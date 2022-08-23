Read full article on original website
Rebecca Clevinger
3d ago
they say 1 cop was injured!? pffft No person should ever be beaten like this n for the cop to have been injured, this video doesn't reflect that. they look ok the way they beat on the 27 year old?
naughty girl
3d ago
All these deputies should be fired!!! There's no reason for this type of behavior from the people that's suppose to serve and protect. Even if he pushed a deputy down, they had no business doing this, punching, kneeing and slamming his head on the ground. That's called police brutality.
John Andrews
3d ago
well the cop that used his knee.. would be a cggod carpet installer.. he can kick carpet all day.. good windup and kick.. but jail would be better for abuse of power attempt murder
South Carolina police investigating TikTok challenge’s connection to missing teens
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — There have been more than a dozen missing teenager cases reported to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office this month. According to BCSO, 13 runaways have been reported so far in August. Of those 13, only four are still outstanding. Now, deputies searching for a reason behind the disappearances are warning […]
wgac.com
Caught On Camera: Man Drives Stolen Forklift On South Carolina Interstate
A man who was claims that he just borrowed an forklift is facing charges from Greenville County Law Enforcement. 34 year old Devon Christopher Pawlus is facing multiple charges after stealing and driving a forklift on a South Carolina interstate. Pawlus, who is from Ohio thought he could drive the...
FBI gets evidence in beating of South Carolina man by Arkansas officers
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS (WCBD) — A video showing a Lowcountry man being beaten by three Arkansas law enforcement officers is drawing national scrutiny as evidence in the investigation has been turned over to the FBI. State and local leaders are calling for a thorough investigation into the officers’ actions following the video’s viral circulation. Randall […]
WYFF4.com
Donor asks for reward money back in homicide case of well-known South Carolina horse trainer
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
WJCL
South Carolina pet owner charged with ill-treatment of animals after dozens of dogs seized
Officials say dozens of dogs seized from a South Carolina home this week lived in filth and with life-threatening health issues. Search warrants were executed at a home on Brockman McClimon Road, and the early stages of the search indicated up to 30 dogs would be seized and transported to Greenville County Animal Care.
South Carolina principal found dead in car with suspect still inside, sheriff says
A South Carolina elementary school principal who was shot to death early Sunday morning was found dead inside a car by authorities with the suspect still inside, according to the Dillon County sheriff.
Coroner: 2 inmates found dead in South Carolina jail overdosed on drugs
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two inmates found dead in May inside a jail in South Carolina overdosed on drugs, investigators said. Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, died from a fentanyl overdose inside the Greenville County jail and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, had both fentanyl and a sedative xylazine mostly used for animals, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Assault charges dropped against South Carolina deputy in hair pulling case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge in South Carolina dropped an assault charge against a former Richland County deputy after the victim did not show up in court. Kyle Oliver was fired from the sheriff’s department and charged in 2020 several months after he was seen on body camera footage yanking a woman to the ground by […]
msn.com
South Carolina attorney general: Pistols OK in state parks, but not their buildings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism can ban pistols from state park buildings, but not from the parkland itself, according to guidance published this month from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wilson published the expedited opinion after the SCDPRT asked if...
WYFF4.com
Man 'freaks out', hugs cashier at South Carolina convenience store after lottery win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — While visiting friends in the Upstate, an Atlanta man played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $300,000. His lucky break came when he stopped for a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. He scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot.
Showdown over evidence, leaks looming in Alex Murdaugh case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A showdown between defense attorneys for disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh who say prosecutors are unfairly withholding evidence and prosecutors who want the defense to agree to secrecy rules first is heading for a courtroom next week. In their latest court filing, defense lawyers said the secrecy rules as Murdaugh awaits a murder trial in the shooting deaths of his wife and younger son are hypocritical because prosecutors are leaking evidence to media outlets, including a video the leaker said was taken not long before the killings. Prosecutors, including South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson himself, denied the leaks last week. A hearing about the matter is scheduled for Monday at the Colleton County courthouse, where defense attorneys want the murder trial to take place in January.
WJCL
Following crashes, deaths, South Carolina DOT may widen I-95, U.S. 278 corridor
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is discussing plans to potentially widen the I-95 / U.S. 278 corridor near the Georgia-South Carolina state line. The talks follow a series of crashes and fatal wrecks in the area in recent years. Officials are now asking for the...
South Carolina court rejects 25 appeals regarding James Brown’s estate
The South Carolina Court of Appeals has once again rejected appeals from the former trustee of legendary singer James Brown's estate.
Georgia school bus driver allegedly crashes taking students home; faces 42 charges including DUI
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia school bus driver allegedly crashed a bus on Friday afternoon while taking students home from school. He is facing 42 charges including driving under the influence. The Georgia State Patrol told WSB-TV that Jeffrey Tucker, 59, was driving children home from school around...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina first responders, military personnel undergo helicopter rescue training
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina first responders and military personnel are undergoing intense helicopter rescue training in the Upstate. The South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team is holding its week-long, largest training this week across Greenville, Pickens and Oconee counties. SC-HART is a partnership between the State Urban...
Five spooky places in South Carolina that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of South Carolina.
charlestondaily.net
A South Carolina Journal (1890 – 1946) – Howell Morrell and Mamie Boozer – A Christmas Love Story
HOWELL MORRELL AND MAMIE BOOZER – A CHRISTMAS LOVE STORY. My name is Kathy Morrell Newman. I live on top of Horrell Hill in a two-story Victorian-style home my Grandfather built for my Grandmother. Howell Morrell bought a tract of heart pine in the Congaree Swamp and sent it to Mr. Corley’s lumber mill in Lexington. He built the outbuildings out of the unfinished wood and the house from the finished wood. It was his wedding present to Mamie Boozer.
gsabizwire.com
MarketNsight Announces New Markets in the Lonestar State, Upstate South Carolina and South Georgia
ATLANTA — Aiming to keep up with constantly increasing client demands and requests, Atlanta-based MarketNsight continues to expand its markets around the southeast with recent additions in Texas, South Carolina and Georgia. MarketNsight landed the nation’s Top Two housing markets with the addition of both Houston and Dallas. That...
Newly rehired North Carolina correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night.
DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue steep decline
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of new COVID-19 continues the steep decline seen over the last month, decreasing by 22.1% over the previous week, and 35.1% compared to the previous month, according to data released Wednesday by the state’s health agency. There were 10,052 new cases reported to the state, compared to 2,213 […]
