Jordan Beck extends on-base streak to 10 games

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
Former Vol Jordan Beck extended his on-base streak to 10 games Monday with ACL Rockies in the Arizona Complex League.

ACL White Sox defeated ACL Rockies, 4-1, at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.

Beck went 0-for-2, recording one walk, in the contest.

The former Vol has appeared in 14 games with ACL Rockies. He has recorded one hit in 11 contests.

Beck was selected by Colorado (No. 38 overall) in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft.

Beck recorded 18 home runs, 61 RBIs, 70 runs, 75 hits, 15 doubles, three triples, 37 walks and six stolen bases in 66 games during the 2022 season at Tennessee.

Before arriving at Tennessee, Beck was selected in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox.

Beck played 16 games as a freshman in 2020, making 10 starts for the Vols. The 2020 season ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic after 17 games.

He played in 67 games, while making 66 starts as a sophomore in 2021. The Vols finished 50-18, winning the Southeastern Conference East division, and advancing to the College World Series.

