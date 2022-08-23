SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - FHSU Women's Soccer started its 2022 season in dominating fashion as they defeated Sioux Falls 2-0 on Friday (Aug. 26). After a scoreless first half, the Tigers netted a pair of goals within an eight-minute span in the second half. FHSU begins the year 1-0, while USF fell to 0-1. The Tiger offense went to work early as they put three of their four shots on target in the first half, but they were unable to find the net before the break. The FHSU defense held USF at arm's length not allowing any shots in the first half.

HAYS, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO