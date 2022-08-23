ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The Independent

Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain

Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
yankodesign.com

These AI-generated creatures are semi-living architectural structures from the future

With the current state of the world, people often remark that a dystopian future isn’t a very far-off possibility! We often imagine a world completely taken over by robots and machines, where tech reigns supreme, and humans are overpowered by the very science they sowed the seeds of. However, Iranian architect, Mohamad Rasoul Moosapour, has a very different future envisioned in his mind – one that seems to be taken over by semi-alive architectural beings!
Astronomy.com

What are wormholes? An astrophysicist explains these shortcuts through space-time

What are wormholes and do they exist? – Chinglembi D., age 12, Silchar, Assam, India. Imagine two towns on two opposite sides of a mountain. People from these towns would probably have to travel all the way around the mountain to visit one another. But, if they wanted to get there faster, they could dig a tunnel straight through the mountain to create a shortcut. That’s the idea behind a wormhole.
Daily Mail

Humanoid robot Ameca seen winking, pursing its lips, scrunching its nose and grimacing after getting upgrade to facial expression capabilities from robotics company

The humanoid robot Ameca can be seen winking, pursing its lips, frowning and grinning in a mirror after receiving an upgrade to its facial expression capabilities. The android, was given 12 new face actuators - basically a component of a machine that controls movements - and the life-like bot showed off its capabilities in front of a mirror in a video uploaded to YouTube.
CBS LA

"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived

A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Phys.org

Scientists are unraveling the mystery of the arrow of time

The flow of time from the past to the future is a central feature of how we experience the world. But precisely how this phenomenon, known as the arrow of time, arises from the microscopic interactions among particles and cells is a mystery—one that researchers at the CUNY Graduate Center Initiative for the Theoretical Sciences (ITS) are helping to unravel with the publication of a new paper in the journal Physical Review Letters. The findings could have important implications in a variety of disciplines, including physics, neuroscience, and biology.
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth

Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
scitechdaily.com

A New Concept for Low-Cost Batteries – Made From Inexpensive, Abundant Materials

An aluminum-sulfur battery, made from inexpensive, abundant materials, could provide low-cost backup storage for renewable energy sources. As ever larger installations of wind and solar power systems are being built around the world, the need is growing fast for economical, large-scale backup systems to provide power when the the air is calm and sun is down. Today’s lithium-ion batteries are still too expensive for most such applications. Other options such as pumped hydro require specific topography that’s not always available.
studyfinds.org

Ikea dream: Scientists develop furniture that assembles itself once out of the package

JERUSALEM — The pain could finally be taken out of those tricky furniture shipments that arrive flat and require you to decipher poorly-written assembly instructions. That’s because scientists are developing innovative chairs and tables that assemble themselves after being removed from their packaging. This next generation of flat-pack...
