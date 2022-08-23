Read full article on original website
People on £45,000 could struggle with bills, says chancellor
Nadhim Zahawi says energy price hike will be ‘really hard’ for middle-earners, as well as society’s most vulnerable. People earning around £45,000 a year, as well as those on benefits, could need government help to pay their energy bills this winter, the chancellor has said. Britain’s...
Billionaire closes main road in South Kensington for gardening work
Ivy owner Richard Caring wins council permission to close part of Onslow Square, a busy ambulance and bus route, for two weeks. Richard Caring, the billionaire owner of the celebrity hotspot restaurant the Ivy and private members’ club Annabel’s, has won permission to close a main road in South Kensington, central London, in order to have dozens of trees planted in the grounds of his £40m mansion.
