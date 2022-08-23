Hungary officials have penned concerns that the country’s education system is becoming “too feminine” in a report published this summer. Issued by the state audit office, the report says it worries the phenomenon of ‘pink education’ could create demographic problems and be harmful to the development of boys. The document that was published last month labels “emotional and social maturity” as “feminine traits” and states that if education “favours” these traits then it will result in “the overrepresentation of women in universities”. Hungary’s teachers are 82 per cent women, and over the past decade, more women have enrolled in univerisity...

