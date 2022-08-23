ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

biztoc.com

Dow plunges 1,000 points after Fed chief Powell warns of inflation ‘pain’

US stock markets nosedive as Jerome Powell says at top bank summit the ‘overarching focus is to bring inflation back down’. US stock markets nosedived on Friday after Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, warned of “pain” ahead as the central bank struggles to bring down inflation from a 40-year high.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Only 5 S&P 500 stocks ended higher after Powell’s sobering Jackson Hole speech

Jerome Powell said monetary policy would be relentlessly tightened in the months ahead. It took only a 10-minute speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday to clarify that monetary policy was to be tightened. He said the Fed would continue to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Stocks take beating after Powell warned of rocky times ahead

Stock investors took a beating on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of rocky times ahead for the U.S. economy in the fight against inflation. "There will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions, while higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation. They will also bring some pain to households and businesses. These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation" said Powell in prepared remarks at the Jackson Hole Wyoming Economic Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. His speech was one of the shortest, under 10 minutes, on record.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Bull Cases Were Coming True Before Powell Warnings Wallop Stocks

The market slumped to its worst week since June. Jerome Powell's blunt warning that the economy will be a victim in the battle sent stocks into a tailspin. The S&P 500 plunged more than 3% after the Federal Reserve chair said additional jumbo-sized hikes may be warranted. Bringing down prices...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Home builders under immense 'downward pressure' as rates climb

During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Friday, National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard discussed the housing market's expected economic pivot following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's signal for an additional interest rate hike. JERRY HOWARD: Well, right now, I mean, obviously, 5.5% [mortgage rate] is better...
REAL ESTATE
biztoc.com

Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade

Investing.com - Cardano was trading at $0.4312 by 02:10 on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since August 19. The move downwards pushed Cardano's market cap down to $14.7266B, or 1.52% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Seven Cost-Saving Ways Americans Can Beat Inflation in 2022

Americans looking for relief from inflation got some bad news from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week. Speaking at a Federal Reserve conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell told attendees the fight to reduce record inflation (which stands at a 40-year high) requires a steady diet of higher interest rates, which Powell believes will eventually tamp inflation down.
JACKSON, WY
biztoc.com

Return To The Office? Don't Bank On It

The much-awaited/dreaded (insert as appropriate) return to the office is far from complete, and, as Statista's Martin Armstrong details below, in a large number of companies and sectors is unlikely to ever really take place. According to a June/July survey by Advanced Workplace Associates in 13 countries, 13 sectors, 28...
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

ETH whales move holdings onto exchanges before Merge

The Merge date is scheduled for Sept. 15, after the successful Goerli test net integration. Ether, the native token, was on a bullish surge after the announcement of the Merge date in July. The bullish enthusiasm in terms of token price and market sentiment seems to be on a decline as we near the Merge.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Why the Fed plans to keep aggressively fighting inflation even if it leads to job loss

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark message Friday on inflation, warning that more interest rate hikes are coming and they're going to take a toll. Those statements came during the Fed's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution joins William Brangham to discuss.
JACKSON, WY
biztoc.com

Energy bill price rise will be 'devastating'

Millions of households face an unprecedented 80% increase in their energy costs in October. This will take a typical bill to £3,549 a year, according to the Energy Secretary. The rise is expected to take place across the whole of the UK, including Wales and Northern Ireland. Home in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
biztoc.com

Today is a great example for why Investing is a pretty easy game

After J Powell came out and said he was sticking to the same plan stocks dropped 3%. Nothing changed. All the businesses are exactly the same. Yet all of a sudden investors think everything just got instantly worse and some stocks drop by more than 5%. Gives you the opportunity to buy the same exact company at a better price.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

El Salvador appears to be heading deeper into an economic crisis with funding sources drying up, one year after it adopted bitcoin as legal tender

Six days before El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law went into effect, Mario Gómez was dragged from his car, handcuffed, and detained. There was no arrest warrant for the software developer, who had taken to his personal Twitter account to inform the Salvadoran public about the cryptocurrency that was soon going to become the official tender in the Central American country, while questioning the government’s motives for adopting it. “There was no solid reason for making this arrest,” Gómez tells Rolling Stone. “It makes one suspect that the motivations have been rather political.”
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Comex Update: House Accounts See Largest Net Delivery Volume On Record

Summary Gold saw the largest delivery volume in 2022 with 33,593 contracts delivered so far and 244 remaining in open interest. Since 2020, only December and February last year recorded larger volumes. Unlike past months, the large volume was not really driven by mid-month net new contracts. Activity was well below recent months with only 1,935 contracts opened for immediate delivery.
INDUSTRY
biztoc.com

How Spotify did an IPO on its own terms

Here's an open secret: IPOs, Initial Public Offerings, aren't actually public. Insider investors buy all the shares the night before. Spotify tried to change that.
MARKETS

