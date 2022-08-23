ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulberry, AR

Rebecca Clevinger
3d ago

they say 1 cop was injured!? pffft No person should ever be beaten like this n for the cop to have been injured, this video doesn't reflect that. they look ok the way they beat on the 27 year old?

naughty girl
3d ago

All these deputies should be fired!!! There's no reason for this type of behavior from the people that's suppose to serve and protect. Even if he pushed a deputy down, they had no business doing this, punching, kneeing and slamming his head on the ground. That's called police brutality.

John Andrews
3d ago

well the cop that used his knee.. would be a cggod carpet installer.. he can kick carpet all day.. good windup and kick.. but jail would be better for abuse of power attempt murder

