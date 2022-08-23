Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Even though cannabis is legal in New York, it can be disqualifying for US visas and citizenshipKishor PanthiNew York City, NY
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for YearsMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New York City, NY
NY1
Hochul defends telling Zeldin to 'get out' of New York
Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said publicly that her opponent Lee Zeldin should get on a bus and go to Florida because he is not a New Yorker. Zeldin currently represents parts of Long Island in Congress, and he’s been criticizing those remarks for days. On Monday, Hochul...
Dan Goldman spent big on each vote in NY primary, and how Jerrold Nadler ran up the score
Democratic candidate for New York’s 10th Congressional District, Dan Goldman, at his election night party in Manhattan on Tuesday night. A look at some of the numbers that defined Tuesday’s rare late-summer primary in New York. [ more › ]
A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives
Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
NY1
City-owned Trump golf course to host controversial tournament: report
A Bronx golf course managed by the Trump Organization will host a controversial tournament with ties to Saudi Arabia’s government, according to a report — despite opposition from the city, which owns the green. The Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point will serve as the site of a...
Opinion: New York voters sent a message. And it wasn't about inflation
It's becomingly increasingly clear that when abortion is on the ballot, abortion rights win. That's one lesson from this week's special election in a swing district of New York's Hudson Valley, in which pro-choice Democrat Pat Ryan beat Republican Marc Molinaro, Jill Filipovic writes.
Primaries set up Malliotakis vs. Rose rematch in NY’s 11th CD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tuesday’s primaries set the stage for a general election rematch between incumbent Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Democrat Max Rose for New York’s 11th Congressional District. Both candidates cruised to easy victories in their respective primary races in the district, which includes all of Staten Island as well as part of […]
nypressnews.com
Mayor Adams’ Chief of Staff Frank Carone didn’t disclose work for embattled NYC homeless shelter firm — but vows to update
Frank Carone, Mayor Adams’ chief of staff, did not disclose his legal work for a scandal-scarred homeless shelter provider in his mandatory financial statement this year — but is now pledging to amend the filing after the Daily News alerted him to the omission. Carone’s financial disclosure form,...
NewsChannel 36
Governor Hochul declares Aug. 26 Women's Equality Day for the state of NY
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Today Governor Kathy Hochul signed into proclamation and declared Aug. 26 Women's Equality Day for the state of New York. And tonight, upon Hochul's orders, state assets will be illuminated in purple and gold in recognition. Women's Equality Day is a celebration and a federally recognized holiday...
dallasexpress.com
NYC to House Migrants, Homeless in Luxury Times Square Hotel
A luxury hotel in the middle of Times Square, touted as the “Lullaby of Broadway,” will be used to provide housing for the asylum-seeking migrants being bused to New York City from Texas and homeless and vagrant people, according to a report by the New York Post. The...
buckeyefirearms.org
“Significant” Problems with NY Red Flag Law
As New York officials prepare to defend that state’s new and almost certainly unconstitutional gun licensing law, the president of the state’s bar association has called attention to “significant deficiencies” in another law, the “extreme risk protection order” (a.k.a. “red flag”) law.
Western Queens Gazette
Unofficial Results Of August 23rd Primary Election
Here are the unofficial results of the August 23 Democratic and Republican primary elections for various seats in the NYS Senate and US Congress, with 97-99% of scanners reported, according to the NYC Board of Elections. The candidates for Congress and NYS Senate in Queens. The Republican candidates:. 14th Congressional...
wbfo.org
One year after her appointment as governor, Hochul is running strong to be elected to the job
Wednesday marked a year since Kathy Hochul became New York’s governor. Hochul, who was the state’s little-known lieutenant governor, is now running to win a full term and become the first female governor elected to the post. Hochul took over as governor two weeks after former Gov. Andrew...
Shocking Video: Rabid Fox Attacks New York Woman Outside Home
In a terrifying video that you have to see to believe, a rabid fox is seen attacking and biting a New York woman outside of her home. On Wednesday, CBS 21 News meteorologist Steve Knight shared a shocking video of a rabid fox attacking a woman in the backyard of her Ithaca, New York home.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul: New York's pandemic review will proceed in a few weeks
Multiple companies have submitted offers to conduct a wide-ranging review of New York state government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since the onset of the public health crisis in March 2020, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Capital Tonight interview this week. The firms that could be used to conduct...
cityandstateny.com
Left-wing movement expands its grip on NYC with state Democratic primary victory going to Kristen Gonzalez
Astoria has gone red, just not in the way you might be thinking. The western Queens neighborhood gained its latest democratic socialist representative with the victory of Kristen Gonzalez in the newly drawn District 59, which includes waterfront neighborhoods in that borough, Brooklyn and Manhattan. That means a large part of Astoria, which has been at the heart of the left-wing movement in New York City, will have democratic socialists representing in it the City Council, Assembly, state Senate and Congress after Gonzalez presumably wins a non-competitive November election. Hers is just one of several progressive victories in the Democratic state Senate primaries, an assurance of the left wing’s continued power and influence within state government even with the loss of two of its leading voices.
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life
At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
POLITICO
Let's make a deal
THE BUZZ: Looking to make a deal? Then get ready for a long weekend, because the next three days are critical. Time was that compromise language and rejected-then-revived bills would emerge in the final frenetic hours of the state's legislative session. Members would be asked to vote on newborn policy proposals with minimal time for vetting. That down-to-the-wire legislating could make it difficult to determine just what the Legislature was passing. Important policies emerging from opaque backroom machinations didn’t bolster public trust in a transparent democratic process.
marijuanamoment.net
New York Marijuana Officials Are Now Accepting Applications For The First Recreational Dispensary Licenses
People who’ve been directly impacted by the drug war in New York are now able to submit applications for the first round of retailer licenses in the state. New York regulators have been promoting the launch of the application portal for weeks, emphasizing that this represents a key step toward ensuring industry equity as the state prepares to open its adult-use market by the year’s end.
NBC New York
Polio Detected in Another NY County's Wastewater This Month as Virus Spreads
The polio outbreak in New York is spreading, with virus now being detected in wastewater samples from another county both last month and this month. The state Health Department said Friday that four samples from Sullivan County, two from July and two from August, tested positive for the type of virus that can cause paralytic polio.
One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill
New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
