Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Don’t trust your coins to anyone, Ledger CEO warns
The rise of decentralized services and hardware security wallets means that we no longer need to rely on intermediaries to manage our financial assets and data, according to CEO Pascal Gauthier of hardware wallet Ledger, who has urged people to take on more responsibility. Speaking to Cointelegraph at Surfin’ Bitcoin...
Buying These 3 Sin Stocks Right Now Could Be a Genius Move
Sin stocks or not, these three companies look attractive after recent share price declines between 25% and 50%.
Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade
Investing.com - Cardano was trading at $0.4312 by 02:10 on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since August 19. The move downwards pushed Cardano's market cap down to $14.7266B, or 1.52% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What are your thoughts on tesla, ive been holding tesla for a while now with a average of $900 pre split or $300 now
I believe there is so much more potential for the company or nor. I could see this company being a trillion dollar market cap within the next couple years. Right now i am down but these swings r always happening. You guys think i should hold my positions or not?
Bull Cases Were Coming True Before Powell Warnings Wallop Stocks
The market slumped to its worst week since June. Jerome Powell's blunt warning that the economy will be a victim in the battle sent stocks into a tailspin. The S&P 500 plunged more than 3% after the Federal Reserve chair said additional jumbo-sized hikes may be warranted. Bringing down prices...
How Spotify did an IPO on its own terms
Here's an open secret: IPOs, Initial Public Offerings, aren't actually public. Insider investors buy all the shares the night before. Spotify tried to change that.
Only 5 S&P 500 stocks ended higher after Powell’s sobering Jackson Hole speech
Jerome Powell said monetary policy would be relentlessly tightened in the months ahead. It took only a 10-minute speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday to clarify that monetary policy was to be tightened. He said the Fed would continue to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control.
How should I start? (20yr old)
I have $25,000 in a savings account that I have been saving. I’m wanting to start investing in stocks but I don’t know how I should start. Should I put in a certain amount monthly? How should I diversify (Individual stocks, ETFs, Mutual Funds)?. The Euro continues to...
The Stock Market Finally Heard Powell’s Message Loud and Clear. It Wasn’t Pretty
The stock market began this past week on its back foot, an appropriate response as investors appeared to realize that they might have overestimated the chances of a dovish Federal Reserve. Then, Chairman Jerome Powell started talking. He told attendees at the symposium that the Fed needed to bring inflation back down to its 2% goal, that doing so would take time.
Dow plunges 1,000 points after Fed chief Powell warns of inflation ‘pain’
US stock markets nosedive as Jerome Powell says at top bank summit the ‘overarching focus is to bring inflation back down’. US stock markets nosedived on Friday after Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, warned of “pain” ahead as the central bank struggles to bring down inflation from a 40-year high.
Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Feels Fed Chief Powell's 'Pain'; What To Do Now
The major indexes sold off Friday, moving back toward 50-day moving averages. Several stocks that flashed buy signals Thursday, such as Axcelis Technologies, tumbled back on Friday. Dow Jones futures will open on Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The current "pain" for the market rally...
Today is a great example for why Investing is a pretty easy game
After J Powell came out and said he was sticking to the same plan stocks dropped 3%. Nothing changed. All the businesses are exactly the same. Yet all of a sudden investors think everything just got instantly worse and some stocks drop by more than 5%. Gives you the opportunity to buy the same exact company at a better price.
Atlanta-based Bitcoin Depot, which operates over 7,000 bitcoin ATMs across North America, plans to go public via SPAC at a ~$885M valuation
Bitcoin Depot has reached a deal with a special-purpose acquisition company that values the cryptocurrency ATM firm at roughly $885 million and would take it public, company officials said. The merger comes during market downturns for cryptocurrencies and SPACs and is expected to test investor appetite for bitcoin ATMs, which...
Comex Update: House Accounts See Largest Net Delivery Volume On Record
Summary Gold saw the largest delivery volume in 2022 with 33,593 contracts delivered so far and 244 remaining in open interest. Since 2020, only December and February last year recorded larger volumes. Unlike past months, the large volume was not really driven by mid-month net new contracts. Activity was well below recent months with only 1,935 contracts opened for immediate delivery.
2 Top Wells Fargo Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%
The Fed is committed to bringing down inflation even if it causes some economic pain. That could spell recession down the road. It’s a situation tailor made for defensive stocks. These are a traditional defensive move, guaranteeing returns through dividend payments. Wells Fargo analysts have given the thumbs-up to two dividend stocks yielding around 8%.
Goldman Sachs has run the numbers on student-loan relief. Here’s their assessment
The White House released its program for student loan relief. It will cancel up to $20,000 in debt per borrower to households earning as much as $250,000. If all borrowers eligible for the program enroll, it will reduce student loan balances by around $400 billion. Lower-income households will see the...
Gold rises as dollar dips, Jackson Hole meet on radar
- Gold prices gained for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar, as investors looked ahead to the Jackson Hole economic symposium for cues on inflation and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate path. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,759.89 per ounce by 1225 GMT, its highest...
Hetzner anti-crypto policies: A wake-up call for Ethereum’s future
Just when the Ethereum ecosystem reached its final stages in preparing for the much-anticipated upgrade, The Merge, german cloud provider Hetzner, reiterated its stance against allowing mining operations for both proof-of-stake and proof-of-work (PoW) applications. Hetzner, a private, centralized cloud provider, stepped in on a discussion around running blockchain nodes,...
