⚽ FHSU women take down Cougars in season opener
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - FHSU Women's Soccer started its 2022 season in dominating fashion as they defeated Sioux Falls 2-0 on Friday (Aug. 26). After a scoreless first half, the Tigers netted a pair of goals within an eight-minute span in the second half. FHSU begins the year 1-0, while USF fell to 0-1. The Tiger offense went to work early as they put three of their four shots on target in the first half, but they were unable to find the net before the break. The FHSU defense held USF at arm's length not allowing any shots in the first half.
🏐 Furious rally lifts FHSU to split on opening day
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Fort Hays State volleyball team opened its 2022 season with a 1-1 split Friday at the Eagle Classic hosted by Oklahoma Christian. The Tigers fell in three close sets against Illinois-Springfield before posting a dramatic five-set victory over Arkansas Tech. Riley Tinder led the Tigers with...
👟 FHSU men and women both picked sixth in MIAA preseason poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The 2022 MIAA Cross Country Preseason Coaches Poll was released on Friday (Aug. 26), with both the men's and women's teams from Fort Hays State slotted in sixth. Last year the Tiger women placed sixth at the MIAA Championships, while the men were seventh at the...
🎾 HHS girls finish second in season opener
CIMARRON - The Hays High girls tennis team opened their season Thursday with a second-place finish at the Cimarron Invitational. The Indians finished with 35 points, five behind host and first-place Cimarron who had 40. Tribune finished third with 21. HHS had two two first place finishes. Katrina Delimont went...
Hays Post's NWester feature begins Sunday
Northwest Kansas is a special place filled with fascinating people — each with their own story to tell. Beginning Sunday, the Nwester will cast light on those stories, sharing the tales of northwest Kansas. From youth activities to sports, business to community events, the topics will run the gamut...
Barton CC: More males finding alternatives to attending college
GREAT BEND — Colleges and universities across the country are witnessing a decline in enrollment numbers. At Barton Community College the total enrollment, across all the college’s sites and platforms, was 16,049 in 2016. In 2021, enrollment was 11,402, a decrease of 29%. A large percentage of the...
Hays officer among newest graduates of Kansas police academy
Nineteen new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Aug. 19 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Game Warden Kalaeb Bratton of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Chief Todd Akerman of the Augusta Department of Safety. Michael Satterlee, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 297th Basic Training Class.
USD 489 starts school short of essential support staff
As of the start of school last week, Hays USD 489 had about 30 open positions. All of the district's teacher positions have been filled, but the district is still struggling to fill classified jobs, such as bus drivers, cooks, teachers aides and special education cooperative paraprofessionals. "So many of...
Girl Scout sign-up set for today in Hays
Girls in kindergarten through high school are encouraged to come from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to the Hays Girl Scout office, 2707 Vine St., Suite 8, to sign up for Girl Scouts for the coming school year. The office is in the Northridge Plaza behind Cerv's. Girls can get signed...
🎙 Art, music and fun to fill downtown Hays Friday
This Friday, area residents will once again converge in downtown Hays for the 37th annual Hays Arts Council Fall Art Walk. Among the many businesses and organizations participating, the event will feature painted works, sculpture, photography music and food — with core hours scheduled from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
🎙Post Podcast: Senior group living influences area economy
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Hays Chamber president and CEO Sarah Wasinger along with Brookdale Senior Living sales manager Brandon Taylor discuss the impact and availability of retirement communities.
Two quakes moments apart Tuesday in NW Kansas
Two earthquakes were reported moments apart in northwest Kansas early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Smith County. At 7:59 a.m., a 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded just a few miles away in northeast Osborne County.
NWS: Weekend could bring welcome moisture to NW Kan.
The weekend could bring with it welcome precipitation, the National Weather Service is predicting. There is a 50 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms beginning Saturday, which will bring cooler weather with a high in the mid-80s. On Sunday, the mercury will jump back into the mid- to upper-90s, with...
Kansas man hospitalized after semi rolls off embankment
SCOTT COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Wednesday in Scott County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Mack semi driven by Jeremy S. Weaver, 47, Ness City, was as southbound on Kansas 95 Highway two miles west of U.S. 83. The driver...
Hays' Fade Factory specializes in creative razor haircuts
Leo Vasquez Jr. and a group of three others have opened a hip new hair studio called the Fade Factory off of East Eighth Street. Vasquez, 30, a barber since 2017, decided to go out on his own after working for Park Avenue Salon. Vasquez is the only barber in the shop. The other three are cosmetologists — Kelsi Nuss, Josh Heredia and Manny Peralta.
NWS forecast increases the chance of weekend rainfall in Hays area
The National Weather Service in Dodge City has increased the likelihood that the Hays area will receive some much-needed rainfall Saturday. There is now up to a 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms beginning Saturday, with a slight chance of additional rain each day through Thursday. Hays is nearly...
Hays Symphony to perform outdoor pops concert at art walk
The Hays Symphony will present an Outdoor Pops Concert: Pops Potpourri; a Jazzy Salute to Fiddling Fun from Leroy Anderson, Morton Gould, and George Gershwin, as part of the Hays Arts Council’s Art Walk Friday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m., in the Hays Pavilion, 10th & Main Streets. The...
Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
Original Boy Scouts troop from 1950s helps restore La Crosse statue
In 1951, the Boy Scouts Troop 147 in La Crosse was instrumental in the construction of a smaller replica of the Statue of Liberty in New York. As part of the Boy Scouts of America’s 40th anniversary in 1950, a campaign started to position the statue replicas across the United States. Approximately 200 Statue of Liberty replicas were installed in the country as part of the “Strengthen the Arm of Liberty” campaign, with 26 of them located in Kansas.
