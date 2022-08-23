Read full article on original website
Massachusetts man surprises senior community residents with brand new shoes
Residents of the 2Life senior community in Brighton, Massachusetts, have a new pep in their step, thanks to James Humphries. Humphries, 25, is a front desk ambassador at the affordable housing community. Last year, he noticed that many of the seniors wore shoes that were worn-out, and in some cases several sizes too big. Humphries worried that they might trip and fall, and he was especially concerned about a resident who is partially blind.
Returning to your old workplace
Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. More "boomerang" employees are returning to the jobs they left a year ago, said Charlie Wells in Bloomberg. "In the U.S. in the first quarter of this year, 4.2 percent of all new hires for companies that advertised jobs on LinkedIn were boomerangs, compared with 3.3 percent in 2019." Employers haven't always welcomed returnees, but that's changed in the still-tight labor market. Some companies have even been using boomerang examples on social media to counter the Great Resignation narrative and boast that "the grass isn't always greener on the other side." One downside: When employees return, they're often more expensive. One study comparing boomerangs with employees who had not switched jobs found that they "were paid more but performed on a similar level as employees who stayed."
Moderna Sues Pfizer and BioNTech Over Covid Vaccine
Moderna Sues Pfizer and BioNTech Over Covid Vaccine. The lawsuit, filed Friday, alleges that the companies’ Covid vaccine violated Moderna’s mRNA patents. Moderna said in a statement that Pfizer infringed on patents filed between 2010 and 2016. Messenger RNA, or mRNA, is the genetic script that carries DNA...
Major US Retailers Warn: Lower-Income Consumers Are In Trouble
Major US Retailers Warn: Lower-Income Consumers Are In Trouble. President Biden and his top advisers have been adamant that the consumer is exceptionally strong this summer despite the economy slumping into a technical recession. Well, maybe in aggregate, the consumer appears healthy, but numerous retailers pointed out that less-affluent ones are tapped out.
