ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

⚽ FHSU women take down Cougars in season opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - FHSU Women's Soccer started its 2022 season in dominating fashion as they defeated Sioux Falls 2-0 on Friday (Aug. 26). After a scoreless first half, the Tigers netted a pair of goals within an eight-minute span in the second half. FHSU begins the year 1-0, while USF fell to 0-1. The Tiger offense went to work early as they put three of their four shots on target in the first half, but they were unable to find the net before the break. The FHSU defense held USF at arm's length not allowing any shots in the first half.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏐 Furious rally lifts FHSU to split on opening day

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Fort Hays State volleyball team opened its 2022 season with a 1-1 split Friday at the Eagle Classic hosted by Oklahoma Christian. The Tigers fell in three close sets against Illinois-Springfield before posting a dramatic five-set victory over Arkansas Tech. Riley Tinder led the Tigers with...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎾 HHS girls finish second in season opener

CIMARRON - The Hays High girls tennis team opened their season Thursday with a second-place finish at the Cimarron Invitational. The Indians finished with 35 points, five behind host and first-place Cimarron who had 40. Tribune finished third with 21. HHS had two two first place finishes. Katrina Delimont went...
HAYS, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hays, KS
College Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Hays, KS
Sports
Hays, KS
Football
City
Hays, KS
City
Claflin, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post's NWester feature begins Sunday

Northwest Kansas is a special place filled with fascinating people — each with their own story to tell. Beginning Sunday, the Nwester will cast light on those stories, sharing the tales of northwest Kansas. From youth activities to sports, business to community events, the topics will run the gamut...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays officer among newest graduates of Kansas police academy

Nineteen new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Aug. 19 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Game Warden Kalaeb Bratton of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Chief Todd Akerman of the Augusta Department of Safety. Michael Satterlee, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 297th Basic Training Class.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

USD 489 starts school short of essential support staff

As of the start of school last week, Hays USD 489 had about 30 open positions. All of the district's teacher positions have been filled, but the district is still struggling to fill classified jobs, such as bus drivers, cooks, teachers aides and special education cooperative paraprofessionals. "So many of...
HAYS, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen F. Austin
Hays Post

Girl Scout sign-up set for today in Hays

Girls in kindergarten through high school are encouraged to come from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to the Hays Girl Scout office, 2707 Vine St., Suite 8, to sign up for Girl Scouts for the coming school year. The office is in the Northridge Plaza behind Cerv's. Girls can get signed...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎙 Art, music and fun to fill downtown Hays Friday

This Friday, area residents will once again converge in downtown Hays for the 37th annual Hays Arts Council Fall Art Walk. Among the many businesses and organizations participating, the event will feature painted works, sculpture, photography music and food — with core hours scheduled from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Two quakes moments apart Tuesday in NW Kansas

Two earthquakes were reported moments apart in northwest Kansas early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Smith County. At 7:59 a.m., a 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded just a few miles away in northeast Osborne County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Division#Hays High School#Fhsu
Hays Post

NWS: Weekend could bring welcome moisture to NW Kan.

The weekend could bring with it welcome precipitation, the National Weather Service is predicting. There is a 50 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms beginning Saturday, which will bring cooler weather with a high in the mid-80s. On Sunday, the mercury will jump back into the mid- to upper-90s, with...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays' Fade Factory specializes in creative razor haircuts

Leo Vasquez Jr. and a group of three others have opened a hip new hair studio called the Fade Factory off of East Eighth Street. Vasquez, 30, a barber since 2017, decided to go out on his own after working for Park Avenue Salon. Vasquez is the only barber in the shop. The other three are cosmetologists — Kelsi Nuss, Josh Heredia and Manny Peralta.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

NWS forecast increases the chance of weekend rainfall in Hays area

The National Weather Service in Dodge City has increased the likelihood that the Hays area will receive some much-needed rainfall Saturday. There is now up to a 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms beginning Saturday, with a slight chance of additional rain each day through Thursday. Hays is nearly...
HAYS, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Hays Post

Hays Symphony to perform outdoor pops concert at art walk

The Hays Symphony will present an Outdoor Pops Concert: Pops Potpourri; a Jazzy Salute to Fiddling Fun from Leroy Anderson, Morton Gould, and George Gershwin, as part of the Hays Arts Council’s Art Walk Friday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m., in the Hays Pavilion, 10th & Main Streets. The...
HAYS, KS
KSN News

Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Original Boy Scouts troop from 1950s helps restore La Crosse statue

In 1951, the Boy Scouts Troop 147 in La Crosse was instrumental in the construction of a smaller replica of the Statue of Liberty in New York. As part of the Boy Scouts of America’s 40th anniversary in 1950, a campaign started to position the statue replicas across the United States. Approximately 200 Statue of Liberty replicas were installed in the country as part of the “Strengthen the Arm of Liberty” campaign, with 26 of them located in Kansas.
LA CROSSE, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy