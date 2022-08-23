Read full article on original website
Related
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
biztoc.com
Energy bill price rise will be 'devastating'
Millions of households face an unprecedented 80% increase in their energy costs in October. This will take a typical bill to £3,549 a year, according to the Energy Secretary. The rise is expected to take place across the whole of the UK, including Wales and Northern Ireland. Home in...
Diplomacy, business and break-dance on Macron’s Algeria trip
ORAN, Algeria (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is meeting would-be Olympic break-dancers Saturday and visited an Algerian record store celebrated by a famous DJ, a feel-good interlude during a trip to Algeria dominated by delicate diplomacy. Both stops were seen as part of Macron relying on young people...
biztoc.com
Dow plunges 1,000 points after Fed chief Powell warns of inflation ‘pain’
US stock markets nosedive as Jerome Powell says at top bank summit the ‘overarching focus is to bring inflation back down’. US stock markets nosedived on Friday after Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, warned of “pain” ahead as the central bank struggles to bring down inflation from a 40-year high.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Ground control to Major Truss
Our likely next PM’s surreal ‘solutions’ to the UK’s omnicrisis feel like they’ve been beamed in from a galaxy far away. “Cost of living” is an expression now used so frequently, including by those in positions of power, that it’s possible to end up forgetting how incredibly bleak those words are as a concept. (See also: “human resources”.) Maybe we should revitalise the cliche by calling it the “price of existing” crisis. It is, after all, a perfectly matter-of-fact way of suggesting that there is a point at which many may simply find it too expensive to endure. People generally make too much fuss about cliches, but – in one of the very richest countries in the world – this one does feel worth urgently denormalising.
biztoc.com
Markets Sink After Powell’s Warning of Long Inflation Fight
"Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth," the US Fed chair said. The Dow Jones was down 3% and the Nasdaq 4% after his speech. The post Markets Sink After Powell’s Warning of Long Inflation Fight appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Feels Fed Chief Powell's 'Pain'; What To Do Now
The major indexes sold off Friday, moving back toward 50-day moving averages. Several stocks that flashed buy signals Thursday, such as Axcelis Technologies, tumbled back on Friday. Dow Jones futures will open on Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The current "pain" for the market rally...
biztoc.com
Why the Fed plans to keep aggressively fighting inflation even if it leads to job loss
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark message Friday on inflation, warning that more interest rate hikes are coming and they're going to take a toll. Those statements came during the Fed's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution joins William Brangham to discuss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
Gold rises as dollar dips, Jackson Hole meet on radar
- Gold prices gained for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar, as investors looked ahead to the Jackson Hole economic symposium for cues on inflation and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate path. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,759.89 per ounce by 1225 GMT, its highest...
biztoc.com
Google employees frustrated after office Covid outbreaks, some call to modify vaccine policy
The company asked employees to return to physical offices in April. Now, some offices are experiencing Covid outbreaks.
biztoc.com
The Stock Market Finally Heard Powell’s Message Loud and Clear. It Wasn’t Pretty
The stock market began this past week on its back foot, an appropriate response as investors appeared to realize that they might have overestimated the chances of a dovish Federal Reserve. Then, Chairman Jerome Powell started talking. He told attendees at the symposium that the Fed needed to bring inflation back down to its 2% goal, that doing so would take time.
biztoc.com
Bull Cases Were Coming True Before Powell Warnings Wallop Stocks
The market slumped to its worst week since June. Jerome Powell's blunt warning that the economy will be a victim in the battle sent stocks into a tailspin. The S&P 500 plunged more than 3% after the Federal Reserve chair said additional jumbo-sized hikes may be warranted. Bringing down prices...
biztoc.com
Comex Update: House Accounts See Largest Net Delivery Volume On Record
Summary Gold saw the largest delivery volume in 2022 with 33,593 contracts delivered so far and 244 remaining in open interest. Since 2020, only December and February last year recorded larger volumes. Unlike past months, the large volume was not really driven by mid-month net new contracts. Activity was well below recent months with only 1,935 contracts opened for immediate delivery.
biztoc.com
El Salvador appears to be heading deeper into an economic crisis with funding sources drying up, one year after it adopted bitcoin as legal tender
Six days before El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law went into effect, Mario Gómez was dragged from his car, handcuffed, and detained. There was no arrest warrant for the software developer, who had taken to his personal Twitter account to inform the Salvadoran public about the cryptocurrency that was soon going to become the official tender in the Central American country, while questioning the government’s motives for adopting it. “There was no solid reason for making this arrest,” Gómez tells Rolling Stone. “It makes one suspect that the motivations have been rather political.”
biztoc.com
Bill Gates Adding to Ecolab Position, but 3 of His Holdings Are Better Buys
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates’ Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has a substantial portfolio of investments, which several investors keenly follow. Bill Gates has been recently buying shares of...
biztoc.com
Hetzner anti-crypto policies: A wake-up call for Ethereum’s future
Just when the Ethereum ecosystem reached its final stages in preparing for the much-anticipated upgrade, The Merge, german cloud provider Hetzner, reiterated its stance against allowing mining operations for both proof-of-stake and proof-of-work (PoW) applications. Hetzner, a private, centralized cloud provider, stepped in on a discussion around running blockchain nodes,...
biztoc.com
Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade
Investing.com - Cardano was trading at $0.4312 by 02:10 on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since August 19. The move downwards pushed Cardano's market cap down to $14.7266B, or 1.52% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its...
biztoc.com
ETH whales move holdings onto exchanges before Merge
The Merge date is scheduled for Sept. 15, after the successful Goerli test net integration. Ether, the native token, was on a bullish surge after the announcement of the Merge date in July. The bullish enthusiasm in terms of token price and market sentiment seems to be on a decline as we near the Merge.
biztoc.com
Peru government proposes 9% budget increase for 2023
LIMA - The Peruvian government presented its 2023 budget plan to Congress Friday, proposing a 9% increase from this year's initial budget to 215 billion soles . According to the proposal, published on Congress' website, the government estimates economic growth of 3.5% next year, as announced Thursday by the minister of economy and finance, Kurt Burneo.
biztoc.com
Morgan Stanley says buy Frontier, a low-cost airline poised to rally nearly 60% from here
Morgan Stanley believes now is an opportune time to buy shares of Frontier. "We view Frontier as the quintessential ULCC due to its ultra-low fares, ultra- low cost structure, and attractive (normalized) margins," wrote analyst Ravi Shanker in a note to clients. Shanker believes Frontier shares are trading at attractive...
Comments / 0