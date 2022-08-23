ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives

The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
The Independent

Ukraine warns of ‘hydrogen leak’ risk at nuclear plant after Russian shelling

Ukraine has warned of a danger of hydrogen leakage following shelling by Russian troops. The country’s energy agency warned a nuclear power plant currently controlled by Vladimir Putin's troops is in danger of “hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances”.Energoatom - a state-run agency which runs all four of Ukraine's nuclear facilities - revealed that two power units at Zaporizhzhia have been reconnected to the country's grid.The agency wrote on its website: “At the same time, due to the presence of the russian military, their weapons, equipment and explosives at the power plant, there are serious risks for the safe...
The Independent

Hungary warns education becoming ‘too feminine’

Hungary officials have penned concerns that the country’s education system is becoming “too feminine” in a report published this summer. Issued by the state audit office, the report says it worries the phenomenon of ‘pink education’ could create demographic problems and be harmful to the development of boys. The document that was published last month labels “emotional and social maturity” as “feminine traits” and states that if education “favours” these traits then it will result in “the overrepresentation of women in universities”. Hungary’s teachers are 82 per cent women, and over the past decade, more women have enrolled in univerisity...
