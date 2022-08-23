Estonia-based Ready Player Me, which helps build cross-world animated avatars, raised a $56M Series B led by a16z, following a $13M Series A in January 2022

Read full article on original website
Netflix Reportedly Targeting Ad-Supported Tier At $7 To $9, With Rollout Later This Year
The new tier would be the first Netflix programming to have advertising. It will have four minutes of commercials per hour before and during some programs. The ad-option will debut in the final three months of this year in a half-dozen test markets. The new rate would be a substantial discount from its current $15.49 monthly plan.
What are your thoughts on tesla, ive been holding tesla for a while now with a average of $900 pre split or $300 now
I believe there is so much more potential for the company or nor. I could see this company being a trillion dollar market cap within the next couple years. Right now i am down but these swings r always happening. You guys think i should hold my positions or not?
Gartner: global spending on tech, including cloud services, is expected to rise ~3% in 2022, well below the 10% annual growth in 2021 and the nearly 7% in 2020
Cloud businesses are reporting slowing sales growth, as economic worries weigh on the once-booming sector. After years of rising pandemic-fueled demand, some cloud companies cut their revenue-growth outlook in quarterly results this week, citing pressure on customers to rein in spending and wider concerns of a slowing economy.
China’s SMIC to Splash $7.5bn on Fourth Chip Fab in Tianjin
The new foundry will be run as a subsidiary of SMIC in cooperation with the government of Tianjin's Xiqing district. It will have an initial capital of $5 billion, a notice said on Friday. The post China’s SMIC to Splash $7.5bn on Fourth Chip Fab in Tianjin appeared first on...
Drivers will be ‘stunned’ by rise in drop-off fees at UK airports, says RAC
A ‘kiss and fly’ farewell by the Stansted terminal costs £7 and two-thirds of major airports have raised fees. Drop-off fees have increased at two-thirds of the UK’s major airports since 2019, according to research. Sixteen of the 22 airports analysed have introduced or raised charges...
Bill Gates Adding to Ecolab Position, but 3 of His Holdings Are Better Buys
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates’ Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has a substantial portfolio of investments, which several investors keenly follow. Bill Gates has been recently buying shares of...
