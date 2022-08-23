ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NY1

Hochul defends telling Zeldin to 'get out' of New York

Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said publicly that her opponent Lee Zeldin should get on a bus and go to Florida because he is not a New Yorker. Zeldin currently represents parts of Long Island in Congress, and he’s been criticizing those remarks for days. On Monday, Hochul...
FLORIDA STATE
Gothamist

A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Rhinebeck, NY
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

Primaries set up Malliotakis vs. Rose rematch in NY’s 11th CD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tuesday’s primaries set the stage for a general election rematch between incumbent Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Democrat Max Rose for New York’s 11th Congressional District. Both candidates cruised to easy victories in their respective primary races in the district, which includes all of Staten Island as well as part of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Governor Hochul declares Aug. 26 Women's Equality Day for the state of NY

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Today Governor Kathy Hochul signed into proclamation and declared Aug. 26 Women's Equality Day for the state of New York. And tonight, upon Hochul's orders, state assets will be illuminated in purple and gold in recognition. Women's Equality Day is a celebration and a federally recognized holiday...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Marc Molinaro
Person
Lee Zeldin
dallasexpress.com

NYC to House Migrants, Homeless in Luxury Times Square Hotel

A luxury hotel in the middle of Times Square, touted as the “Lullaby of Broadway,” will be used to provide housing for the asylum-seeking migrants being bused to New York City from Texas and homeless and vagrant people, according to a report by the New York Post. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buckeyefirearms.org

“Significant” Problems with NY Red Flag Law

As New York officials prepare to defend that state’s new and almost certainly unconstitutional gun licensing law, the president of the state’s bar association has called attention to “significant deficiencies” in another law, the “extreme risk protection order” (a.k.a. “red flag”) law.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Unofficial Results Of August 23rd Primary Election

Here are the unofficial results of the August 23 Democratic and Republican primary elections for various seats in the NYS Senate and US Congress, with 97-99% of scanners reported, according to the NYC Board of Elections. The candidates for Congress and NYS Senate in Queens. The Republican candidates:. 14th Congressional...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Hall#Democratic Primaries#New York City Council#Election Local#Independence Day#New Yorkers#Senate#Lower Manhattan#House#Democrats#Republican#Gop
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: New York's pandemic review will proceed in a few weeks

Multiple companies have submitted offers to conduct a wide-ranging review of New York state government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since the onset of the public health crisis in March 2020, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Capital Tonight interview this week. The firms that could be used to conduct...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cityandstateny.com

Left-wing movement expands its grip on NYC with state Democratic primary victory going to Kristen Gonzalez

Astoria has gone red, just not in the way you might be thinking. The western Queens neighborhood gained its latest democratic socialist representative with the victory of Kristen Gonzalez in the newly drawn District 59, which includes waterfront neighborhoods in that borough, Brooklyn and Manhattan. That means a large part of Astoria, which has been at the heart of the left-wing movement in New York City, will have democratic socialists representing in it the City Council, Assembly, state Senate and Congress after Gonzalez presumably wins a non-competitive November election. Hers is just one of several progressive victories in the Democratic state Senate primaries, an assurance of the left wing’s continued power and influence within state government even with the loss of two of its leading voices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
ATHENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
POLITICO

Let's make a deal

THE BUZZ: Looking to make a deal? Then get ready for a long weekend, because the next three days are critical. Time was that compromise language and rejected-then-revived bills would emerge in the final frenetic hours of the state's legislative session. Members would be asked to vote on newborn policy proposals with minimal time for vetting. That down-to-the-wire legislating could make it difficult to determine just what the Legislature was passing. Important policies emerging from opaque backroom machinations didn’t bolster public trust in a transparent democratic process.
CALIFORNIA STATE
marijuanamoment.net

New York Marijuana Officials Are Now Accepting Applications For The First Recreational Dispensary Licenses

People who’ve been directly impacted by the drug war in New York are now able to submit applications for the first round of retailer licenses in the state. New York regulators have been promoting the launch of the application portal for weeks, emphasizing that this represents a key step toward ensuring industry equity as the state prepares to open its adult-use market by the year’s end.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill

New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
FISHKILL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy