risk of winter catastrophe
Experts say 80% price cap increase will plunge people into destitution and cause avoidable deaths. Millions of households are bracing for a winter catastrophe of rising energy bills that experts say will plunge people into destitution and cause an increase in avoidable deaths without urgent government support. After Britain’s energy...
Home builders under immense 'downward pressure' as rates climb
During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Friday, National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard discussed the housing market's expected economic pivot following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's signal for an additional interest rate hike. JERRY HOWARD: Well, right now, I mean, obviously, 5.5% [mortgage rate] is better...
Comex Update: House Accounts See Largest Net Delivery Volume On Record
Summary Gold saw the largest delivery volume in 2022 with 33,593 contracts delivered so far and 244 remaining in open interest. Since 2020, only December and February last year recorded larger volumes. Unlike past months, the large volume was not really driven by mid-month net new contracts. Activity was well below recent months with only 1,935 contracts opened for immediate delivery.
El Salvador appears to be heading deeper into an economic crisis with funding sources drying up, one year after it adopted bitcoin as legal tender
Six days before El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law went into effect, Mario Gómez was dragged from his car, handcuffed, and detained. There was no arrest warrant for the software developer, who had taken to his personal Twitter account to inform the Salvadoran public about the cryptocurrency that was soon going to become the official tender in the Central American country, while questioning the government’s motives for adopting it. “There was no solid reason for making this arrest,” Gómez tells Rolling Stone. “It makes one suspect that the motivations have been rather political.”
Bill Gates Adding to Ecolab Position, but 3 of His Holdings Are Better Buys
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates’ Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has a substantial portfolio of investments, which several investors keenly follow. Bill Gates has been recently buying shares of...
Peru government proposes 9% budget increase for 2023
LIMA - The Peruvian government presented its 2023 budget plan to Congress Friday, proposing a 9% increase from this year's initial budget to 215 billion soles . According to the proposal, published on Congress' website, the government estimates economic growth of 3.5% next year, as announced Thursday by the minister of economy and finance, Kurt Burneo.
Morgan Stanley says buy Frontier, a low-cost airline poised to rally nearly 60% from here
Morgan Stanley believes now is an opportune time to buy shares of Frontier. "We view Frontier as the quintessential ULCC due to its ultra-low fares, ultra- low cost structure, and attractive (normalized) margins," wrote analyst Ravi Shanker in a note to clients. Shanker believes Frontier shares are trading at attractive...
Atlanta-based Bitcoin Depot, which operates over 7,000 bitcoin ATMs across North America, plans to go public via SPAC at a ~$885M valuation
Bitcoin Depot has reached a deal with a special-purpose acquisition company that values the cryptocurrency ATM firm at roughly $885 million and would take it public, company officials said. The merger comes during market downturns for cryptocurrencies and SPACs and is expected to test investor appetite for bitcoin ATMs, which...
Major US Retailers Warn: Lower-Income Consumers Are In Trouble
Major US Retailers Warn: Lower-Income Consumers Are In Trouble. President Biden and his top advisers have been adamant that the consumer is exceptionally strong this summer despite the economy slumping into a technical recession. Well, maybe in aggregate, the consumer appears healthy, but numerous retailers pointed out that less-affluent ones are tapped out.
